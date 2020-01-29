New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Rapid Test Market by Product, - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778652/?utm_source=GNW



• By application, the viral diseases segment accounted for the largest market share of the market.



On the basis application, the veterinary rapid tests market has been segmented into viral diseases, bacterial diseases, parasitic diseases, allergies, and other applications.The viral diseases segment is excepted to account for the largest share of the veterinary rapid tests market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, growing prevalence of infectious diseases in farm animals, and growing pet health awareness among owners.



The companion animals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of animal type, the veterinary rapid tests market is segmented into companion and livestock animals.The companion animals segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing companion animal ownership, growing awareness about animal health among pet owners, and rising pet healthcare expenditure.



The companion animals segment is further segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals, such as rabbits, birds, and reptiles. In 2019, the market for dogs accounted for the largest share of the veterinary rapid tests market for companion animals.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global veterinary rapid tests market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the rapidly increasing animal population, growing adoption of veterinary diagnostic products, and rising demand for animal-derived food products.



