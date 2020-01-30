Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin Cities 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report takes a two-pronged approach to analyze the Digital Twin City: the solution providers' perspective, by looking and the main suppliers and how they are positioned in this nascent market, and a city-centric perspective, qualifying the directions cities have chosen when designing their Digital Twin.



Key Questions Answered



Who are the companies supplying solutions?

What sectors are they from?

What is the current shape of the Digital Twin City ecosystem?

What type of city-backed Digital Twin City projects are we seeing?

What main sectors of application are cities showcasing?

The Digital Twin is a concept that first appeared in the early 2000s, and has been applied to a number of industrial sectors (space, aeronautics, automotive, construction).



The concept applied to the city, Digital Twin City, is far more recent. While it has been making headlines, e.g. with its application in Singapore, it is clearly still getting its bearings and working to carve out a market.



Cities Studied

Europe: Cambridge, Helsinki, Rennes, Rotterdam

North America: Boston, Pasadena, Portland

Middle-East and Asia: Dubai, Jaipur, Singapore, Yingtan

Greenfield projects: Amaravati, Toronto Waterfront

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. From industry to the city, Digital Twins are becoming part of city planning

1.2. Players in search of a market, pioneer cities in search of use cases

1.3. What is the reality behind the hype?



2. Introduction and methodology

2.1. Modeling: a source of value

2.2. Technological progress helping available tools to evolve

2.3. Methodology



3. Digital Twin City solution suppliers

3.1. Alphabet

3.2. Autodesk & Esri

3.3. Bentley

3.4. Cityzenith

3.5. Dassault systems

3.6. Engie Ineo/Siradel

3.7. Microsoft

3.8. NTT Data Corporation

3.9. Siemens

3.10. Other players involved in Digital Twin City solutions

3.11. How companies are positioned, based on their core business

3.12. An active acquisitions and partnership policy

3.13. A complex ecosystem, a scattered solutions market



4. Deployments in cities

4.1. Deployments in cities

4.1.1. Cambridge: a Digital Twin applied to traffic management

4.1.2. Helsinki: the Digital Twin as a testing tool open to the public

4.1.3. Rennes: a digital project built around specific use case studies

4.1.4. Rotterdam: a Digital Twin for managing the city's infrastructure assets

4.1.5. Other projects in Europe

4.2. Deployment in North America

4.2.1. Boston: a Digital Twin for supervising urban planning projects

4.2.2. Pasadena: a useful supervisory tool for the city's public sector players

4.2.3. Portland: a Digital Twin activated by residents' cellular data

4.3. Deployment in Asia/the Middle East

4.3.1. Dubai: a Digital Twin project focused on the user experience

4.3.2. Jaipur: a Digital Twin to underpin urban planning and supervision

4.3.3. Singapore: the most advanced Digital Twin to date

4.3.4. Yingtan: the 5G Digital Twin

4.4. City projects

4.4.1. Amaravati: a city created from a Digital Twin

4.4.2. Waterfront Toronto: smart city project managed by its Digital Twin

4.5. Positioning

4.5.1. How cities are positioned in terms of openness and the number of applications

4.5.2. Cities' positioning by the use of their Digital Twin



List of Tables & Figures

Digital Twin generic structure

Company positioning according to their core business

Acquisitions and partnerships to acquire GIS & 3D urban modeling expertise

Smart city needs and solutions

Dynamic simulation process: design, planning, analysis

Helsinki/Kalasatama Digital Twin City architecture

Rennes Digital Twin City model

Rotterdam Digital Twin City model

Energy consumption in the district of Trent

Boston Digital Twin City model

Pasadena's fire prevention and emergency assistance model

Digital Twin City model proposed by Sidewalk Labs

Smartcitti presentation page

Main features of the Smartcitti app

Jaipur Digital Twin City model

Exit simulation of a public building - Singapore

Real-time view of information on a module inside a building

Quayside project proposed by Sidewalk Labs

Cities' positioning by a degree of openness and number of applications

Cities' positioning by how they use their Digital Twin

