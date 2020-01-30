Bigben

Press release

Lesquin, 30 January 2020 8:00

INTENDED EVOLUTION OF BIGBEN GOVERNANCE

Under the suspensive condition of the actual completion of the IPO of its NACON subsidiary, and so that each of the BIGBEN and NACON companies have their own operational managements, their Governance will evolve as follows:

From the day of the IPO, Mr. Alain FALC and Mr. Laurent HONORET will resign from their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operations Officer (COO) of BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA, while Mr. Fabrice LEMESRE and Mr. Michel BASSOT will be appointed respectively Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operations Officer (COO). Mr. Alain FALC will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors of BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA.



Ms. Florence LAGRANGE, former independent director1, and Mr. Richard MAMEZ, former censor of BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA, have already each left their positions and joined the Board of Directors of NACON as independent directors1. It is specified that the Board of Directors of BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA meeting on 27 January 2020, co-opted Ms. Angélique GERARD as independent director1 to replace Ms. Florence LAGRANGE.

Upcoming publication:

Annual sales 2019 / 2020: Monday 27 April 2020

ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE







SALES 2018-2019

245.5 M€















HEADCOUNT

Near 650 employees







INTERNATIONAL

16 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com



Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its business segments.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC SMALL – Eligible SRD long

ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP







PRESS CONTACTS







CapValue – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01

