Dallas, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Online Food Delivery Market 2020-2024

Online food delivery is a courier service in which a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company delivers food to a customer.

Online food delivery service is basically a courier system in which delivery agents deliver food from restaurants to the customers. The food delivery service is not a new concept. Earlier there was vendors who used accept the orders on phone call. Now a days websites and mobile applications have been developed for the same. The introduction of online food delivery system has been a convenient addition, which has not only reduced long queues, but has also decreased the waiting time for ordered food delivery. Because of the efficient services and customer satisfaction, the online food delivery system has already been accepted all over the globe. As millions of customers across the world have shown that it is more preferable for them to get food at home delivered rather than going out to eat, industry growth rates have been increased exponentially.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4196463

Global Online Food Delivery Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Domino's

Seamless

Pizza Hut

Papa John's

Eat24

Postmates

DoorDash

Cavlar

Ube's Eats

Delivery.com

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-food-delivery-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024



Global Online Food Delivery Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Global Online Food Delivery Market Segment by Type, covers

Delivery

Takeaway



Global Online Food Delivery Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Family

Non-Family

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4196463

Acquisition and partnerships are the prominent factors that key players in the market rely on to help boost their growth in the market. On the back of its popular elder sibling Uber, Uber Eats was Launched in year 2014 after that the company did astonishingly well across the globe. The company was one of the toughest competitor to the local vendors. Recently it acquired by zomato. Surge in the food & beverage industry and rise in internet penetration coupled with increase in the working population are some of the factors driving the growth of global online food market. The increasing on mobile phone also supports online food delivery market growth. Big food outlets denying to adopt this system along with the potential technical and infrastructural issue is one of the challenge obstructing the growth of this market. Lack of loyal customers and too much competition also act like threats. Along with that the factors driving the growth especially in the emerging nations are Technological breakthroughs and infrastructural improvements.

Table of Contents

1 Online Food Delivery Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Online Food Delivery Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size by Regions

5 North America Online Food Delivery Revenue by Countries…Continued

Part 2:

Global Last Mile Delivery Market 2020-2025

Market Overview



The global Last Mile Delivery market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 51510 million by 2025, from USD 37150 million in 2019.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4177166



The Last Mile Delivery market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The major players covered in Last Mile Delivery are: UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Nippon Express, Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, DB Schenker Logistics, FedEx, CEVA Logistics, XPO Logistics, SF Express, GEODIS, DSV, Toll Holdings, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), GEFCO, YTO Express, Hitachi Transport System, Agility, Expeditors International of Washington, Panalpina, China POST, ZTO Express, Yusen Logistics, Sinotrans, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, STO Express, Dachser, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Last Mile Delivery market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The fastest delivery of goods from a transportation hub to the final delivery destination is called as last mile delivery. Mostly personal residence is given as the final delivery address. Fastest delivery of the items to the end user is the main goal of last mile logistics. Minimizing the time to complete delivery while decreasing supply-chain costs is achieved by being closer to the customer. While trying to cut costs, businesses are competating with each other to develop new technologies and experimental supply chain models to expedite deliveries, delight customers and increase parcel volume. Delivering items on the same day is one of the biggest challenge and expense for last mile shipping. Local, non-professional couriers who use their own transportation to make deliveries are contacted by logistics partners, retailers, consumers by using the crowdsource technology.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-last-mile-delivery-market-2020-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2025

Global Last Mile Delivery Market segmentation



Last Mile Delivery market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.



By Type, Global Last Mile Delivery market has been segmented into B2C, B2B, etc.



By Application, Global Last Mile Delivery has been segmented into 3C Products, Fresh Products, Others, etc.

Stocking, and management of warehouse, inventory planning, dispatch, and deliveries are the activities involving manual labor that the logistics services have been dependent on. Automation increases the efficiency of services and save time of service provided by the firms by helping in optimizing the processes. Advanced solutions such as automated loading & unloading systems have already been installed by many warehouses. Increase in customers demand for fastest delivery possible, amalgamation of innovative technologies into existing systems are the factors driving the last mile delivery market. The growth of last mile delivery market in the coming years is expected to be obstructed by the inappropriate structure of parcel deliveries and transportation mode. With customers are looking for highly personalized retail experiences, the online retail market is developing rapidly and the growth in the e-commerce industry across the world, market is continuously growing.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4177166

Competitive Landscape and Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis

Last Mile Delivery competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Last Mile Delivery sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Last Mile Delivery sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Table of Contents

1 Last Mile Delivery Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competitions, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Last Mile Delivery Revenue by Countries…Continued

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.





Contact Us: Hector Costello Senior Manager – Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas - 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155