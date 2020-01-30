On 30 January 2020, the Supervisory Board of Tallinna Teede AS – the subsidiary of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group – decided to extend the powers of the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Jüri Läll from 31 January 2020 until 30 January 2023. The Management Board of Tallinna Teede AS will continue in the current two-member panel: Mr. Jüri Läll (The Chairman) and Mr. Jüri Helila.

Tallinna Teede AS performs project management and provides workforce for all road maintenance countrywide, builds road structures and the associated infrastructure, performs maintenance repair, road surface dressing and provides road maintenance services. The company also produces different mixtures in its own asphalt plant. AS Merko Ehitus Eesti holds a 100% interest in Tallinna Teede AS.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

