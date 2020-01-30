Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release – Insider Information January 30, 2020 at 8.45 am





DOVRE GROUP PLC CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2019 AND PROVIDES PRELIMINARY OUTLOOK FOR 2020





Dovre Group expects the Group's net sales and operating profit for 2019 to be consistent with the Group's previously released guidance for 2019.

The Group expects its 2019 net sales to increase by approximately 27% to EUR 83.1 from 65.5 million in 2018. The Group expects its operating profit to increase by 400% to approximately EUR 2.7 million from 0.5 million in 2018. The operating profit includes a +0.7 million non-recurring item. The figures of 2019 are based on unaudited information.

Dovre Group's guidance for 2019, with latest update released in Q3 trading statement on 24 October 2019, was:

Dovre Group’s net sales in 2019 are expected to improve compared to 2018 and the operating profit is expected to be more than EUR 2.3 million.

Dovre Group has earlier stated that its operating profit guidance includes non-recurring items of EUR -0.1 million related to the Tech4Hire acquisition and EUR +0.8 million related to the divestment of Kuukoti property.

Dovre Group’s preliminary guidance for 2020 is: Net sales and operating profit in 2020 are expected to improve compared to 2019 excluding non recurring items.

Dovre Group's financial statements bulletin for 2019 will be released on Thursday 20 February 2020.

Owing to the company's silent period lasting until 20 February 2020, the company will not provide any further information concerning this bulletin.





DOVRE GROUP PLC

For more information, please contact

Arve Jensen, CEO

Tel. +47 9060 7811

arve.jensen@dovregroup.com