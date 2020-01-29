EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (Wavefront or the Company, TSX-V: WEE; OTCQB: WFTSF), an oil field service provider focused on offering the oil and gas industry proprietary, leading edge technology announces its financial results for the first quarter ending November 30, 2019.
An overview of the financial results for the reporting period includes:
The above financial highlights should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis of results for Wavefront for the first quarter ended November 30, 2019, which were filed on SEDAR on January 29, 2020.
About Wavefront:
Wavefront is a technology based, oil field service provider, focused on offering the oil and gas industry proprietary, leading edge technology primarily for oil and gas well stimulation and applications related to IOR/EOR recovery. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQB under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is www.onthewavefront.com.
