Group CEO Morten Hübbe has been granted 11,733 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 2,384,146 and Group COO Lars Bonde has been granted 5,500 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 1,116,500 related to the matching shares programme from 2016. Lars Bonde has also sold 5,000 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 1,016,000 in connection to financing his participation in the matching shares programme.
