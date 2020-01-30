Pune, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mHealth apps market size is projected to reach USD 57.57 billion by 2026. Driven by the increasing number of novel product launches, the market will witness an impressive growth rate in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 11.17 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mhealth-apps-market-102020





mHealth app is a mobile-based application that studies and examines data that is gathered through sensor-integrated devices. These devices are normally mounted or connected to the human body. They are capable of tracking pulses and heart beats. mHealth apps can help keep track of body conditions such as respiratory tracts, blood pressure levels, and heart rates. As mHealth apps are capable of notifying of unstable conditions and help avoid severe diseases, thereby saving costs associated with further treatment costs. The use of advanced concepts such as AI and data learning helps track conditions. The increasing applications will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report Overview:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global mHealth apps market. It highlights leading products in the market and labels areas where these products have been used the most. The report identifies the areas that hold a huge potential for market growth. Additionally, the market is segmented on the basis of several criteria including operating system, application, and app type. Forecast values have been evaluated for the period of 2019-2026. Factual figures are obtained from trusted sources. Analytic data is gathered through the use of extensive research methods. Moreover, predictions are made through the opinions and interviews of experienced market research professional.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Constitute an Increase in Market Size

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have had the highest impact on market growth. In August 2019, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced the launch of a novel mHealth app. The product was introduced with the aim of helping veterans and providing them with affordable services. This product will encourage other companies as well as public and private organizations alike. Driven by the increasing demand, the market is set to witness significant growth rate in the coming years.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mhealth-apps-market-102020





Europe Holds a Dominant Market Share; Increasing Smartphone Penetration to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe held a dominant market share in 2018, accounting to the increasing smartphone penetration in several countries across this region. Contribution from government as well as private organizations will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, North America will witness considerable growth rate in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large scale companies. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.35 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global mHealth apps market are:

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Livongo Health

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Abbott

Others

Noteworthy Industry Developments:

September 2019: Fitbit announced a collaboration with FibriCheck with the aim of offering innovative health monitoring and screening app services across Europe.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mhealth-apps-market-102020





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Statistics on Smartphone Penetration Rate for Key Countries Data Pertaining to Healthcare Expenditure for Key Countries New Product Launches Overview on Technological Advancements Pertaining to mHealth Apps Key Merger and Acquisition Strategies by Top Players Industry Background of mHealth

Global mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By App Type Disease and Treatment management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Monitoring Services Fitness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Operating System Type Google Play Store Apple App Store Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mhealth-apps-market-102020





Have a Look at Related Reports:

mHealth Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Glucose Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Transcription Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud/Web-Based and Installed/On-Premises), By End User Facility (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, and Others), By Type (Voice Capture and Voice Recognition), By End User (Radiologists, Surgeons, Clinicians, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Revenue Cycle Management Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Structure (In-house Outsource) By Function (Claims & Denial Management, Medical Coding & Billing, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Insurance, Others) By Type (Software, Services) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Telemedicine Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) , Real-time (Synchronous), Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Telehealth Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Remote Patient Monitoring), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, Others), and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Mass Spectrometer Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Hybrid, Single), By End-user (Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes & Government Organization, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Others (Environmental testing, food, and chemical testing)) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Instruments & Software, Consumables, Services), By Application (Diagnostics, Research), By End User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centres, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

U.S. Biosimilars Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Filgrastim & Pegfilgrastim, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others), By Disease Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Others) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Genomics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-generation Sequencing, Microarray, Sanger Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Research), End-User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs)) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Service Type (Discovery, Pre-Clinical, Clinical, Laboratory Services), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

