Newark, NJ, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Superabsorbent Polymers market is expected to grow from USD 7.62 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.24 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing geriatric population, rising expenditure on personal hygiene products and focus on improving agricultural productivity are the factors which fuelling up superabsorbent polymers market.

Superabsorbent polymers, when cross-linked, absorb aqueous solutions through hydrogen bonding with water molecules. It consists of a set of polymeric chains that are parallel to each other and regularly linked to each other by cross-linking agents, thus forming a network. When water comes into contact with one of these chains, it is drawn into the molecule by osmosis. Water rapidly migrates into the interior of the polymer network where it is stored. Among these, the use of super absorbent polymers is the highest in the baby diapers segment. Global increase in birth rate as well as geriatric population is giving rise to an increased demand for baby and adult diapers thus driving the demand for superabsorbent polymers. In the superabsorbent polymers market, the personal hygiene application segment holds the major share. In the personal hygiene segment, these polymers are used in sanitary napkins, baby diapers and adult incontinence products.

Increasing geriatric population across the globe, rising expenditure on personal hygiene products and emphasis on increasing global agricultural productivity are driving the demand for superabsorbent polymers. As there are many cases of adult incontinence are coming up, governments of various countries are now focusing on the manufacturing of incontinence products through the collaborative efforts with medical professionals and manufacturers. Also, increasing disposable income with growing concerns and awareness about several waterborne and airborne diseases, customer have become extremely particular about hygiene, especially in densely populated countries. On the other hand volatility in raw material prices and environmental concerns related to disposal of used diapers are anticipated to be the roadblocks for the market growth.

The major players in global Superabsorbent Polymers market include BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, LG Chemical Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., SDP Global Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., KAO Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Yixing Danson, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Acuro Organics Ltd, Chemtex Specialty Ltd., Emerging Technologies Inc, Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co. Ltd., Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co. Ltd., Sikko Industries, Tangshan Boya Resin Co. Ltd., Y&X Beijing International Trade Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Satellite Petro-Chemical Co. Ltd. among others.

To keep up with ever-increasing global demand for superabsorbent polymers, all the major players are undertaking expansion projects for increasing their production capacities. For instance in 2017, LG Chemicals Ltd. invested USD 278 million to increase acrylic acid, super absorbent polymer production capacities at their Yeosu, South Korea Plant.

In order to expand their footprint in the global superabsorbent polymers market major firms are increasingly investing on research and development activities. For instance in 2015 Evonik inaugurated a new application technology center for superabsorbent polymers in Krefeld, Germany. The new facility strengthens the position of Evonik as an innovative solutions provider for superabsorbent polymers.

Sodium acrylate had a market value of USD 3.98 billion in 2017

Product is segmented into sodium acrylate, polyacrylamide copolymer, polyvinyl alcohol, polysaccharides and others. Because of its characteristic property for absorbing water 500 times of its mass, sodium acrylate is widely used in production of diapers and adult incontinence products. Thus sodium acrylate segment dominated the global superabsorbent polymers market with USD 3.98 billion revenue in 2017. Polyacrylamide copolymer segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% over the forecast period.

Agriculture segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% in 2018-2025

Application segment is divided into baby diapers, adult incontinence products, female hygiene products, agriculture and others. Baby diapers segment emerged as a market leader in demand for superabsorbent polymers with USD 5.20 billion revenue in 2017. Increasing per capita disposable income and rising birth rate across the developing economies is driving this increase in demand. Increasing global focus on improving agricultural productivity as well as increasing adoption of hydroponics are factors responsible for driving the agriculture segment to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.72% over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Superabsorbent Polymers Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe emerged as a dominating region in global demand for superabsorbent polymers with a 32.18% share of revenue in 2017 whereas Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest pace. Europe led the global superabsorbent polymers market in 2017 on account of widespread awareness about female hygiene and baby care. High geriatric population of the region is also projected to generate a significant demand for the adult incontinence products over the forecasted period. Asia Pacific region is expected to achieve the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.61% in 2018-2025 on account of its high birth rate and increasing awareness regarding female hygiene products. Superabsorbent polymers are also increasingly being utilized in the region for their agricultural applications.

The global Superabsorbent Polymers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

