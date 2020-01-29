New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Content Delivery Network Market by Content Type, Component, Application Area and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339708/?utm_source=GNW

Solutions segment to hold a larger market size in 2019

Increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions.Digitalization trends, such as BYOD, CYOD, mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operations of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks.



Moreover, the availability of low-cost bandwidth has made the internet accessible to every individual, which has also changed the data consumption trend dramatically. The advent of social media and mobile apps has extensively added to data consumption.

• By provider type, other key innovators to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period



The other key innovators segment includes blockchain CDN (B-CDN) providers.The B-CDN exploits the advances of the blockchain technology to provide a decentralized and secure platform for connecting Content Providers (CPs) with their users/customers.



B-CDN creates an immutable public database of the requested contents (from all CPs), based on which, each CP can better evaluate the user preference on its contents. B-CDN provides win-win benefits to both, CPs and users, where the B-CDN improves user quality of experience and reduces the cost of delivering content for the CPs.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC CDN market is experiencing a disruptive growth, owing to its rapidly growing number of internet subscribers and consumption of internet over smartphones and other portable devices.The market is expected to grow at an even higher rate than present due to the ever-increasing consumption of content in major APAC economies such as India, China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.



Moreover, the massive growth in the eCommerce industry and the adoption of internet TV in major have fueled the growth of CDN market, making APAC one of the fastest-growing regions in the CDN market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level – 35%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Major vendors offering content delivery network solutions include Limelight Networks (US), AWS (US), Akamai Technologies (US), Google (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), AT&T (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Quantil (US), StackPath (US), Fastly (US), Cloudflare (US), G-Core Labs (Luxembourg), and Verizon Digital Media Services (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



