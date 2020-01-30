VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce the Company continues to conduct due diligence on a portfolio of advanced stage precious metal projects located in favourable mining jurisdictions within the Americas. Additionally, Gold Lion is working to formalize its 2020 exploration plans on its recently acquired Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Cuteye Group of Properties, covering a combined 3,152-hectares in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.



Oliver Friesen, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Lion, stated: “We have underpinned our search with clear assessment criteria, evaluating numerous precious metal properties to date. Gold Lion’s focus is on high-quality assets and we are eager to announce our 2020 exploration plans in the coming months."

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its property portfolio including the Cuteye Group of Properties and the Fairview Property. The Cuteye Group of Properties includes the Mister Jay (2,373 hectares), Lady Jane (242 hectares), Lama (69 hectares) and Missus Jay (468 hectares) claim blocks covering 12 mineral showings in B.C.'s Golden Triangle, roughly 25 kilometres southwest of Glenora, B.C. The Fairview Property is a 2574-hectare mineral property located in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/ .

