SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced fourth quarter and full year results for the periods ended December 31, 2019.
Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Chg
|2019
|2018
|% Chg
|Homes closed (units)
|2,830
|2,505
|13
|%
|9,267
|8,531
|9
|%
|Home closing revenue
|$
|1,103,741
|$
|996,063
|11
|%
|$
|3,604,629
|$
|3,474,712
|4
|%
|Average sales price - closings
|$
|390
|$
|398
|(2
|)%
|$
|389
|$
|407
|(4
|)%
|Home orders (units)
|2,093
|1,653
|27
|%
|9,616
|8,089
|19
|%
|Home order value
|$
|804,133
|$
|644,210
|25
|%
|$
|3,683,502
|$
|3,240,091
|14
|%
|Average sales price - orders
|$
|384
|$
|390
|(1
|)%
|$
|383
|$
|401
|(4
|)%
|Ending backlog (units)
|2,782
|2,433
|14
|%
|Ending backlog value
|$
|1,098,158
|$
|1,015,918
|8
|%
|Average sales price - backlog
|$
|395
|$
|418
|(5
|)%
|Earnings before income taxes
|$
|110,535
|$
|91,776
|20
|%
|$
|302,945
|$
|283,254
|7
|%
|Net earnings
|$
|103,614
|$
|75,485
|37
|%
|$
|249,663
|$
|227,332
|10
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|2.65
|$
|1.91
|39
|%
|$
|6.42
|$
|5.58
|15
|%
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
“We delivered another quarter of strong results in the fourth quarter, capping off a solid performance for the full year 2019. The housing market remained strong through a traditionally quiet quarter, and with our strategic shift to entry-level fully implemented, Meritage was well positioned to capitalize on healthy demand, growing our sales volume, improving profitability and strengthening our balance sheet, while also positioning the company for long-term growth," said Steven J. Hilton, chairman and chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “Our fourth quarter results continued the momentum we had achieved over the prior three quarters, producing the strongest quarterly year-over-year growth in orders all year; the highest home closing gross margin, which was very close to our underwriting target; the most efficient overhead leverage; and nearly a 40% increase in diluted earnings per share.
“Our total orders for new homes increased 27% in the fourth quarter year-over-year, driven by a 37% increase in absorptions and benefiting from our strategic focus on delivering more affordable homes. Home closing revenue was up 11% and our home closing gross margin improved 80 bps due to the efficiencies we’re realizing from streamlining and simplifying our operations,” he continued. “Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of home closing revenue were 50 bps lower year-over-year and our net earnings increased 37% with the benefit of energy tax credits recognized retroactively for two years after their renewal and extension in December of 2019. We used positive cash flow from operations to retire $300 million of debt, reducing our net debt to capital ratio to 26.2%, while also securing more than 6,800 additional lots in the fourth quarter for future growth and ending the year with $319 million in cash.
“Our LiVE.NOW.® homes for value-conscious buyers and our innovative approach to interior personalization with our Studio M® Design Collections for first move-up buyers are delivering what home buyers want, while also providing efficiencies for Meritage that translate to improved profitability,” Mr. Hilton explained. “Absorptions in our LiVE.NOW. communities are significantly out-pacing traditional move-up communities, with equal or better margins.”
He concluded, “Based on our expectation that economic drivers remain positive for housing demand, and our ability to deliver homes that provide great value at lower price points for the broadest sectors of homebuyers, we feel we are well positioned to drive future growth and success. We secured more than 18,000 new lots in 2019, compared to approximately 10,000 in 2018, greatly expanding our pipeline for community count growth and positioning us to deliver strong volume growth as those communities are opened and begin selling over the next 4-6 quarters. We believe we can grow earnings faster than our top-line growth in 2020, leveraging the operating improvements we’ve made over the past few years while continuing to expand and refine them. For the full year 2020, we are projecting 9,700-10,200 total home closings and ASP’s between $360-370,000, with home closing gross margin in the mid-19’s percent and a tax rate of approximately 22%.”
FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
FULL YEAR RESULTS
BALANCE SHEET
CONFERENCE CALL
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Change $
|Change %
|Homebuilding:
|Home closing revenue
|$
|1,103,741
|$
|996,063
|$
|107,678
|11
|%
|Land closing revenue
|33,107
|12,716
|20,391
|160
|%
|Total closing revenue
|1,136,848
|1,008,779
|128,069
|13
|%
|Cost of home closings
|(884,778
|)
|(806,550
|)
|(78,228
|)
|10
|%
|Cost of land closings
|(32,750
|)
|(13,541
|)
|(19,209
|)
|142
|%
|Total cost of closings
|(917,528
|)
|(820,091
|)
|(97,437
|)
|12
|%
|Home closing gross profit
|218,963
|189,513
|29,450
|16
|%
|Land closing gross profit/(loss)
|357
|(825
|)
|1,182
|143
|%
|Total closing gross profit
|219,320
|188,688
|30,632
|16
|%
|Financial Services:
|Revenue
|4,756
|4,412
|344
|8
|%
|Expense
|(1,832
|)
|(1,618
|)
|(214
|)
|13
|%
|Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net
|1,340
|5,058
|(3,718
|)
|(74
|)%
|Financial services profit
|4,264
|7,852
|(3,588
|)
|(46
|)%
|Commissions and other sales costs
|(70,598
|)
|(68,040
|)
|(2,558
|)
|4
|%
|General and administrative expenses
|(40,557
|)
|(37,474
|)
|(3,083
|)
|8
|%
|Interest expense
|(20
|)
|(552
|)
|532
|(96
|)%
|Other income, net
|3,761
|1,302
|2,459
|189
|%
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|(5,635
|)
|—
|(5,635
|)
|n/a
|Earnings before income taxes
|110,535
|91,776
|18,759
|20
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|(6,921
|)
|(16,291
|)
|9,370
|(58
|)%
|Net earnings
|$
|103,614
|$
|75,485
|$
|28,129
|37
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|Change $ or
shares
|Change %
|Earnings per common share
|$
|2.71
|$
|1.93
|$
|0.78
|40
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|38,252
|39,026
|(774
|)
|(2
|)%
|Diluted
|Earnings per common share
|$
|2.65
|$
|1.91
|$
|0.74
|39
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|39,137
|39,575
|(438
|)
|(1
|)%
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Change $
|Change %
|Homebuilding:
|Home closing revenue
|$
|3,604,629
|$
|3,474,712
|$
|129,917
|4
|%
|Land closing revenue
|45,854
|38,707
|7,147
|18
|%
|Total closing revenue
|3,650,483
|3,513,419
|137,064
|4
|%
|Cost of home closings
|(2,923,969
|)
|(2,842,762
|)
|(81,207
|)
|3
|%
|Cost of land closings
|(46,899
|)
|(41,504
|)
|(5,395
|)
|13
|%
|Total cost of closings
|(2,970,868
|)
|(2,884,266
|)
|(86,602
|)
|3
|%
|Home closing gross profit
|680,660
|631,950
|48,710
|8
|%
|Land closing (loss)/gross profit
|(1,045
|)
|(2,797
|)
|1,752
|63
|%
|Total closing gross profit
|679,615
|629,153
|50,462
|8
|%
|Financial Services:
|Revenue
|16,461
|15,162
|1,299
|9
|%
|Expense
|(6,781
|)
|(6,454
|)
|(327
|)
|5
|%
|Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net
|10,899
|15,336
|(4,437
|)
|(29
|)%
|Financial services profit
|20,579
|24,044
|(3,465
|)
|(14
|)%
|Commissions and other sales costs
|(246,728
|)
|(241,897
|)
|(4,831
|)
|2
|%
|General and administrative expenses
|(146,093
|)
|(138,478
|)
|(7,615
|)
|5
|%
|Interest expense
|(8,370
|)
|(785
|)
|(7,585
|)
|n/m
|Other income, net
|9,577
|11,217
|(1,640
|)
|(15
|)%
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|(5,635
|)
|—
|(5,635
|)
|n/a
|Earnings before income taxes
|302,945
|283,254
|19,691
|7
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|(53,282
|)
|(55,922
|)
|2,640
|(5
|)%
|Net earnings
|$
|249,663
|$
|227,332
|$
|22,331
|10
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|Change $ or
shares
|Change %
|Earnings per common share
|$
|6.55
|$
|5.67
|$
|0.88
|16
