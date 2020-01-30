Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Success Case Study: Lion Look Plus Bathtub Cleaner" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Success Case Study: Lion Look Plus Bathtub Cleaner is part of the Successes and Failures research. It examines the details of and reasons behind the success of Lion Look Plus bathtub cleaner in Japan. It delivers the critical what?, why?, and so what? analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products.
Lion Look Plus Bathtub Cleaner is one of the top-selling bathroom cleaners in Japan. It delivers time-saving benefits to Japanese consumers with busy lifestyles.
This case study shows how important it is for household cleaning manufacturers to understand local household chore culture and a market's specific needs to innovate successfully.
Key Highlights
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
