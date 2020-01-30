Guernsey, Channel Islands, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Asset Value of $0.27 per unit as of December 31, 2019--

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. (“AAA”, Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the “Investment Partnership.”

Highlights

•         Net asset value at December 31, 2019 was $20.4 million, or $0.27 per unit,  reflecting a net increase in net assets of approximately $1.3 million, or $0.02 per common unit during the three months ended December 31, 2019.  The increase in net asset value for AAA was due to an increase in the fair value of the investment in Athene.

Net Asset Value for AAA

At December 31, 2019, AAA had net assets of $20.4 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:

(in $ millions, except per unit amounts)Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2019
Gross Asset Value: 
Cash$0.01 
Investment in Athene28.5 
  Other(8.1)
Net Asset Value(1)$20.4 
Net Asset Value per Unit(1)$0.27 
Net Common Units Outstanding76,328,950

____________________________

(1) The remaining Athene shares beneficially held by AAA are freely tradeable and are being held to satisfy various legal, administrative, carried interest obligations and other expenses that may be incurred by or on behalf of AAA.  The net asset value does not include the accrual of these future expenses that may be incurred by AAA as they cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. If it is determined that any such Athene shares are no longer required for such expenses, the remaining Athene shares or cash equivalents will be distributed to AAA unitholders unless the number of such Athene shares or cash equivalents is de minimis, in which case they will be given to charity. The net asset value also includes $3.4 million of prepaid management fees that will continue to be amortized over the life of the service period through December 31, 2020. If a decision is made to wind up AAA prior to the end of the service period, AAA will accelerate the amortization of the prepaid management fee.

Financial Report

AAA today published its Annual Report for 2019 which can be downloaded free of charge from its website at:  www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Contact

Gary M. Stein (New York)                                           +1 (212) 822 0467

Additional Information

A presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.

About AAA

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries (“Apollo”) and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 28 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Financial Schedules Follow

Financial Schedule I

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
 For the Year Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018
    
    
NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED
  FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.)		   
Investment expenses$(4,534) $(4,251)
    
EXPENSES   
General and administrative expenses(1,111) (1,470)
    
NET INVESTMENT LOSS(5,645) (5,721)
    
REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES)
  FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA
  INVESTMENTS, L.P.)		   
Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on
  investments		  841,399 
Net increase (decrease) in unrealized appreciation
  of investment		3,964  (902,898)
    
NET GAIN (LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS3,964  (61,499)
    
NET DECREASE IN NET ASSETS
  RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS		$(1,681) $(67,220)
    
    
    

Financial Schedule II

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.
STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 
(in thousands, except per unit amounts)
  

As of December 31,
 2019		  

As of December 31,
 2018
ASSETS   
Investment in AAA Investments, L.P.$26,080  $26,650 
Other assets170  169
TOTAL ASSETS26,250 26,819
    
LIABILITIES   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities546 571
Due to affiliates5,268  4,131 
TOTAL LIABILITIES5,814 4,702 
    
NET ASSETS$20,436  $22,117 
    
NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:   
Partners’ capital contribution (76,328,950 common units outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018)$1,621,541  $1,621,541 
Partners’ capital distributions(3,967,667) (3,967,667)
Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations2,366,562 2,368,243 
    
NET ASSETS$20,436  $22,117 
    
Net asset value per common unit$0.27  $0.29 
    
Market price per common unit$0.10  $0.14 
    
    
    

Financial Schedule III

AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
  For the Year Ended December 31,
  2019 2018
EXPENSES:    
  Management fees $(3,369) $(3,369)
  General and administrative expenses (1,170) (884)
     
NET INVESTMENT LOSS (4,539) (4,253)
     
REALIZED AND UNREALIZED (LOSS) GAIN
  FROM INVESTMENTS:		    
  Net realized gains from
  sales/dispositions on investments		   841,858 
  Net increase (decrease) in unrealized
  appreciation on investments		 4,360  (910,512)
NET (LOSS) GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 4,360  (68,654)
     
NET (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS
  RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS		 $(179) $(72,907)
     
     
   

Financial Schedule IV

AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 
(in thousands)
 As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31,
2018
ASSETS   
Investments:   
Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value (cost of $9,570 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively)$28,480  $24,120 
Cash and cash equivalents14  174 
Other assets3,541  6,909 
Due from affiliates5,268  4,131 
TOTAL ASSETS37,303  35,334 
    
LIABILITIES   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities482  224 
Due to affiliates  135 
Line of Credit due to affiliates8,725  6,700 
TOTAL LIABILITIES9,207  7,059 
    
NET ASSETS$28,096  $28,275 
    
NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:   
Partners' capital$(2,680,977) $(2,680,977)
Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations2,709,073  2,709,252 
    
NET ASSETS$28,096  $28,275 
    
   
    

Attachment