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|38,100
|40,107
|(2,007
|)
|(5
|)%
|Diluted
|Earnings per common share
|$
|6.42
|$
|5.58
|$
|0.84
|15
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|38,891
|40,728
|(1,837
|)
|(5
|)%
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|319,466
|$
|311,466
|Other receivables
|88,492
|77,285
|Real estate (1)
|2,744,361
|2,742,621
|Deposits on real estate under option or contract
|50,901
|51,410
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|4,443
|17,480
|Property and equipment, net
|50,606
|54,596
|Deferred tax asset
|25,917
|26,465
|Prepaids, other assets and goodwill
|114,063
|84,156
|Total assets
|$
|3,398,249
|$
|3,365,479
|Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|155,024
|$
|128,169
|Accrued liabilities
|226,008
|177,862
|Home sale deposits
|24,246
|28,636
|Loans payable and other borrowings
|22,876
|14,773
|Senior notes
|996,105
|1,295,284
|Total liabilities
|1,424,259
|1,644,724
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|382
|381
|Additional paid-in capital
|505,352
|501,781
|Retained earnings
|1,468,256
|1,218,593
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,973,990
|1,720,755
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,398,249
|$
|3,365,479
|(1) Real estate – Allocated costs:
|Homes under contract under construction
|$
|564,762
|$
|480,143
|Unsold homes, completed and under construction
|686,948
|644,717
|Model homes
|121,340
|146,327
|Finished home sites and home sites under development
|1,371,311
|1,471,434
|Total real estate
|$
|2,744,361
|$
|2,742,621
Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|8,370
|$
|7,508
|$
|27,923
|$
|26,966
|Summary of Capitalized Interest:
|Capitalized interest, beginning of period
|$
|88,195
|$
|88,064
|$
|88,454
|$
|78,564
|Interest incurred
|19,629
|21,490
|83,856
|85,278
|Interest expensed
|(20
|)
|(552
|)
|(8,370
|)
|(785
|)
|Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings
|(25,790
|)
|(20,548
|)
|(81,926
|)
|(74,603
|)
|Capitalized interest, end of period
|$
|82,014
|$
|88,454
|$
|82,014
|$
|88,454
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Notes payable and other borrowings
|$
|1,018,981
|$
|1,310,057
|Stockholders' equity
|1,973,990
|1,720,755
|Total capital
|2,992,971
|3,030,812
|Debt-to-capital
|34.0
|%
|43.2
|%
|Notes payable and other borrowings
|$
|1,018,981
|$
|1,310,057
|Less: cash and cash equivalents
|(319,466
|)
|(311,466
|)
|Net debt
|699,515
|998,591
|Stockholders’ equity
|1,973,990
|1,720,755
|Total net capital
|$
|2,673,505
|$
|2,719,346
|Net debt-to-capital
|26.2
|%
|36.7
|%
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands) (unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|249,663
|$
|227,332
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|27,923
|26,966
|Stock-based compensation
|19,607
|17,170
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|5,635
|—
|Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities
|(11,945
|)
|(16,333
|)
|Deferred tax asset revaluation
|—
|(2,741
|)
|Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities
|13,438
|16,142
|Other
|9,273
|15,847
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Decrease/(increase) in real estate
|3,621
|(19,426
|)
|Decrease in deposits on real estate under option or contract
|453
|12,444
|(Increase)/decrease in receivables, prepaids and other assets
|(9,112
|)
|3,042
|Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|42,654
|(12,820
|)
|Decrease in home sale deposits
|(4,390
|)
|(5,423
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|346,820
