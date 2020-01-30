Dallas, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Family Office Market:

Ultra-high-net-worth investors being served by Private wealth management advisory firms are called as Family offices. The rate of speed of growth of the Family Office Market is very high in the current scenario. A total outsourced solution to managing the financial and investment side of an affluent individual or family is offered by family offices making it different from traditional wealth management shops. One of the major substantial drivers of the market increasing frequency of high network individuals across the globe.

Demands are fulfilled by family offices that are such as financial services is not fulfilled by wealth private banks as well as by management firms causing number of HNI to increase. Numerous opportunity are expected to be created in the near future as the demand of family offices in developing countries has been increased. Various benefits such its assistance with the allocation of wealth from one generation to next through strategic asset allocation and it mitigate risks by diversifying investments, as preserving wealth through proactive management & suitable strategies are offered by family offices. Across the globe these benefits of family office has been responsible for the growth. Along with these growth factors there is a major challenge that market has to face and that is the limited availability of family offices. It is difficult to find family offices and keep advisors with the required level of expertise as the level of competition with investment banks, hedge funds and other wealth management firm is more.

There are different types of products available in the global market today such single family office, Virtual Family Office (VFO), Multi-Family Office (MFO). Different types of services such as Advisory, Governance, Strategy, and Financial Planning are provided by family offices. The market has its impact all over the globe. The regions like U.S.A., India, China, U.K., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and Germany are some of the major players in the Global family office market.

The market has a huge number of big and small vendors. Out of which companies like Glenmede, Wilmington Trust (M&T Bank), Atlantic Trust (CIBC), Hawthorn (PNC Financial), U.S. Trust Family Office (Bank of America), Abbot Downing (a Wells Fargo Business), CTC I myCFO (BMO Financial Group), Stonehage Fleming Family & Partners, Pictet, Cambridge Associates, UBS Global Family Office Group, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Bessemer Trust, Northern Trust, Citi Private Bank, HSBC Private Bank are some of the key vendors present in the Global family office market today.

From smart lighting, heating, and cooling systems that are a part of the Internet of Things, to connected and intelligent camera systems designed to closely monitor workers and modern offices, the office of the future is significantly reshaped. The market studied is primarily being driven by factors, such as the rise in demand for intelligent office solutions, sensor networks for energy efficiency, favorable government regulations for the same, advancement of IoT in smart office offerings, and growing need for safety and security systems at the workplace. Improvement in economic conditions all over the world is one of the primary factors driving the progress of the market. The businesses are experiencing high growth with improving FDI and growing economic conditions. International companies are exploring for opportunities to grow because of the introduction of awareness about technology in the industry.

In developing countries because of increasing globalization and investments, many companies are investing smart office systems to establish their markets. In developing economies, Regional companies operating are quickly growing in their respective markets. As a result of this new infrastructure and expansion of office spaces are established. One of the key factor obstructing the growth of the market is security issues over the deployment of systems. Smart office systems also depend on networks for data transmissions, and are thus vulnerable to breaching just like any other connected technologies.

There are number of different products available in the market such as Fire and Safety Control System, Audio-Video Conferencing systems, Smart HVAC Control System, Energy Management System, Security and Access Control system, Smart Office Lighting, etc. The smart office can be built in a new building as well as an old one. The idea of building smart offices has been spread all over the globe.

With the rapid globalization and digitalization the number of the vendors in the smart office industry is increasing day by day. Out of which companies like Conexant, Crestron Electronics, Coor(Smart), ZTE, Schneider Electric SA, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Siemens AG are some of the key players in the Global smart office market today.

