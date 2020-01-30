Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Success Case Study: Lion Look Plus Bathtub Cleaner" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Success Case Study: Lion Look Plus Bathtub Cleaner is part of the Successes and Failures research. It examines the details of and reasons behind the success of Lion Look Plus bathtub cleaner in Japan. It delivers the critical what?, why?, and so what? analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products.



Lion Look Plus Bathtub Cleaner is one of the top-selling bathroom cleaners in Japan. It delivers time-saving benefits to Japanese consumers with busy lifestyles.



This case study shows how important it is for household cleaning manufacturers to understand local household chore culture and a market's specific needs to innovate successfully.



Key Highlights



Bathroom cleaning is a daily cleaning chore in Japan, thus there is strong demand to ease the burden of bathtub cleaning, especially amongst target consumers such as working women.

The product delivers on low effort yet high performance, which appeals to Japanese consumers who appreciate convenience in household cleaning products.

Domestic manufacturers have the advantage of understanding the culture of the market. For global players, it is essential to carefully investigate the target market's household care needs.

Key Topics Covered