|262,200
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|(1,113
|)
|(808
|)
|Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities
|11,550
|597
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(24,385
|)
|(33,415
|)
|Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|459
|99
|Maturities/sales of investments and securities
|754
|1,181
|Payments to purchase investments and securities
|(754
|)
|(1,181
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(13,489
|)
|(33,527
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings
|(3,676
|)
|(15,755
|)
|Repayment of senior notes and senior convertible notes
|(305,620
|)
|(175,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
|—
|206,000
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|—
|(3,198
|)
|Repurchase of shares
|(16,035
|)
|(100,000
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(325,331
|)
|(87,953
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|8,000
|140,720
|Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|311,466
|170,746
|Ending cash and cash equivalents
|$
|319,466
|$
|311,466
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Homes
|Value
|Homes
|Value
|Homes Closed:
|Arizona
|581
|$
|187,670
|453
|$
|141,622
|California
|285
|181,307
|206
|144,179
|Colorado
|204
|102,989
|212
|111,461
|West Region
|1,070
|471,966
|871
|397,262
|Texas
|800
|273,566
|836
|298,824
|Central Region
|800
|273,566
|836
|298,824
|Florida
|372
|147,227
|317
|126,136
|Georgia
|147
|51,052
|152
|54,732
|North Carolina
|265
|98,769
|166
|63,078
|South Carolina
|70
|21,858
|98
|32,011
|Tennessee
|106
|39,303
|65
|24,020
|East Region
|960
|358,209
|798
|299,977
|Total
|2,830
|$
|1,103,741
|2,505
|$
|996,063
|Homes Ordered:
|Arizona
|354
|$
|115,404
|300
|$
|98,290
|California
|231
|143,573
|109
|72,227
|Colorado
|142
|71,276
|116
|60,398
|West Region
|727
|330,253
|525
|230,915
|Texas
|697
|232,644
|591
|209,787
|Central Region
|697
|232,644
|591
|209,787
|Florida
|255
|97,025
|190
|79,632
|Georgia
|106
|37,004
|94
|32,413
|North Carolina
|207
|73,999
|149
|55,929
|South Carolina
|49
|14,785
|66
|20,652
|Tennessee
|52
|18,423
|38
|14,882
|East Region
|669
|241,236
|537
|203,508
|Total
|2,093
|$
|804,133
|1,653
|$
|644,210
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Homes
|Value
|Homes
|Value
|Homes Closed:
|Arizona
|1,707
|$
|556,432
|1,505
|$
|485,867
|California
|749
|486,153
|849
|588,975
|Colorado
|711
|367,468
|628
|342,984
|West Region
|3,167
|1,410,053
|2,982
|1,417,826
|Texas
|2,976
|1,033,755
|2,840
|1,006,221
|Central Region
|2,976
|1,033,755
|2,840
|1,006,221
|Florida
|1,181
|468,591
|1,078
|455,292
|Georgia
|527
|183,492
|468
|161,969
|North Carolina
|823
|303,635
|654
|254,207
|South Carolina
|272
|88,371
|309
|104,622
|Tennessee
|321
|116,732
|200
|74,575
|East Region
|3,124
|1,160,821
|2,709
|1,050,665
|Total
|9,267
|$
|3,604,629
|8,531
|$
|3,474,712
|Homes Ordered:
|Arizona
|1,875
|$
|608,795
|1,522
|$
|499,353
|California
|803
|511,767
|622
|432,134
|Colorado
|722
|361,336
|614
|331,389
|West Region
|3,400
|1,481,898
|2,758
|1,262,876
|Texas
|3,043
|1,031,937
|2,801
|995,473
|Central Region
|3,043
|1,031,937
|2,801
|995,473
|Florida
|1,180
|466,528
|1,004
|422,925
|Georgia
|537
|186,735
|440
|157,706
|North Carolina
|865
|315,572
|588
|224,552
|South Carolina
|254
|80,325
|299
|101,426
|Tennessee
|337
|120,507
|199
|75,133
|East Region
|3,173
|1,169,667
|2,530
|981,742
|Total
|9,616
|$
|3,683,502
|8,089
|$
|3,240,091
|Order Backlog:
|Arizona
|511
|$
|186,194
|343
|$
|133,567
