MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019. All share data has been adjusted to reflect Horizon’s three-for-two stock split effective June 15, 2018.

SUMMARY:

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $66.5 million, or $1.53 diluted earnings per share, compared to $53.1 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents the highest annual net income and diluted earnings per share in the Company’s history.





Core net income for the year 2019 increased 31.6% to $70.7 million, or $1.63 diluted earnings per share, compared to $53.7 million, or $1.40 diluted earnings per share, for the year 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for the definition of core net income.)





Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.





Core net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, compared to $13.8 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.





Return on average assets was 1.35% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.31% for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Core return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 1.43% compared to 1.33% for the year ended December 31, 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 11 for the definition of core return on average assets.)





Consumer loans increased at a rate of 21.8%, or $119.7 million, during the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, consumer loans increased at a rate of 6.3%, or $34.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.





Net interest income increased $7.7 million, or 22.7%, to $41.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income increased $26.2 million, or 19.5%, to $160.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $134.6 million, for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Net interest margin was 3.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.60% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest margin was 3.69% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.71% for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Core net interest margin was 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, core net interest margin was 3.57% compared to 3.54% for the year ended December 31, 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table on page 5 for the definition of core net interest margin.)





Return on average equity was 11.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 10.73% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 10.98% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 11.22% for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Core return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 11.25% compared to 11.26% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Core return on average equity was 11.66% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 11.34% for the year ended December 31, 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 11 for the description of core return on average assets.)





Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased to $10.63 at December 31, 2019 compared to $10.31 and $9.43 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share” table on page 10 for a reconciliation of tangible book value to its most comparable GAAP measure.)





On July 16, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock, no par value. As of December 31, 2019, Horizon had repurchased a total of 99,407 shares at an average price per share of $16.04.

Craig Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented: “I am pleased to announce another record year of earnings for Horizon. The 2019 results are attributed to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and their focus on the customer and executing a smooth integration of Salin Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Salin Bank and Trust Company ('Salin Bank'). As a result of this acquisition and organic growth, Horizon’s operational leverage and efficiency ratio continued to exhibit improvement, which is evidence that our mass and scale strategy is working.”

Dwight added, “At December 31, 2019, Horizon’s total assets were $5.2 billion, which is an increase of $997.7 million when compared to year-end 2018. In addition to the loans acquired from Salin Bank during the first quarter of 2019, which totaled approximately $568.9 million, Horizon continued to experience loan growth of $153.3 million from our key growth markets in Indiana and Michigan.”

Dwight concluded, “The improvement in Horizon’s core efficiency ratio demonstrates our ability to gain operational leverage through an increase in mass and scale. Horizon’s adjusted efficiency ratio, excluding merger expenses, gain/loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance, decreased to 57.23% for the year ended December 31, 2019 from 60.28% for the same prior year period. Along with an improved adjusted efficiency ratio, Horizon has also experienced a decrease in non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percentage of average assets from 2.51% for the year ended December 31, 2018 to 2.36% for the year ended December 31, 2019, a 15 basis point improvement. Horizon improved branch efficiencies during 2019 by closing four full-service branches and one loan production office, and consolidating five full-service branches acquired from Salin.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, gain (loss) on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“core net income”), core net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, compared to $20.3 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $13.8 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The decrease in net income and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflects a decrease in net interest income of $1.9 million primarily due to $697,000 less in acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, $783,000 lower commercial loan fees and the reduction in the net interest margin. Non-interest expense increased $590,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of the reversal of previously recorded FDIC insurance expense during the third quarter of $273,000 and an increase in other losses due to write-downs of other real estate owned properties on closed offices or vacant land acquired for future expansion during the fourth quarter totaling $222,000. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in non-interest income of $420,000, in addition to decreases in provision for loan losses of $36,000 and income tax expense of $84,000.

The increase in net income from the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the same period of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $7.7 million and non-interest income of $3.5 million, in addition to a decrease in provision for loan losses of $188,000, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $4.5 million and income tax expense of $1.4 million due to overall company growth and the Salin acquisition.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $66.5 million, or $1.53 diluted earnings per share, compared to $53.1 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Core net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $70.7 million, or $1.63 diluted earnings per share, compared to $53.7 million, or $1.40 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents a 16.4% increase in core diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to overall company growth, gained efficiencies and the Salin acquisition.

