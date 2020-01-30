SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of data driven marketing solutions, today announced that it has been awarded two new contracts from an existing client. The new contracts from this large public utility demonstrate that the Company’s proprietary SWARM solution is effectively driving measurable ROI across multiple divisions of the client’s organization.



According to Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce’s CEO, “The client’s marketing challenge was to expand its reach into new market areas, increase the number of qualified sales leads and decrease the cost of customer acquisition. This is a tall order and a nearly impossible task. However, we developed the SWARM solution to meet such challenges.”

Mr. Van Noy concluded, “We are delivering positive and measurable results for our client and they have rewarded us for our success. I am very proud of our team and what they have been able to accomplish. We are off to a great start in 2020 and expect that this will be a banner year for CloudCommerce.”

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact: