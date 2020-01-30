Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Faster and Real-Time Payments Fraud" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Financial institutions are implementing or planning new faster payment solutions from same day to real-time transactions and creating roadmaps for new products with faster payment solutions embedded. Simultaneously, attention is being given to protecting faster transactions and preserving the trust customers have in their banks and credit unions to protect their financial transactions.
Faster and Real-Time Payments Fraud reviews these trends, challenges, and solutions.
At the same time that financial institutions are wrestling with new fraud types and the rise of tactics like business email compromise, they are rolling out new faster payments solutions that innately allow less time to detect criminal activity. The good news is that the security providers are responding with solutions. The implementation and adaptation of these solutions to individual operating environments needs to be the focus.
Highlights of the research report include:
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Introduction: The Rise of Faster and Real-Time Payments
Fraud in the Age of Fast Payments
Evolving Technologies for Fighting Back
Vendors of Faster Payment Fraud Prevention Solutions
Beyond the Technology: Laws and Policies
Conclusions
Figures and Tables
Figure 1: Projection of U.S. 2020 faster payments dollar volumes by channel
Figure 2: Faster payments can make common fraud schemes more successful
Table 1: U.S. new faster payment platforms and high-level characteristics
Companies Mentioned