The increase in net income when comparing the year ended December 31, 2019 to the prior year period reflects increases in net interest income of $26.2 million and non-interest income of $8.6 million, in addition to a decrease in provision for loan losses of $930,000, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $19.5 million and income tax expense of $2.9 million.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income Net income as reported $ 18,543 $ 20,537 $ 13,133 $ 66,538 $ 53,117 Merger expenses - - 487 5,650 487 Tax effect - - (102 ) (987 ) (102 ) Net income excluding merger expenses 18,543 20,537 13,518 71,201 53,502 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (10 ) - 332 75 443 Tax effect 2 - (70 ) (16 ) (93 ) Net income excluding loss on sale of investment securities 18,535 20,537 13,780 71,260 53,852 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") - (213 ) - (580 ) (154 ) Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 18,535 20,324 13,780 70,680 53,698 Core Net Income $ 18,535 $ 20,324 $ 13,780 $ 70,680 $ 53,698 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 1.53 $ 1.38 Merger expenses - - 0.01 0.13 0.01 Tax effect - - - (0.02 ) - Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses 0.41 0.46 0.35 1.64 1.39 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities - - 0.01 - 0.01 Tax effect - - - - - Diluted EPS excluding loss on sale of investment securities 0.41 0.46 0.36 1.64 1.40 Death benefit on BOLI - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.41 0.45 0.36 1.63 1.40 Core Diluted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 1.63 $ 1.40

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in commercial loan fees of $783,000 and a decrease of $697,000 in acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments when compared to the third quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 11 basis points as the cost of deposits, borrowings and subordinated debentures all decreased when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Deposit pricing continues to reduce within the markets we serve in alignment with the recent decline in general market short-term interest rates.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.60% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was due to a decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, offset by a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $587,000 lower for the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the same prior year period. The rate on interest-bearing liabilities decreased due to lower rates on borrowings and subordinated debentures, partially offset by higher rates on interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.69% for the year ended December 31, 2019 when compared to 3.71% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The lower net interest margin for 2019 reflects an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 28 basis points due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was offset by an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments (“core net interest margin”), was 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.67% for the prior quarter and 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.0 million, $1.7 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin Net interest income as reported $ 41,519 $ 43,463 $ 33,836 $ 160,791 $ 134,569 Average interest-earning assets 4,748,217 4,623,985 3,808,822 4,470,450 3,697,938 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets ("Net Interest Margin") 3.58 % 3.82 % 3.60 % 3.69 % 3.71 % Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") $ (1,042 ) $ (1,739 ) $ (1,629 ) $ (5,590 ) $ (6,089 ) Core net interest income $ 40,477 $ 41,724 $ 32,207 $ 155,201 $ 128,480 Core net interest margin 3.49 % 3.67 % 3.43 % 3.57 % 3.54 %

Lending Activity

Total loans increased $626.6 million from $3.014 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $3.641 billion as of December 31, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans increased $57.6 million during 2019 as consumer loans increased by $34.6 million and mortgage warehouse loans increased by $76.2 million, offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $27.7 million and residential mortgage loans of $28.4 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31 December 31 Amount Acquired Amount Percent 2019 2018 Change Loans Change Change Commercial $ 2,046,651 $ 1,721,590 $ 325,061 $ (352,798 ) $ (27,737 ) -1.6 % Residential mortgage 770,717 668,141 102,576 (131,008 ) (28,432 ) -4.3 % Consumer 669,180 549,481 119,699 (85,112 ) 34,587 6.3 % Subtotal 3,486,548 2,939,212 547,336 (568,918 ) (21,582 ) -0.7 % Held for sale loans 4,088 1,038 3,050 - 3,050 293.8 % Mortgage warehouse loans 150,293 74,120 76,173 - 76,173 102.8 % Total loans $ 3,640,929 $ 3,014,370 $ 626,559 $ (568,918 ) $ 57,641 1.9 %

During 2019, Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) originated approximately $380.0 million of commercial loans, which is an 11% increase compared to the same period in 2018; however, only 57.9%, or $220.1 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of December 31, 2019. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $315.5 million during 2019, which is a 73.6% increase in payoffs compared to the same period in 2018, as there was an increase in clients moving projects that had reached stabilization into the long-term, fixed rate conduit financing market and properties being sold. During 2018, the Bank originated approximately $337.0 million of commercial loans; however, only 58.2%, or $196.0 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of December 31, 2018. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $181.7 million during 2018.