|California
|145
|92,171
|91
|66,391
|Colorado
|196
|97,508
|185
|103,470
|West Region
|852
|375,873
|619
|303,428
|Texas
|1,048
|372,520
|981
|372,826
|Central Region
|1,048
|372,520
|981
|372,826
|Florida
|371
|163,385
|372
|164,728
|Georgia
|133
|49,742
|123
|46,344
|North Carolina
|219
|79,446
|177
|67,316
|South Carolina
|71
|24,427
|89
|32,333
|Tennessee
|88
|32,765
|72
|28,943
|East Region
|882
|349,765
|833
|339,664
|Total
|2,782
|$
|1,098,158
|2,433
|$
|1,015,918
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Ending
|Average
|Ending
|Average
|Active Communities:
|Arizona
|31
|34.0
|40
|42.0
|California
|24
|24.0
|17
|15.5
|Colorado
|18
|19.0
|20
|20.0
|West Region
|73
|77.0
|77
|77.5
|Texas
|77
|75.5
|95
|93.5
|Central Region
|77
|75.5
|95
|93.5
|Florida
|33
|34.5
|31
|30.5
|Georgia
|18
|18.0
|22
|22.0
|North Carolina
|25
|23.5
|25
|22.5
|South Carolina
|9
|9.5
|12
|12.0
|Tennessee
|9
|9.0
|10
|10.0
|East Region
|94
|94.5
|100
|97.0
|Total
|244
|247.0
|272
|268.0
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Ending
|Average
|Ending
|Average
|Active Communities:
|Arizona
|31
|35.5
|40
|39.0
|California
|24
|20.5
|17
|18.5
|Colorado
|18
|19.0
|20
|15.5
|West Region
|73
|75.0
|77
|73.0
|Texas
|77
|86.0
|95
|93.5
|Central Region
|77
|86.0
|95
|93.5
|Florida
|33
|32.0
|31
|29.5
|Georgia
|18
|20.0
|22
|20.5
|North Carolina
|25
|25.0
|25
|21.0
|South Carolina
|9
|10.5
|12
|12.5
|Tennessee
|9
|9.5
|10
|8.0
|East Region
|94
|97.0
|100
|91.5
|Total
|244
|258.0
|272
|258.0
ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The Company has designed and built over 125,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.
For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.
The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include management's projected full year 2020 home closings, home closing revenue, home closing gross margin and tax rate, as well as expectations regarding new community openings, the U.S. economy and housing market.
Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management, and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations, except as required by law. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; legislation related to tariffs; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; shortages in the availability and cost of labor; the success of strategic initiatives; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest or option deposits; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; our success in prevailing on contested tax positions; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds in connection with our development work; the loss of key personnel; failure to comply with laws and regulations; our limited geographic diversification; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our ability to successfully integrate acquired companies and achieve anticipated benefits from these acquisitions; our compliance with government regulations, the effect of legislative and other governmental actions, orders, policies or initiatives that impact housing, labor availability, construction, mortgage availability, our access to capital, the cost of capital or the economy in general, or other initiatives that seek to restrain growth of new housing construction or similar measures; legislation relating to energy and climate change; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches; negative publicity that affects our reputation and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at www.investors.meritagehomes.com.
