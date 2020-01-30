Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study period of this report is 2018-2028 and the forecast period is 2020-2028. The report is segmented based on region, application, industries, component and connectivity. The regions are segmented as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The Global 5G Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 77.4% during the forecast period, growing from USD 8.43 Billion in 2020 to USD 827.14 Billion in 2028. The cumulative market is expected to reach USD 3,061 Billion.

The global 5G market would be dominated by three regions - North America, Western Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for more than 35% of the total market. The increase in demand for online content and sports delivery, growth in support infrastructure, rapidly increasing IoT connection, increase in internet penetration and cloud gaming are some of the key drivers which would drive the 5G market. Technologies such as Network Slicing, Beamforming, small cells and Cloud RAN would be key to 5G growth.



The penetration rate of 5G across various industries along with the consumer market is expected to increase rapidly. The manufacturing sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 134.54% during the forecast period. 5G is expected to have a wide range of applications in Machine to Machine communication in an industrial automation environment due to its very stringent requirements like low latency and high reliability.

5G in energy and utilities is expected to grow at a CAGR of 130.06% during the forecast period. Smart Surveillance is expected to be the fastest-growing segment within energy and utilities. Automotive and Transport and Logistics are the other two industries where 5G would have a high penetration rate. 5G in the automotive and Transport and Logistics sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 120.03% and 118.69% respectively. Media and Entertainment would, however, dominate the market share and would account for 67% of the market during the forecast period.



The falling margin of telecom companies, infrastructure challenges and health hazards will remain key challenges to the growth of 5G. The growth of 5G adoption in many countries such as the Netherlands has been slow due to the delay in spectrum allocation by the government and the concerning authorities. Additional spectrum allocation is crucial to realize the full potential of 5G. Due to its high bandwidth, high frequency and lower wavelength, deployment and design challenges should also be taken into consideration for large scale implementation of 5G.Infrastructure challenges such as deployment and design challenges must be addressed for 5G to reach its full potential. Delay in spectrum allocation, regulations and capital cost would act as restraints to the growth of 5G.



3GPP (Third-generation Partnership Project) has defined three use cases for 5G which are eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband), URLLC (Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications) and mMTC (massive Machine Type Communications).

eMBB is expected to provide greater data-bandwidth accompanied by moderate latency on both 5G NR and 4G LTE. The attributes of eMBB use cases are Higher capacity (where broadband access must be available in densely populated areas), Enhanced connectivity (where broadband access must be available everywhere to provide a stable user experience) and Higher user mobility. eMBB is expected to continue to remain the largest segment out of the three during the forecast period growing at a CAGR OF 72.36%.

Ultra-reliable low-latency communication severe the requirements on latency and reliability for mission-critical communications, such as remote surgery, autonomous vehicles and the Tactile Internet to name a few.

Massive Machine Type Communication would support a very large number of devices in a small area, which might only send data sporadically, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) use cases.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 5G Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Market Overview of the Global IoT Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Current Market Overview

3.1.2 Networking and cells

3.1.3 3GPP and Standards

3.1.4 5G Spectrum and Frequency

3.1.5 5G Core Architecture

3.1.6 Usage Scenario

3.1.7 Applications

3.1.8 5G Devices

3.1.9 Deployment and Timeline



4 Market Trends

4.1 IoT Technology and Network Implications

4.2 Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality

4.3 Distributed Cloud

4.4 Open Source

4.5 Vehicle to Vehicle Communication



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Demand in Online Content/Sports Delivery

5.1.2 Growth in Support Infrastructure

5.1.3 IoT connections

5.1.4 Smart Phone Penetration

5.1.5 Cloud Gaming

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Delay in Spectrum Allocation

5.2.2 Regulations

5.2.3 Capital Cost

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Falling Margin of Telecom Companies

5.3.2 Planning Permission

5.3.3 Infrastructure Challenges

5.3.4 Health Hazards

5.4 Market Technologies

5.4.1 Beamforming

5.4.2 Massive MIMO

5.4.3 Small Cell

5.4.4 Network Slicing

5.4.5 Cloud RAN

5.4.6 Non-Orthogonal Multiple Access

5.4.7 Spectrum (mmWave)

5.4.8 Use Cases (eMBB, URLLC, mMTC)

5.5 PEST

5.5.1 Political

5.5.2 Economic

5.5.3 Social

5.5.4 Technology

5.6 Porter's Five Forces

5.6.1 Buyer's Bargaining Power

5.6.2 Suppliers Bargaining Power

5.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.5 Rivalry among Competitors



6 Country Analysis

6.1 Japan

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Major Projects

6.1.3 Top Companies

6.1.4 Government Initiatives

6.2 South Korea

6.3 USA

6.4 China

6.5 United Kingdom

6.6 Germany

6.7 Netherlands

6.8 Switzerland

6.9 Norway

6.10 Australia



7 Market Forecast

7.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2028

7.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Connectivity) to 2028

7.2.1 North America

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.3 APAC

7.2.4 Middle East

7.2.5 Latin America

7.2.6 Rest of the World

7.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Component) to 2028

7.3.1 North America

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.3 APAC

7.3.4 Middle East

7.3.5 Latin America

7.3.6 Rest of the World

7.4 Total Global Market by Industry to 2028

7.5 Total Global Market by Industry (By Application) to 2028

7.5.1 Manufacturing

7.5.2 Automotive

7.5.3 Energy and Utilities

7.5.4 Transport and Logistics

7.5.5 Healthcare

7.5.6 Government

7.5.7 Media and Entertainment

7.5.8 Others

7.6 Total Global Market by Industry (By Connectivity) to 2028

7.6.1 Manufacturing

7.6.2 Automotive

7.6.3 Energy and Utilities

7.6.4 Transport and Logistics

7.6.5 Healthcare

7.6.6 Government

7.6.7 Media and Entertainment

7.6.8 Others



8 Total Global Market by Application to 2028

8.1 Total Global Market by Application (By Connectivity) to 2028

8.1.1 Smart Mobility

8.1.2 Monitoring and Tracking

8.1.3 Automation

8.1.4 Smart Surveillance

8.1.5 VR&AR

8.1.6 Enhanced Video Services

8.1.7 Others

8.2 Total Global Market by Application (By Components) to 2028

8.2.1 Smart Mobility

8.2.2 Monitoring and Tracking

8.2.3 Automation

8.2.4 Smart Surveillance

8.2.5 VR&AR

8.2.6 Enhanced Video Services

8.2.7 Others



9 Scenario Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Introduction

9.3 Scenario Analysis 1

9.4 Scenario Analysis 2



10 Opportunity Analysis

10.1 By Region

10.2 By Industry

10.3 By Application

10.4 By Connectivity

10.5 By Components



11 Company Profiling

11.1 AT&T

11.1.1 Company Profile

11.1.2 Products & Services

11.1.3 Segment Revenue

11.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

11.1.5 Recent Contract(s) Won

11.1.6 Recent Projects Completed

11.1.7 Strategic Alliances

11.1.8 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Cisco Systems

11.3 Deutsche Telekom

11.4 Ericsson

11.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.6 Intel Corporation

11.7 Mobile TeleSystems

11.8 NEC Corporation

11.9 Orange

11.10 Qualcomm

11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.12 Telstra

11.13 Verizon

11.14 ZTE Corporation



12 Strategic Conclusions



