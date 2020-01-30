Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study is focused on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side.

It has been over 10 years since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. The market has gradually become an important part of the life sciences industry during recent years. Particularly for the past five years, the global market for iPSCs has experienced rapid growth.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information on induced pluripotent stem cell research products, including various assays and kits, culture media and medium components, such as serum, growth factors and inhibitors, antibodies, enzymes

Complete understanding of the key technologies adopted for induced pluripotent stem cell research

Discussion of important manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing market demand, such as the driving forces and limiting factors of induced pluripotent stem cell market growth

Profiles of major players in the industry, including Applied StemCell Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Corning Life Sciences, EMD Millipore, Lonza Group Ltd., Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has identified several key drivers for the rapidly growing market:

iPSCs hold promising hope for therapeutic solutions for diseases without ethical issues. A series of technical breakthroughs were made in recent years for improving cellular reprogramming, differentiation and large-scale production of GMP- grade iPSCs derived cells toward clinical usability.

Advances in genetics such as NGS technologies have promoted the progress on precision medicine, where the availability of iPSCs from a variety of genetic, lifestyle and environmental backgrounds will help make precision healthcare a clinical reality. iPSC banking together with related technologies is developing into a platform for precision and personalized medicine, which is experiencing rapid growth globally.

In recent years, several iPSCs clinical trials have been or are going to be launched for a variety of diseases. The first human iPSC clinical trial started in August 2014, and the recent report of the first macular degeneration patient treated with the sheets of retinal pigmented epithelial cells made from iPSCs was encouraging. The progress toward clinical practice will drive the growth of the clinical market and the research market as well.

The pharmaceutical industry needs better cell sources such as iPSC-derived functional cells for drug toxicity testing and drug screening.

The U.S. government has been encouraging the marketing of stem cells, including iPSCs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been authorized to provide orphan drug designations for many of the therapies developed for rare diseases such as Parkinson's and Huntington's using stem cells.

The provisions of grants from organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) have been encouraging for the research institutes to venture into iPSC research.

Rapidly growing medical tourism and contract research outsourcing drive the Asia-Pacific stem cell market.

Cellular reprogramming, including iPSC technology, was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize.

New biotechnologies such as CRISPR/Cas genome editing technology are advancing iPSCs into more and better uses. For example, the hypoimmunogenic derivatives of engineered iPSCs have shown lost immunogenicity which would become a potential novel therapy to treat various diseases.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction



Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Drivers for Market Growth

Chapter 3 Overview

Introduction

History and Current State

Evolution of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research

Advantages and Disadvantages of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Advantages

Disadvantages

Technology Overview

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Generation

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Differentiation

Current Challenges to iPSC Applications

Chapter 4 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications

Academic Research

Pharmaco-Toxicological Screening

Drug Discovery and Development

Disease Modeling

Tissue Engineering

Cell Therapy

Chapter 5 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Segmentation and Forecast

Market Overview

Application-Based Market Overview

U.S. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Product Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Tissue Cell Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell and Derivative Cell Market

Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells by Application

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell by Product Function

Global Market

Regional Markets

Research Market Compared with the Clinical Market

Application-Based Markets for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells

Market for Human Cardiomyocytes Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Market for Human Hepatocytes Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Market for Human Endothelia Cells Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Regional Markets

Market for Human Neural Cells Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Regional Markets

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derived Cells Market by Species

Global Market

Regional Markets

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture Markets

Chapter 6 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Application Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Product Types

Major Players

Major Commercial Entities

Major Non-Commercial Organizations

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 7 Drug Discovery and Development Market

Product Types

Major Players

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 8 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types

Major Players

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 9 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Clinical Application Market

Product Types

Regulations

Market Projection

Chapter 10 Research Market Trend Analysis

Grant Analysis

Patent Analysis

Scientific Publication Analysis

Driving Forces

Chapter 11 Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis

Clinical Trials

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Ischemic Heart Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD)

Spine Cord Injuries

Cornea Repair

Cancers

Driving Forces

Limiting Factors

Technologies

Regulations

Market Acceptance

Clinical Efficiency

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

ABM (Applied Biological Materials Inc.)

Addgene

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alstem LLC

Applied Stemcell Inc.

ATCC

Axol Bioscience

Bio-Techne

Bluerock Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb (Ipierian)

Cell Signaling Technology

Cellular Dynamics International, A Fujifilm Company

Corning Life Sciences

Creative Bioarray

EMD Millipore

Fate Therapeutics

Genecopoeia

Gentarget Inc.

ID Pharma Co. Ltd.

Invivogen

Lonza Group Ltd.

Megakaryon Corp.

Mti-Globalstem, A Part Of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ncardia

Newcells Biotech

Opsis Therapeutics

Orig3N Inc.

Peprotech

Plasticell Ltd.

Primorigen Biosciences

Promega Corp.

Promocell Gmbh

Qiagen N.V.

Reprocell Inc.

Roslin Cell Sciences

Sciencell Research Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich, A Part Of Milliporesigma

Stemcell Technologies

Stemgent Inc., A Reprocell Group Co.

System Biosciences Inc.

Takara Bio Usa Inc. (Clontech Laboratories)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Viacyte Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Chapter 13 Conclusions

