Dallas, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ecotourism Market:

Ecotourism conserves the environment, and involves interpretation and sustains the well-being of the local people thus it is defined as a Responsible travel to natural areas. So basically Ecotourism is a sustainable tourism where focus is on minimising negative impact while learning about the environment and contributing to environmental protection. An alternative to mass scale tourism is an Ecotourism.

Rising conscious about the global warming and the destruction of the charm by the tourist are some biggest drivers for the market growth. Visiting to the new places or unexplored places offer a chance to socialise with the local population as people need a change from the stressful routine. It also helps to get to an opportunity to indulge in adventurous activities. Marine, national parks and other parks with biodiversity, local cultures, protected status and traditional protectors of natural environments are the main attractions in the ecotourism market industry.

Some important parts of Ecotourism are the advancement of energy efficiency and water conservation. For the development of ecotourism Natural resource management can be used as a specialized tool.

Global Ecotourism Market can be split into product type, application, key regions and key companies. On the basis of product type Global Ecotourism Market can be divided into Accessory, Very Motivated, Not Motivated, Partially Motivated and Accidental.

Ecotourism basically helps to build environmental awareness, provides financial benefits, Respects local culture, supports human rights and democratic movements, empowerment for local people and Provides direct financial benefits for conservation.

Looping based on the geographical regions/countries which have a good market is segmented into countries in North America Country as United States and Canada, South America, countries in Asia like China, Japan, India and Korea, Countries in Europe like Germany, UK, France and Italy and Other Countries. Saudi Arabia is country which has a highest market in this industry among all the countries in the world.

There are several key players which are presently functioning in this sector. Some of the Leading players operating in the market are Expedia Group, Ovation Travel Group, Priceline Group, JTB Americas Group, China CYTS Tours Holding, Frosch, Direct Travel, Travel Leaders Group, HRG North America, AAA Travel and many others.

In travel and tourism industry Ecotourism is one of the largest growing sector. The purpose of ecotourism in order to maintain species and habitats — especially in underdeveloped regions is to engross tourists in non-consumptive, low impact and locally oriented environments.

2. Topic: Adventure Tourism Market



Adventure tourism is a type of tourism which involves travel in some remote areas where you have to face certain degree of risk while exploring the place during the vacation. Activities like caving, cycling, hiking, climbing, rafting, and other activities involve during the adventure tourism.

Adventure tourism also helps travellers to boost the self-confidence, it helps to feel gratitude and it improves mental health and reduces stress. Basically Adventure tourism offers a life changing experience to the traveller. Thus these benefit rising the interest among the users for adventure tourism. Additionally adventure tourism comprise of virtual environment and simulators.

Advancement of technology such as artificial intelligence plays an important role in operating and functioning of Adventure tourism. Furthermore, rising trend of social media like Facebook and Instagram has created great opportunity for adventure service providers. Travellers seek for new and different experiences. Thus Adventure Tourism Market is rising rapidly. The trend of using social media and as travellers get very curious to explore an unexplored destinations are some of the major driving factors for the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover surging focus, changing lifestyle and consumer behaviour are creating profitable opportunities. However, some of the major challenges to the adventure tourism industry are risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions.

Adventure Tourism Market can be classified on the basis of activities done in the tourism, type of travellers some, different age groups, sales channel, key countries/regions and key players which have a good market.

Adventure Tourism market can be divided into Ground-based, Air-based and Water-based on the basis of activities play. Furthermore on the basis of type of travellers market can be classified into Solo adventure tourism, Couple and family tourism and Friends or Group tourism. Additionally market can be divided on the basis of different age groups.





There are several key players which are presently functioning in this sector. The Players having a strong hold in the market are Austin Adventures Inc., ROW Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson Management Services Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, TUI AG and Inner Asia Travel Group.

