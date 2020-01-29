New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device Class of Device, Services - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779290/?utm_source=GNW

Technological advancements have prompted end users to overhaul or update their manufacturing systems. As this is a costly process, they look to contract manufacturing.



Cardiovascular devices and endoscopy devices are projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on device type, cardiovascular devices and endoscopy devices are projected to register the highest CAGRs during the forecast period. While growth in the cardiovascular devices segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of cardiovascular devices such as pacemakers, catheters, and stents due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, the endoscopy devices segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of endoscopy devices in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.



The final goods assembly services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on service type, the final goods assembly services segment is expected to grow at the highest the CAGR during the forecast period.These services are mostly required by OEMs, medical device companies, and pharmaceutical companies that are involved in the manufacturing and sales of fully integrated single-use medical devices, such as pen needles, inhalers, autoinjectors, and pre-filled syringes.



The growing prevalence of targeted therapies, rising incidence of anaphylaxis, increasing number of regulatory approvals for single-use medical devices, and the availability of the generic versions of autoinjectors are some of the factors contributing to the growth of these devices. This is, in turn, expected to increase the utilization of final goods assembly services.



Class III medical devices to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the class of device, the medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented into Class I, Class II, and Class III medical devices.The Class III medical devices segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of medical devices that fall under this device class and the utilization of a higher volume of these devices by end users and caregivers in the healthcare industry.



The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.The high demand for diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, and in vitro diagnostic IVD devices is expected to drive the medical device market in the Asia Pacific.



The low labor cost in Asia Pacific countries is another factor driving the medical device contract manufacturing services market.Labor costs in China are significantly lower than the US; the cost of labor in China is around USD 264 per month for an individual as compared to approximately USD 8,000 in the US Source: China Labor Bulletin.



This is a major factor attracting medical device companies from across the world to expand their contract manufacturing operations in China.



The breakup of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 43%, Tier 2 - 36%, and Tier 3 - 21%

• By Designation: C-level - 35%, Director-level - 38%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 29%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 35%, Latin America - 12%, and the Middle East and Africa - 4%



Some of the major market players in the medical device contract manufacturing market are Flex Ltd.Singapore, Jabil Inc.



US, TE Connectivity, Ltd.Switzerland, Integer Holdings Corporation US, Sanmina Corporation US, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.



US, Nipro Corporation Japan, Celestica Inc.Canada, Plexus Corporation US, Consort Medical PLC UK, Benchmark Electronics, Inc.



US, Gerresheimer AG Germany, Nortech Systems, Inc. US, Kimball Electronics Inc. US, and Teleflex Incorporated US.



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the medical device contract manufacturing market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as device type, service, class of device, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of the various contract device manufacturing products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the global medical device contract manufacturing market. The report analyzes this market by device type, service, class of device, and region

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends and product launches in the global medical device contract manufacturing market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by device type, service, class of device, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global medical device contract manufacturing market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global medical device contract manufacturing market

