Brighton, UK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that it has launched Geo Underwriting’s FlexiLet product on its Personal Lines panel via integrated eTrading in Applied TAM and Applied Epic. Geo FlexiLet is a Household product underwritten by Ageas, designed specifically for residential properties. By distributing products via Applied’s integrated eTrading, Geo Underwriting will significantly expand broker reach to drive stronger relationships and profitable growth.
“We are delighted to be working with Applied, this is the first time we have successfully combined the wide cover of our Flexilet product with our more sophisticated Emblem rating model,” said Ant Sherlock, Head of Key Accounts & Group, Geo Underwriting. “In partnering with Applied, we give even more reason for brokers to maximise their efficiency by placing residential let business via integrated eTrading rather than through extranet sites.”
“Providing the right advice and best protection are at the core of a broker’s mission,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “The addition of Geo Underwriting to the Applied Personal Lines panel provides broker choice while ensuring a frictionless purchase experience for their customers.”
Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.
