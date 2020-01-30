Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Tools and Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hand Tools and Accessories market, worldwide, is projected to grow by US$5.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.6%.



Mechanics' Service Tools, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.9 Billion by the year 2025, Mechanics' Service Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$215.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$298.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Mechanics' Service Tools will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$933.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Industry Background

Evolution of the Industry

Hand Tools Remain Vital in the Modern Mechanical Era

A Secure Niche for Hand Tools, Despite the Growing Threat of Powered Tools: Percentage Share Breakdown of Hand Tools and Power Tools in the Global Tools Market for the Year 2019

Stable Outlook Governs Future Prospects in the Hand Tools Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region forthe Years 2017 through 2020

Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Competition

Hand Tools and Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Product Profile

Mechanics' Service Tools

Pliers

Hammers

Wrenches

Screwdrivers

Edge Tools

Axe

Adze

Hatchets

Chisels

Paint & Masonry Tools

Other Segments

Shovel

Spades

Hoes

Rakes

Accessories

Sandpaper

Different Designs & Features for Different Regions



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation in the Hand Tools Market

Growing Incidence of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) Drives the Emphasis on Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools: Number of MSDs in the United States Per 10,000 Full Time Workers by Industry Sector for the Year 2018

Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence

APEX BOLT Action Titanium Pen, the Next Generation Tactical Multi-Tool Pen from ZEROHOUR

Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools

Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand Tools Make Perfect Sense for High Energy and Electrical Component Applications

As Competition Heats up, Companies Keep Afloat with Product Innovations

Bionic Grip from LoggerHead Tools

Dewalt's DWHT56148 Engineering Hammer

Douglas Tools' TC20-DP Framing Hammer

Klecker Knives' Klax Lumberjack Axe Head

Leveraxe Axe

Sven-Saw, an Ergonomically Designed Cutting Tool

Shovel Blades from Hisco

Mechanics' Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness Strong Growth

Strong Demand for Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Drives Growth of Vehicle Mechanics Tools

Robustly Growing Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market Ranks as a Positive Macro Trend Driving Demand for Mechanics' Service Tools in the Automotive Sector: Global Market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growth in Aircraft MRO Expands the Addressable Market for Aviation General Mechanic's Tools

Projected Increase in Aircraft MRO to Spur Demand Opportunities for Aviation Hand Tools: Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2024

Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Drives Demand for Mechanic's Service Tools in the Industrial Sector

Aging Plant Machinery with Heavy Repair & Maintenance Burden to Spur Opportunities for Hand Tools Used in the Industrial Sector: Average Age of Industrial Equipment (In Years) in the Private Sector in the United States for the Years 1980, 2000 and 2018

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP, Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction Workers

Projected Increase in Construction Investments & a Parallel Expansion in Construction Workforce to Spur Demand for Construction Hand Tools: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Rise in D.I.Y Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping Projects to Spur Growth in the Hand Tools Market

Growing Prominence of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Culture Provides a Firm Growth Platform for Hand Tools in the Consumer Market: Global DIY/Home Improvement Turnover (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Average Cost, Savings & Return on Investment (ROI) on DIY Home Improvement Projects in the United States

Global Hand Tools Purchases in the Consumer Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Age Group

Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences

Growing Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsyrvo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

