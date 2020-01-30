Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PreK-12 Testing Market Forecast 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
PreK-12 Testing Market Forecast 2019-2020 provides an overview of the K-12 academic testing market and its two key segments: high-stakes statewide testing and classroom assessments, including interim, benchmark, and formative assessment purchased by districts, schools, and classroom teachers.
The focus of the report is an analysis of the trends following the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act, the latest reauthorization of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.
ESSA puts a focus on:
- Local decision-making
- The creation of innovative new tests that better reflect the new state standards that followed the short-lived but impactful Common Core movement
- More flexibility in how student and school progress is measured
- A goal of balanced assessment systems that feature an interrelated web of summative, interim/benchmark, and formative tests.
The publisher defines the market segments and testing terminology and provides sizing and context for changes in state testing and classroom assessments.
Within the two testing categories, the publisher breaks down the sizing for online and paper/pencil testing. Segment sizing estimates begin with 2017-2018 and continue with projections through 2023.
Segments of this report are illuminated with case-studies from Arizona, Fairfax County (VA) Public Schools, Georgia, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Vermont.
Topics covered include:
- State and federal policy changes regarding testing
- Progress in online testing
- A state-by-state listing of primary contractors for accountability tests
- State participation in classroom assessment
- Integration of assessment and curriculum
- Growth of computer-adaptive assessment
- Use of performance assessment
List of Chapters
1. Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Industry Size & Structure
- Types of Tests
- Table - Testing Terminology
- Table - PreK Testing Segments and Market Share 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)
- Testing Market Size and Segments
- Federal and State Leaders Promote Innovative Assessments
- IADA projects to date include:
- Federal Education Funding on the Decline
- Table - Proposed Federal Funding for Programs Devoted to Assessments, Fiscal 2020
- Online Delivery of Assessments Progresses
- Table - Market for Online Assessments, 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)
- A Changing Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions on the Rise
4. State-Level Tests
- Introduction
- State-Level Assessment Market Size and Growth
- Table - Sales, Growth, and Market Share of State-Level Assessments, 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)
- Changing Standards, Changing Tests
- Table - Membership in the Two Major Common Core Consortium Testing Programs, 2014-2015 vs. 2019-2020
- Politics Lead to Continued Change
- Table - States' Primary Testing Vendors and Contract Status, Summer 2019
- Pushback Against Too Much Testing
- Varying Paths to Shorter Tests
- College Tests Do Double Duty
- Pushback Against Tests for Teacher Evaluation
- Offering a Menu of Assessment Choices
- Case Study: Arizona's Menu of Summative Testing Options
- Online Delivery Moves Forward
- Table - Statewide Online Testing Marketing Size, Growth, and Share, 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)
- Case Study: Georgia Delivers Tests Fully Online in 2019
- Case Study: Kentucky Slowly Rolls Out Online Testing
- Balanced Assessment Systems Gain Traction
- Case Study: Nebraska's Student-Led & Balanced Assessment System
5. Classroom-Level Assessments
- Introduction
- Market Size and Growth
- Table - Sales, Growth, and Market Share of Classroom Assessments, 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)
- State Participation in Classroom Assessment
- Developing Strategies for Assessing Competency-Based Learning
- Case Study: Fairfax County Leads Student-Led Assessment Consortium
- Integration of Assessment and Curriculum
- Digital Classroom Assessments Show Substantial Growth
- Table - Online Classroom Assessment Market Size, Growth, and Share, 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)
- A Still Fragmented But Consolidating Market
6. Assessment of Market Trends
- Introduction
- Beyond ELA and Math: Science and (Sometimes) Social Studies
- Technology: More Computer-Adaptive Testing Ahead
- Assessing Early Learners
- Case Study: Georgia Uses Gamification to Assess Early Learners
- Piloting and Use of Performance Assessments Continue
- The Whole Child: Measuring Soft Skills
- Case Study: Vermont Assesses Physical Fitness, School Climate
7. Conclusions and Outlook
- Introduction
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- Table - PreK-12 Assessment Market Forecast, 2018-2019 to 2022-2023P ($ in millions)
- Table - Projected Annual Percentage Change in PreK-12 Assessment Market, 2019-2020 to 2022-2023P
- Table - Projected Market Share, State-Level Summative vs. Classroom Assessments, 2018-2019 to 2022-2023P
- Entering a Period of Relative Stability
- Reductions in Testing Continue
- Continued Consolidation and Blurred Lines
- Performance Assessments: Embraced, But a Threat to Vendors
- Local Decisions, State Supports
- Table - Projected Market for Online Assessments, 2018-2019 to 2022-2023P ($ in millions)
- Online Segment Continues to Gain Importance
- Table - Projected Annual Percentage Change in PreK-12 Online Assessment Market, 2019-2020 to 2022-2023P
- Ramifications for Assessment Vendors
8. Who's Who?
- Introduction
- ACT
- American Institutes for Research
- Amplify Education
- Cognia
- College Board
- Curriculum Associates
- Data Recognition Corporation
- Edmentum
- ETS
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Illuminate Education
- iStation
- Khan Academy
- Mastery Education
- MasteryConnect
- Northwest Education Association
- Pearson Assessments/NCS Pearson
- Questar Assessment
- Renaissance
- School Specialty
- WestEd
