Brighton, UK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that it has launched Geo Underwriting’s FlexiLet product on its Personal Lines panel via integrated eTrading in Applied TAM and Applied Epic. Geo FlexiLet is a Household product underwritten by Ageas, designed specifically for residential properties. By distributing products via Applied’s integrated eTrading, Geo Underwriting will significantly expand broker reach to drive stronger relationships and profitable growth.

“We are delighted to be working with Applied, this is the first time we have successfully combined the wide cover of our Flexilet product with our more sophisticated Emblem rating model,” said Ant Sherlock, Head of Key Accounts & Group, Geo Underwriting. “In partnering with Applied, we give even more reason for brokers to maximise their efficiency by placing residential let business via integrated eTrading rather than through extranet sites.”

Applied Epic is the world’s most widely used broker management system that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a business to more effectively manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, market access, financial accounting, reporting and policy administration across all lines of business. Applied Epic offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information through an intuitive user interface with pre-built workflows that automate operations, enabling users to drive greater efficiencies and business value. The scalable software architecture of Applied Epic provides brokers with multiple locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

Applied TAM provides brokers the ability to automate daily operational processes, effectively manage customer policy information and seamlessly connect with insurers and policyholders. Through an automated and easy-to-navigate interface, Applied TAM offers greater visibility into customers and day-to-day business operations to reduce time spent on administrative tasks, decrease errors and omission risk, provide a seamless employee onboarding and training experience, and better respond to customer needs.

“Providing the right advice and best protection are at the core of a broker’s mission,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “The addition of Geo Underwriting to the Applied Personal Lines panel provides broker choice while ensuring a frictionless purchase experience for their customers.”

