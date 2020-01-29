Danbury, CT, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen") (NYSE:ETH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, which will be payable to shareholders of record as of Thursday, April 9, 2020, and will be paid on Thursday, April 23, 2020.



Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO commented, "We are pleased to continue our payment of this regular quarterly cash dividend due to the continued strengthening of our enterprise."

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants in the U.S. plus two plants in Mexico and one in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.