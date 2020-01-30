Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on Plastic Fencing Market which estimates the global market valuation for plastic fencing will cross US$ 6.3 billion by 2026. The market growth is attributed to product innovations and technological advancements in material and manufacturing process. Advanced distribution channel and sturdy production lineups have encouraged the introduction of novel and improved fencing materials. Further, the upsurge in remodeling activities and construction is anticipated to fuel the industry growth over the forecast period.

Low cost, minimal maintenance, and high durability are among the key factors propelling plastic fencing market size. The products may witness inter-product competition from wooden fences over the forecast period owing to its traditional and classic look provided by the wooden fence to landscape designs. However, wooden fences require heavy maintenance and are susceptible to termites and pests. Moreover, improper installation of the wooden fence may warp the fence and spoil the integrity of the fence.

Some major findings of plastic fencing market report include:

DIY trends to positively influence industry growth.





Growth in public recreational areas such as parks will enhance fencing installation.





Vinyl fencing to lead the industry size.

Based on material, the plastic fencing industry is segmented into polyethylene, polystyrene, plastic composites and Vinyl. Polyethylene will witness 7.2% CAGR owing to superior properties including non-rustiness, ultra-violet resistance and less deterioration. It has lesser degree of decay or deterioration from a variability of impacts, abrasions, structural stresses, biological, thermal, radiological (ultraviolet), and chemical causes.

The plastic fencing products include picket fence, post & rail fence, chain link fence and gates. Gates are mostly available in one-piece models and are ideal for backyards, pool enclosures, and perimeter fencing. These are preferably installed to provide additional security and privacy. The gate fences protect against weather and are ideally used in commercial and residential sectors. In addition, these fences are furnished with the environment-friendly vinyl coating that offers maintenance-free protection and resists corrosion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 245 pages with 313 market data tables & 12 figures & charts from the report, “Plastic Fencing Market Size By Material (Polyethylene, Plastic Composites, Vinyl, Polystyrene), By Product (Picket Fence, Post & Rail Fence, Chain Link Fence, Gates), By Application (Privacy Fencing, Temporary Fencing, Boundary Fencing, Pool Fencing), By End-use (Residential, Agriculture, Commercial & Industrial), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/plastic-fencing-market

Boundary fencing products is driven by increasing inclination towards home décor and safety. It finds application for residential and commercial buildings along with hotels and entertainment complexes. Further, factors including rebound in housing complexes and growing demand for home covers will support the segment penetration over the forecast timeframe.

The rising need to protect farm crops and farm areas from wild animals is projected to thrive the demand in the agricultural segment. The consumers are employing fences to store agricultural and gardening equipment & tools. Increasing product availability in several sizes including small, medium, large along with customized dimensions is enhancing the product demand. Further, the commercial & industrial segment will foresee growth owing to its demand from colleges, schools, and industrial premises.

Europe holds significant share in plastic fencing market and is attributed to the presence of multiple manufacturers. The industry players are collaborating with distributors to serve larger consumer base. The consumers are installing fences to ensure demarcation of boundary and restriction of pedestrian access. Further, increasing post development and remodeling projects will enhance the regional penetration over the study timeframe.

Industry players are undergoing strategic collaborations to develop innovative products. Major players include CertainTeed, Walpole Outdoors, Superior Plastic Products, Southern Vinyl Manufacturing, and Associated Materials.

