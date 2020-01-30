Sunnyvale, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azul Systems (Azul), the leader in Java runtime solutions, will be a sponsor and/or speaker at multiple events of interest to the Java, Open Source, and Developer communities throughout the month of February.
You can track Azul’s upcoming events at https://www.azul.com/news-events/events/. To schedule time with an Azul representative at any event, send a note to info@azul.com and you will be contacted within one business day.
About Azul Systems
Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT use cases. Zing is a JVM that reduces operating costs for Java applications and workloads, including those that may require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, improved query performance and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul’s family of certified, freely available open source builds of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible commercial support options, available in configurations for ISVs, enterprises, and on-premise or Cloud deployments, as well as custom and embedded/IoT devices. For additional information, visit www.azul.com.
Liz Erk Azul Systems 781-279-0370 liz@azul.com Howard Green Azul Systems 408-859-5736 hgreen@azul.com