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 generated $3.1 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $417,000 from the third quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2019, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $114.0 million, representing a decrease of 5.9% from the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of 35.8% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2019 of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $83.6 million, representing a decrease of 12.1% from the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of 95.5% from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue derived from Horizon’s residential mortgage and warehouse lending activities was 6.4% of Horizon’s total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is comparable to the same prior year period.

The provision for loan losses totaled $340,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $376,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and $528,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The provision for loan losses totaled $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2018.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased to 0.49% as of December 31, 2019 from 0.59% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans is primarily due to increased loan balances from the Salin acquisition. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans with credit-related purchase accounting adjustments, was 0.61% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 0.72% as of December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserves plus credit-related loan discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.04% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss Detail As of December 31, 2019 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Loan

Balance Allowance

for Loan

Losses

(ALLL) Acquired

Loan

Discount ALLL

+

Acquired

Loan

Discount Loans, net ALLL/

Loan Balance Acquired Loan Discount/

Loan Balance ALLL +

Acquired Loan Discount/

Loan Balance Horizon Legacy $ 2,881,650 $ 17,534 N/A $ 17,534 $ 2,864,116 0.61 % 0.00 % 0.61 % Heartland 4,863 - 549 549 4,314 0.00 % 11.29 % 11.29 % Summit 14,309 - 835 835 13,474 0.00 % 5.84 % 5.84 % Peoples 66,983 - 1,550 1,550 65,433 0.00 % 2.31 % 2.31 % Kosciusko 28,249 - 417 417 27,832 0.00 % 1.48 % 1.48 % LaPorte 62,580 - 2,229 2,229 60,351 0.00 % 3.56 % 3.56 % CNB 3,210 - 78 78 3,132 0.00 % 2.43 % 2.43 % Lafayette 57,003 - 496 496 56,507 0.00 % 0.87 % 0.87 % Wolverine 120,654 - 699 699 119,955 0.00 % 0.58 % 0.58 % Salin 401,428 133 13,375 13,508 387,920 0.03 % 3.33 % 3.36 % Total $ 3,640,929 $ 17,667 $ 20,228 $ 37,895 $ 3,603,034 0.49 % 0.56 % 1.04 %

As of December 31, 2019, non-performing loans totaled $21.2 million, which reflects a three basis point increase in non-performing loans to total loans, or a $6.0 million increase from $15.2 million in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2018. Compared to December 31, 2018, non-performing commercial loans increased by $444,000, non-performing real estate loans increased by $4.9 million and non-performing consumer loans increased by $689,000. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled $3.7 million as of December 31, 2019, which is an increase of $1.7 million from December 31, 2018. The majority of this increase was due to other real estate owned properties acquired in the Salin transaction, including the closed branches, totaling $1.7 million.

Expense Management

Total non-interest expense was $590,000 higher in the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Other losses increased $287,000 primarily due to write-downs of other real estate owned properties during the fourth quarter totaling $222,000. Loan expense and professional fees increased $240,000 and $185,000, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, the reversal of previously recorded FDIC insurance expense during the third quarter resulted in an increase to total non-interest expense of $273,000 during the fourth quarter. The Bank received assessment credits during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded. Offsetting these increases were decreases in other expense of $221,000 and in other services and consultants of $137,000.

Three Months Ended December 31 September 30 2019 2019 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger Expenses Adjusted

Actual Merger Expenses Adjusted

Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,841 $ - $ 16,841 $ 16,948 $ - $ 16,948 $ (107 ) -0.6 % Net occupancy expenses 3,106 - 3,106 3,131 - 3,131 (25 ) -0.8 % Data processing 2,235 - 2,235 2,140 - 2,140 95 4.4 % Professional fees 520 - 520 335 - 335 185 55.2 % Outside services and consultants 1,415 - 1,415 1,552 - 1,552 (137 ) -8.8 % Loan expense 2,438 - 2,438 2,198 - 2,198 240 10.9 % FDIC deposit insurance - - - (273 ) - (273 ) 273 -100.0 % Other losses 377 - 377 90 - 90 287 318.9 % Other expenses 3,718 - 3,718 3,939 - 3,939 (221 ) -5.6 % Total non-interest expense $ 30,650 $ - $ 30,650 $ 30,060 $ - $ 30,060 $ 590 2.0 % Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.34 % 2.34 %

Total non-interest expense was $4.5 million higher during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expense, loan expense, data processing, other expense and other losses increased $2.7 million, $605,000, $601,000, $481,000, $421,000 and $288,000, respectively. These increases were offset by a decrease of $393,000 in FDIC insurance and $121,000 in outside services and consultants. FDIC insurance decreased due to assessment credits the Bank received during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $5.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018.

