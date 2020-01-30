FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Germany are interested in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and digital platforms, and are looking to digital business service providers to help them use these solutions to grow their businesses, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners Report for Germany finds enterprises in the country focused on improving the digital customer journey and making the product development lifecycle more efficient.

“CEOs and chief digital officers must understand that artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, digital platforms, open source and workplace experience tools have a high influence on an enterprise’s agility, costs and productivity,” said Johanna von Geyr, partner, ISG DACH. “German businesses are using these technologies to improve the customer journey and provide new digital products.”

Digital business technologies can lead to a disruptive revolution across all business processes, including sales, retail, production, supply chain, product design and human resource management. In many cases, companies are embracing digital business by becoming software developers and adopting DevOps methodologies and aligning more closely with users, the report says.

Many German enterprises are focusing on enhancing customer experience and are turning to full-service IT providers to help them, rather than to boutiques with more limited knowledge of the supporting technologies. Service providers increasingly offer digital consulting, business model development, organizational consulting, process optimization, system integration and change management. Provider experience in data analytics, data sciences, machine learning and artificial intelligence is extremely important to German enterprises, the report says.

German enterprises are also focused on digital product lifecycle management and in creating smarter and more end-user-centric products and services. Customers increasingly are turning away from rigid and non-personalized products and services and moving to new ones, the report says.

Companies concentrating on digitization and customer focus can expect a 20 percent increase in efficiency during development, a 15 percent reduction in time-to-market, and a 10 percent reduction in development costs, the report says.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 56 providers across four quadrants: Customer Journey Services, Digital Product Lifecycle Services, Digital Backbone Managed Services and Blockchain Services.

The report names Accenture, Atos and IBM as leaders in all four quadrants and Capgemini and DXC Technology as leaders in three. Cognizant is named as a leader in two quadrants, and Arvato Systems, CANCOM, CGI, Deloitte, Deutsche Telekom BSBC, Fujitsu, Infosys, Publicis Sapient, PwC, Tech Mahindra and T-Systems are all named leaders in one.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

