AP Alternative Assets, L.P. (“AAA”, Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the “Investment Partnership.”

Highlights

• Net asset value at December 31, 2019 was $20.4 million, or $0.27 per unit, reflecting a net increase in net assets of approximately $1.3 million, or $0.02 per common unit during the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net asset value for AAA was due to an increase in the fair value of the investment in Athene.

Net Asset Value for AAA

At December 31, 2019, AAA had net assets of $20.4 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:

(in $ millions, except per unit amounts) Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2019 Gross Asset Value: Cash $ 0.01 Investment in Athene 28.5 Other (8.1) Net Asset Value(1) $ 20.4 Net Asset Value per Unit(1) $ 0.27 Net Common Units Outstanding 76,328,950

(1) The remaining Athene shares beneficially held by AAA are freely tradeable and are being held to satisfy various legal, administrative, carried interest obligations and other expenses that may be incurred by or on behalf of AAA. The net asset value does not include the accrual of these future expenses that may be incurred by AAA as they cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. If it is determined that any such Athene shares are no longer required for such expenses, the remaining Athene shares or cash equivalents will be distributed to AAA unitholders unless the number of such Athene shares or cash equivalents is de minimis, in which case they will be given to charity. The net asset value also includes $3.4 million of prepaid management fees that will continue to be amortized over the life of the service period through December 31, 2020. If a decision is made to wind up AAA prior to the end of the service period, AAA will accelerate the amortization of the prepaid management fee.

Financial Report

AAA today published its Annual Report for 2019 which can be downloaded free of charge from its website at: www.apolloalternativeassets.com .

Additional Information

A presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.

About AAA

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries (“Apollo”) and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 28 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Financial Schedule I

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands) For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED

FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Investment expenses $ (4,534 ) $ (4,251 ) EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (1,111 ) (1,470 ) NET INVESTMENT LOSS (5,645 ) (5,721 ) REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES)

FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA

INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on

investments — 841,399 Net increase (decrease) in unrealized appreciation

of investment 3,964 (902,898 ) NET GAIN (LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS 3,964 (61,499 ) NET DECREASE IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ (1,681 ) $ (67,220 )

Financial Schedule II

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

As of December 31,

2019



As of December 31,

2018 ASSETS Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. $ 26,080 $ 26,650 Other assets 170 169 TOTAL ASSETS 26,250 26,819 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 546 571 Due to affiliates 5,268 4,131 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,814 4,702 NET ASSETS $ 20,436 $ 22,117 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners’ capital contribution (76,328,950 common units outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018) $ 1,621,541 $ 1,621,541 Partners’ capital distributions (3,967,667 ) (3,967,667 ) Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,366,562 2,368,243 NET ASSETS $ 20,436 $ 22,117 Net asset value per common unit $ 0.27 $ 0.29 Market price per common unit $ 0.10 $ 0.14

Financial Schedule III

AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 EXPENSES: Management fees $ (3,369 ) $ (3,369 ) General and administrative expenses (1,170 ) (884 ) NET INVESTMENT LOSS (4,539 ) (4,253 ) REALIZED AND UNREALIZED (LOSS) GAIN

FROM INVESTMENTS: Net realized gains from

sales/dispositions on investments — 841,858 Net increase (decrease) in unrealized

appreciation on investments 4,360 (910,512 ) NET (LOSS) GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 4,360 (68,654 ) NET (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ (179 ) $ (72,907 )

Financial Schedule IV

AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands) As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31,

2018 ASSETS Investments: Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value (cost of $9,570 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) $ 28,480 $ 24,120 Cash and cash equivalents 14 174 Other assets 3,541 6,909 Due from affiliates 5,268 4,131 TOTAL ASSETS 37,303 35,334 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 482 224 Due to affiliates — 135 Line of Credit due to affiliates 8,725 6,700 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,207 7,059 NET ASSETS $ 28,096 $ 28,275 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital $ (2,680,977 ) $ (2,680,977 ) Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,709,073 2,709,252 NET ASSETS $ 28,096 $ 28,275

