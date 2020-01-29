New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Type, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778651/?utm_source=GNW

However, the shifting demand of end-use industries toward the advanced and environment-friendly water treatment technologies is hampering the market growth. On the other hand, growing industrialization resulting from population explosion is expected to leverage new growth opportunities for chemical manufacturers in the industrial wastewater market.



The biocides & disinfectants type to be the largest segment of the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Based on type, biocides & disinfectants is estimated to be the largest type of industrial wastewater treatment during the forecast period.The demand for biocides and disinfectants is comparatively higher owing to their high requirement in wastewater treatment applications of all the major end-use industries considered in the study.



Biocides are directly related to human physiology and have the ability to neutralize diseases causing microbes. Moreover, the increasing environmental regulations have fueled the demand for biocides and disinfectants in the industrial wastewater treatment market.



The power generation end-use industry is projected to register high CAGR during the forecast period.

Power generation is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period.The rapidly growing population and urbanization along with changing lifestyle have resulted in increasing per capita power consumption.



It has fueled the demand for the electricity across the globe, which in turn has increased the demand for the water treatment chemicals in the power generation industry. Moreover, the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) mandate in power generation industry plays a major role in enhancing wastewater treatment chemical consumption in this industry.



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period.

The APAC industrial wastewater treatment market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is attributed to the high demand from the food & beverage, chemical, power generation, and mining end-use industries.



Moreover, the demand for chemical used in industrial wastewater treatment is high in developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. The growing urbanization and industrialization are leading to the increased demand for potable water, which, in turn, is boosting the APAC industrial wastewater treatment market.



This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into three categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.

• By Company Type – Tier 1- 25%, Tier 2- 50%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation - C Level- 20%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 50%

• By Region - APAC- 30%, Europe- 25%, North America- 20%, South America-15%, and the Middle East & Africa-10%



The report profiles several leading players of the industrial wastewater treatment market that include Ecolab (US), Suez (France), Kemira OYJ (Finland), SNF Floerger (France), Solenis (US), Feralco Group (Sweden), IXOM (Australia), Hydrite Chemical Co. (US), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), and Aries Chemical (US). It also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the industrial wastewater treatment market.



Research Coverage-The report offers insights into the industrial wastewater treatment market in key regions.It aims at estimating the size of chemicals in the industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across type, end-use industry, and region segments.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report-The report will help leaders/new entrants in the industrial wastewater treatment market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various subsegments.This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and formulate suitable market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778651/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001