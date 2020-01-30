Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Devices Market Global Forecast by Application, Products, Regions, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ophthalmic Device Market is Projected to Reach More Than US$ 67 Billion by the End of 2026

The key drivers of global ophthalmic device market are; growing aging population, rapid technological advancements, increasing awareness of eye care products, several initiatives to spread awareness, increasing large pool of patients with eye diseases, and changing demographics and geographical trends, and more and more adoption of digital devices is expected to full fill the growth of global ophthalmic device market. The major factors that restrain the market growth are; slow pipeline of ophthalmology drugs as well as global economic slowdown.



Besides, growing awareness of eye diseases in developed and developing countries such as the United States, China, India, Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in this market. Around the world, various government initiatives to control visual impairment and increasing adoption of contact lenses and spectacles in devices are another factor driving the market.



This report also covers the recent study of new technology used in fundus cameras like "Volk iNview" by ophthalmologists. This new ophthalmic camera device can capture the images of fundus using an Apple iPhone or iPod, iPhone 6 & 6S, iPhone 5S, and iPod Touch and many new technologies on all platforms have been studied extensively in this study.



By Application - Vision Care products is dominating Market Share in Overall Global Ophthalmic Devices Market



The major segment that holds the largest market share is vision care followed by surgical instrument products. This report fragmented by application into three major parts; Diagnostics & Monitoring devices market, Surgical Instruments market and vision care. Again these major segments are classified into sub segments.

Global Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices classified into (Fundus Camera, Optical Coherence Tomography Scanner, Tonometer and Others)

Surgical Instruments Market into (Refractive Error Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Cataract Surgery Devices and Retinal Surgery Devices)

Vision Care Products into (Contact Lenses market and Others)

By Region - North America is the leading Market



In this report, full regional details are provided along with their regional factors and challenges faced by each regions. The global ophthalmic device are fragmented by regional profiles into four parts; Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World. North America will dominate the market.



Company Analysis

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Carl Zeiss

Topcon Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Iridex Corporation

Ellex Medical Lasers

Escalon Medical

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

All 8 companies have been studied from 4 points:

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Mergers & Acquisition

Financial Insight

Application - Global Optholomic Devices Market

Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices

Fundus Camera

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanner

Tonometer Market

Others

Surgical Instruments Devices

Refractive Error Surgery Devices

Glaucoma Surgery Devices

Cataract Surgery Devices

Retinal Surgery Devices

Vision Care Products

Contact Lenses Market

Others

Regions - Ophthalmic Device Market

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)

