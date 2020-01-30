London, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “Seed Treatment Market by Type (Chemical and Biological), Formulation (Liquid Form and Dry Form), Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, and Pelleting), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds, and Other Crops), Function, and Geography - Global Forecast 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global seed treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to reach $5.93 billion by 2025.

In order to fulfill the food demand of a growing population, advanced productive agricultural materials are required. Over the last several decades, there have been tremendous efforts to improve agricultural yields through new technologies such as seed treatment. Seed treatment refers to the application of chemical or biological product to the seed prior to sowing in order to suppress, control or repel pathogens, insects, and other pests that attack seeds, seedling or plants. Seed treatment offers a precise mode of application of products in the field and provides a high level of protection against insects and diseases while reducing potential exposure of humans and the environment to crop protection products.

The growth in this market is majorly driven by growing need to increase crop yield and quality, its low cost, wide range of benefits of seed treatment, reduction of arable land, and reduced risk of exceeding minimum residue level. In addition, focus on integrated pest management and rapid growth in biological seed treatment provides significant opportunities for the growth of seed treatment market. However, stringent government regulations hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

The global seed treatment market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025 - by type (chemical and biological), chemical (insecticide, fungicide, and others), formulation (liquid and dry), application techniques (coating, dressing, and pelleting), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds, and other crops), cereals & grains (corn, wheat, and other cereals), oilseeds (soybean, cotton, and canola), and function (seed protection and seed enhancement). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.

Based on type, the overall seed treatment market is segmented into chemical and biological seed treatment. Chemical seed treatment commanded the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its increasing usage in developing countries, easy availability, higher efficiency, and lower costs compared to biologicals. However, biological seed treatment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on formulation, the overall seed treatment market is segmented into liquid form and dry form. Liquid form segment held the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The liquid formulations are usually preferred by the farmers due to their readiness of application, and the fact that they are comparatively cheaper than solid formulations. Also, these formulations are easier to handle, apply, and have better reachability.

Based on application technique, seed coating application technique commanded the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. In seed coating, special binder is used with an agrochemical formulation to enhance adherence to the seed. With the use of this technology, the less agrochemical active ingredient is required to treat seeds as it gives better adhesion of the agrochemical active ingredients on the seed surface. However, seed pelleting application technique is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on crop type, cereals & grains held the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for industrial applications such as animal feed, biofuel, and starch & ethanol production. However, oilseed treatment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing cultivation of high cost GM seeds and growing adoption of seed treatment by farmers to control the yield loss due to seed and seedling diseases.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the large arable land, increasing demand for crop yield & efficiency, and increasing adoption of high price GM seeds. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the large area under agriculture cultivation and growing population in the region which increases the use of various crop protection chemicals for enhancing crop yield.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The seed treatment market has witnessed the number of partnerships, collaborations, and agreements, new product launches, acquisitions and mergers, and expansions in the recent years. For instance, in February 2018, Syngenta and Nippon Soda have entered into the global licensing agreement for novel seed treatment technology. This agreement strengthens Syngenta’s leading Pythium control portfolio Mefenoxam and Azoxystrobin Technology in corn, soybeans, canola, oilseed rape, cereals, and other crops.

The seed treatment market is consolidated in nature with the leading players contributing major share of the global pie. The key players operating in the global seed treatment market are Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta International AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Nufarm Limited (Australia), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), UPL Limited (India), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Tagros Chemicals India Ltd. (India), Germains Seed Technology (U.K.), Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC (U.S.), and Precision Laboratories, LLC (U.S.) among others.

