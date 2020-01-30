Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

30 January 2020



Analyst site visit to Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announces that it is hosting a site visit for analysts at its Moma Mine in Mozambique on 30-31 January 2020.

During these two days, the investor and analyst group will visit Moma’s three mining ponds, Wet Concentrator Plant (“WCP”) A, WCP B and the new development project, WCP C. The WCP C mining pond was flooded in mid-January 2020 and first heavy mineral concentrate production continues to be expected before the end of February 2020. The WCP C development is the second of three growth projects that together are planned to increase Moma’s production to 1.2 million tonnes per annum of ilmenite from 2021, which represents a 35% increase compared to 2019 production.

The group will also visit Kenmare’s dedicated export facilities, the dune rehabilitation area and some of the community initiatives supported by the Kenmare Moma Development Association (KMAD), a not-for-profit organisation established by Kenmare in 2004.

The site visit presentation, including some of the latest photographs of the WCP C development, is available for download from the Company's website:

https://www.kenmareresources.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.