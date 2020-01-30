Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting & Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This interactive seminar is targeted at those who draft, negotiate and advise on international commercial agreements and cross-border transactions. The programme reviews the sale of goods and the appointment of distributors and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights within the context of an international contract.
This seminar is not jurisdiction specific and is as such ideal for individuals working in international practice.
Why You Should Attend
This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal considerations and commercial concerns essential for securing a successful and sustainable international deal.
Day one provides a comprehensive overview of the main international legal instruments governing international contracts, the sale of goods, trade terms, documentary sale and letter of credit. Cross-jurisdictional concerns will be explored generally and, in particular, the allocation of jurisdiction, choice of law, and the recognition and enforcement of judgments. The programme will look at the new Brussels Regulation (in force from 2015), the Hague Convention 2005 (in force from 2015), Incoterms 2010 and 2020, and the UCP 600 (Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits).
Day two provides delegates with the requisite knowledge and skills that they need to negotiate and draft international commercial deals generally, and specifically sales, distribution, and agency agreements.
By the end of this seminar, delegates should be properly equipped with the essential skill-base and substantive legal and business knowledge needed in order to effectively advise on, negotiate and draft cross-border commercial agreements.
This intensive and interactive training programme will develop your skills to:
Agenda
Day One
International contractual disputes
Choice of law
Practical exercise: Choice of law
International contract law
Practical exercise: Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods
Trade terms, documentary sales and trade finance
Practical exercise: Trade terms and documentation
Programme - Day Two
Distribution agreements
Practical workshop: Drafting and negotiation - part 1
Agency agreements
Agency agreements: key terms
Practical workshop: Drafting and negotiation - part 2
Summary and final questions
