WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons FinancialSM has named two long-term human resources professionals to new leadership roles within its Human Resources department. Sammons Financial’s overarching goal is to recruit, retain and recognize high caliber talent that makes a positive impact and shapes the company’s business growth.



Tracey Knudtson (West Des Moines office) is named vice president – talent and organizational development, and will also continue to serve as the HR site leader in the West Des Moines office. In this role, Knudtson will lead talent acquisition as well as leadership, workforce and organizational development. In addition, Knudtson will continue as the HR business partner for the Sammons Institutional Group, Sammons Independent Annuity Group, Sammons Life Group, and Sammons Corporate Markets Group business units.



“Tracey is a strong employee role model and demonstrates our core values. She is consistently committed to building high-performing teams,” said Anne Cooper, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “She is an exceptional leader and excels at building partnerships among the business teams she directly supports.”

Knudtson has more than 20 years of experience in human resources and employee development. Since 2016, she has served as associate vice president and human resources business partner, and as the HR site leader for the West Des Moines office. Prior to joining Sammons Financial, Knudtson held roles in global leadership development and coaching at Principal Financial Group, Corteva Agriscience (formerly known as DuPont Pioneer) and ING Americas, all located in the Des Moines area. She holds an undergraduate degree in communications and broadcasting from University of Iowa, and maintains a Global Professional in Human Resources (GPHR) designation from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

“Rachelle is an exceptional HR professional and leader who never hesitates to take on additional responsibilities,” said Cooper. “I am confident that in her new role, Rachelle will continue to build upon her HR expertise and further leverage it to ensure our healthy, high-performing culture remains strong.”

Since 1996, Tieszen has held many varied roles at Sammons Financial and directly supported employee recruitment, compensation and benefits, employee relations and compliance. Most recently, she was an associate vice president and site leader of the Sioux Falls location. Tieszen will continue to be site leader for the Sioux Falls office.

Tieszen holds an undergraduate degree in business administration from Iowa State University and a minor in psychology. She maintains a Certified Professional designation from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

