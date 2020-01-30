DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 January 2020, 10:15 EET



The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has today confirmed that Telenor Finland Holding Oy ("Telenor") has the right to redeem the minority shares in DNA Plc ("DNA") and that Telenor has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

Following DNA's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 17 December 2019 confirmed that that the quotation of DNA' shares will be terminated and the shares will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki as soon as possible after Telenor has obtained title to all outstanding shares in DNA in the redemption proceedings.

As a result of the confirmation of Telenor's redemption right, Nasdaq Helsinki has today at 9:57 EET suspended public trading in DNA's shares. The posting of security and the subsequent delisting of DNA's shares will be announced in due course through a separate stock exchange release.