Three Months Ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger Expenses Adjusted

Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted

Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,841 $ - $ 16,841 $ 14,098 $ - $ 14,098 $ 2,743 19.5 % Net occupancy expenses 3,106 - 3,106 2,501 - 2,501 605 24.2 % Data processing 2,235 - 2,235 1,754 - 1,754 481 27.4 % Professional fees 520 - 520 612 (219 ) 393 127 32.3 % Outside services and consultants 1,415 - 1,415 1,536 (252 ) 1,284 131 10.2 % Loan expense 2,438 - 2,438 1,837 - 1,837 601 32.7 % FDIC deposit insurance - - - 393 - 393 (393 ) -100.0 % Other losses 377 - 377 89 - 89 288 323.6 % Other expenses 3,718 - 3,718 3,297 (16 ) 3,281 437 13.3 % Total non-interest expense $ 30,650 $ - $ 30,650 $ 26,117 $ (487 ) $ 25,630 $ 5,020 19.6 % Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.48 % 2.43 %

Total non-interest expense was $19.5 million higher during the year ended December 31, 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, other expense, outside services and consultants, loan expense, net occupancy and data processing increased $8.6 million, $3.5 million, $2.9 million, $2.3 million, $1.7 million and $1.7 million, respectively. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in FDIC insurance of $1.2 million. FDIC insurance decreased due to the assessment credits the Bank received during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $14.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 65,206 $ (484 ) $ 64,722 $ 56,623 $ - $ 56,623 $ 8,099 14.3 % Net occupancy expenses 12,157 (75 ) 12,082 10,482 - 10,482 1,600 15.3 % Data processing 8,480 (360 ) 8,120 6,816 - 6,816 1,304 19.1 % Professional fees 1,946 (392 ) 1,554 1,926 (219 ) 1,707 (153 ) -9.0 % Outside services and consultants 8,152 (2,466 ) 5,686 5,271 (252 ) 5,019 667 13.3 % Loan expense 8,633 (2 ) 8,631 6,341 - 6,341 2,290 36.1 % FDIC deposit insurance 252 - 252 1,444 - 1,444 (1,192 ) -82.5 % Other losses 740 (71 ) 669 665 - 665 4 0.6 % Other expenses 16,466 (1,800 ) 14,666 12,948 (16 ) 12,932 1,734 13.4 % Total non-interest expense $ 122,032 $ (5,650 ) $ 116,382 $ 102,516 $ (487 ) $ 102,029 $ 14,353 14.1 % Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets 2.47 % 2.36 % 2.52 % 2.51 %

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.32%, 2.34% and 2.48% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets continue to decline and were 2.32%, 2.34% and 2.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.47% and 2.52% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.36% and 2.51% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Management believes that Horizon’s strategy to build mass and scale continues to prove effective for expense management.

Income tax expense totaled $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $84,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of $1.4 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in income tax expense from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in income before income taxes of $2.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in income tax expense from the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to an increase in income before income taxes of $6.8 million fourth quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense totaled $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.9 million when compared to the same period of 2018. The increase in income tax expense from the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily due to an increase in income before income taxes of $16.3 million when compared to the same period of 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets and the return on average equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share (Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Total stockholders' equity $ 656,023 $ 642,711 $ 626,461 $ 609,468 $ 491,992 Less: Intangible assets 177,917 178,896 179,776 176,864 130,270 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 478,106 $ 463,815 $ 446,685 $ 432,604 $ 361,722 Common shares outstanding 44,975,771 44,969,021 45,061,372 45,052,747 38,375,407 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.63 $ 10.31 $ 9.91 $ 9.60 $ 9.43

Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense as reported $ 30,650 $ 30,060 $ 26,117 $ 122,032 $ 102,516 Net interest income as reported 41,519 43,463 33,836 160,791 134,569 Non-interest income as reported 11,934 11,514 8,477 43,058 34,413 Non-interest expense/(Net interest income + Non-interest income) ("Efficiency Ratio") 57.34 % 54.68 % 61.72 % 59.86 % 60.67 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense as reported $ 30,650 $ 30,060 $ 26,117 $ 122,032 $ 102,516 Merger expenses - - (487 ) (5,650 ) (487 ) Non-interest expense excluding merger expenses 30,650 30,060 25,630 116,382 102,029 Net interest income as reported 41,519 43,463 33,836 160,791 134,569 Non-interest income as reported 11,934 11,514 8,477 43,058 34,413 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (10 ) - 332 75 443 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") - (213 ) - (580 ) (154 ) Non-interest income excluding loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI 11,924 11,301 8,809 42,553 34,702 Adjusted efficiency ratio 57.35 % 54.89 % 60.10 % 57.23 % 60.28 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets Average Assets $ 5,250,574 $ 5,107,259 $ 4,179,140 $ 4,933,058 $ 4,062,635 Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported 1.40 % 1.60 % 1.25 % 1.35 % 1.31 % Merger expenses 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.01 % Tax effect 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % -0.02 % 0.00 % ROAA excluding merger expenses 1.40 % 1.60 % 1.29 % 1.44 % 1.32 % (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Tax effect 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % ROAA excluding gain on sale of investment securities 1.40 % 1.60 % 1.31 % 1.44 % 1.33 % Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.00 % ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 1.40 % 1.58 % 1.31 % 1.43 % 1.33 % Core ROAA 1.40 % 1.58 % 1.31 % 1.43 % 1.33 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity Average Common Equity $ 653,071 $ 640,770 $ 485,662 $ 605,719 $ 473,420 Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported 11.26 % 12.72 % 10.73 % 10.98 % 11.22 % Merger expenses 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.40 % 0.93 % 0.10 % Tax effect 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.08 % -0.16 % -0.02 % ROACE excluding merger expenses 11.26 % 12.72 % 11.05 % 11.75 % 11.30 % (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.27 % 0.01 % 0.09 % Tax effect 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.06 % 0.00 % -0.02 % ROACE excluding gain on sale of investment securities 11.25 % 12.72 % 11.26 % 11.76 % 11.37 % Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 0.00 % -0.13 % 0.00 % -0.10 % -0.03 % ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 11.25 % 12.59 % 11.26 % 11.66 % 11.34 % Core ROACE 11.25 % 12.59 % 11.26 % 11.66 % 11.34 %

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 5,244,363 $ 5,186,714 $ 5,098,682 $ 5,051,639 $ 4,246,688 Investment securities 1,048,978 977,536 887,187 893,469 810,460 Commercial loans 2,046,651 2,046,165 2,062,623 2,089,579 1,721,590 Mortgage warehouse loans 150,293 155,631 133,428 71,944 74,120 Residential mortgage loans 770,717 796,497 814,065 819,824 668,141 Consumer loans 669,180 668,332 654,552 639,710 549,481 Earnings assets 4,712,354 4,667,668 4,577,487 4,538,952 3,842,903 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 709,760 756,707 810,350 811,768 642,129 Interest bearing transaction accounts 2,245,631 2,173,100 2,153,189 2,115,847 1,684,336 Time deposits 975,611 986,150 967,236 960,408 812,911 Borrowings 549,741 516,591 436,233 457,788 550,384 Subordinated debentures 56,311 56,250 56,194 55,310 37,837 Total stockholders' equity 656,023 642,711 626,461 609,468 491,992 Three months ended Income statement: Net interest income $ 41,519 $ 43,463 $ 41,529 $ 34,280 $ 33,836 Provision for loan losses 340 376 896 364 528 Non-interest income 11,934 11,514 10,898 8,712 8,477 Non-interest expenses 30,650 30,060 31,584 29,738 26,117 Income tax expense 3,920 4,004 3,305 2,074 2,535 Net income $ 18,543 $ 20,537 $ 16,642 $ 10,816 $ 13,133 Per share data:(1) Basic earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 Diluted earnings per share 0.41 0.46 0.37 0.28 0.34 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.10 Book value per common share 14.59 14.29 13.90 13.53 12.82 Tangible book value per common share 10.63 10.31 9.91 9.60 9.43 Market value - high 19.42 17.77 17.13 17.82 19.40 Market value - low $ 16.60 $ 15.93 $ 15.51 $ 15.50 $ 14.94 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 44,971,676 45,038,021 45,055,117 38,822,543 38,367,972 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 45,103,065 45,113,730 45,130,408 38,906,172 38,488,002 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.60 % 1.32 % 1.02 % 1.25 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 11.26 12.72 10.73 8.66 10.73 Net interest margin 3.58 3.82 3.73 3.62 3.60 Loan loss reserve to total loans 0.49 0.49 0.50 0.49 0.59 Average equity to average assets 12.44 12.55 12.32 11.76 11.62 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.49 9.35 9.52 10.99 9.34 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.20 11.62 11.76 11.84 11.87 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.65 12.08 12.23 12.30 12.43 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 58,670 $ 62,130 $ 47,764 $ 41,728 $ 38,775 30 to 89 days delinquent 7,729 10,204 9,633 9,980 7,161 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 146 34 391 192 568 Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest 3,354 3,491 2,198 2,532 2,002 Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual 2,006 1,807 1,576 1,349 1,057 Non-accural loans 15,679 13,823 14,764 15,313 11,548 Total non-performing loans $ 21,185 $ 19,155 $ 18,929 $ 19,386 $ 15,175 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.50 % (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018





HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited) December 31 December 31 2019 2018 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 5,244,363 $ 4,246,688 Investment securities 1,048,978 810,460 Commercial loans 2,046,651 1,721,590 Mortgage warehouse loans 150,293 74,120 Residential mortgage loans 770,717 668,141 Consumer loans 669,180 549,481 Earnings assets 4,712,354 3,842,903 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 709,760 642,129 Interest bearing transaction accounts 2,245,631 1,684,336 Time deposits 975,611 812,911 Borrowings 549,741 550,384 Subordinated debentures 56,311 37,837 Total stockholders' equity 656,023 491,992 Twelve months ended Income statement: Net interest income $ 160,791 $ 134,569 Provision for loan losses 1,976 2,906 Non-interest income 43,058 34,413 Non-interest expenses 122,032 102,516 Income tax expense 13,303 10,443 Net income $ 66,538 $ 53,117 Per share data:(1) Basic earnings per share $ 1.53 $ 1.39 Diluted earnings per share 1.53 1.38 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.46 0.40 Book value per common share 14.59 12.82 Tangible book value per common share 10.63 9.43 Market value - high 19.42 21.94 Market value - low $ 15.50 $ 14.94 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 43,493,316 38,347,059 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 43,598,373 38,495,231 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.31 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 10.98 11.22 Net interest margin 3.69 3.71 Loan loss reserve to total loans 0.49 0.59 Average equity to average assets 12.28 11.65 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.49 9.34 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.20 11.87 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.65 12.43 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 58,670 $ 38,775 30 to 89 days delinquent 7,729 7,161 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 146 568 Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest 3,354 2,002 Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual 2,006 1,057 Non-accural loans 15,679 11,548 Total non-performing loans $ 21,185 $ 15,175 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.58 % 0.50 % (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018





HORIZON BANCORP, INC. Allocation of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Commercial $ 11,996 $ 12,082 $ 11,881 $ 11,556 $ 10,495 Real estate 923 1,449 1,732 1,588 1,676 Mortgage warehousing 1,077 1,041 1,040 1,014 1,006 Consumer 3,671 3,384 3,652 3,663 4,643 Total $ 17,667 $ 17,956 $ 18,305 $ 17,821 $ 17,820 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Commercial $ 146 $ 192 $ 265 $ 61 $ 196 Real estate 40 (7 ) 41 (27 ) 47 Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 443 540 106 329 263 Total $ 629 $ 725 $ 412 $ 363 $ 506 Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Total Non-performing Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Commercial $ 7,347 $ 8,193 $ 8,697 $ 9,750 $ 6,903 Real estate 9,884 7,212 6,444 5,995 5,007 Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 3,954 3,750 3,788 3,641 3,265 Total $ 21,185 $ 19,155 $ 18,929 $ 19,386 $ 15,175 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.55 % Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Commercial $ 3,698 $ 3,972 $ 3,694 $ 3,496 $ 1,967 Real estate 28 48 113 126 60 Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer - 24 48 30 48 Total $ 3,726 $ 4,044 $ 3,855 $ 3,652 $ 2,075





HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Federal funds sold $ 40,657 $ 172 1.68 % $ 10,093 $ 62 2.44 % Interest-earning deposits 12,665 58 1.82 % 21,763 93 1.70 % Investment securities - taxable 491,160 2,824 2.28 % 432,620 2,734 2.51 % Investment securities - non-taxable(1) 545,832 3,575 3.26 % 364,236 2,324 3.20 % Loans receivable(2)(3) 3,657,903 46,769 5.10 % 2,980,110 38,517 5.14 % Total interest-earning assets(1) 4,748,217 53,398 4.57 % 3,808,822 43,730 4.63 % Non-interest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 75,248 44,732 Allowance for loan losses (17,916 ) (17,792 ) Other assets 445,025 343,378 Total average assets $ 5,250,574 $ 4,179,140 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,255,725 $ 8,767 1.07 % $ 2,526,209 $ 6,411 1.01 % Borrowings 484,729 2,281 1.87 % 458,485 2,882 2.49 % Subordinated debentures 54,489 831 6.05 % 36,616 601 6.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,794,943 11,879 1.24 % 3,021,310 9,894 1.30 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 747,513 656,114 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 55,047 16,054 Stockholders' equity 653,071 485,662 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,250,574 $ 4,179,140 Net interest income/spread $ 41,519 3.33 % $ 33,836 3.33 % Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets(1) 3.58 % 3.60 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Federal funds sold $ 21,301 $ 511 2.40 % $ 4,696 $ 115 2.45 % Interest-earning deposits 19,601 342 1.74 % 24,491 393 1.60 % Investment securities - taxable 474,833 11,753 2.48 % 431,970 10,113 2.34 % Investment securities - non-taxable(1) 454,066 12,095 3.34 % 326,040 8,069 3.13 % Loans receivable(2)(3) 3,500,649 183,631 5.27 % 2,910,741 147,478 5.08 % Total interest-earning assets(1) 4,470,450 208,332 4.75 % 3,697,938 166,168 4.56 % Non-interest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 62,920 44,645 Allowance for loan losses (18,019 ) (16,964 ) Other assets 417,707 337,016 Total average assets $ 4,933,058 $ 4,062,635 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,007,937 $ 33,690 1.12 % $ 2,418,987 $ 18,225 0.75 % Borrowings 468,159 10,672 2.28 % 492,830 11,009 2.23 % Subordinated debentures 50,134 3,179 6.34 % 36,547 2,365 6.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,526,230 47,541 1.35 % 2,948,364 31,599 1.07 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 757,389 624,576 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 43,720 16,275 Stockholders' equity 605,719 473,420 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,933,058 $ 4,062,635 Net interest income/spread $ 160,791 3.40 % $ 134,569 3.49 % Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets(1) 3.69 % 3.71 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands) December 31 December 31 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 98,831 $ 58,492 Interest-earning time deposits 8,455 15,744 Investment securities, available for sale 841,079 600,348 Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $215,147 and $208,273) 207,899 210,112 Loans held for sale 4,088 1,038 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $17,667 and $17,820 3,619,174 2,995,512 Premises and equipment, net 92,209 74,331 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 22,447 18,073 Goodwill 151,238 119,880 Other intangible assets 26,679 10,390 Interest receivable 18,828 14,239 Cash value of life insurance 95,577 88,062 Other assets 57,859 40,467 Total assets $ 5,244,363 $ 4,246,688 Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 709,760 $ 642,129 Interest bearing 3,221,242 2,497,247 Total deposits 3,931,002 3,139,376 Borrowings 549,741 550,384 Subordinated debentures 56,311 37,837 Interest payable 3,062 2,031 Other liabilities 48,224 25,068 Total liabilities 4,588,340 3,754,696 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares - - Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares (1) Issued 45,000,840 and 38,400,476 shares (1), Outstanding 44,975,771 and 38,375,407 shares (1) - - Additional paid-in capital 379,853 276,101 Retained earnings 269,738 224,035 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,432 (8,144 ) Total stockholders' equity 656,023 491,992 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,244,363 $ 4,246,688 (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018



