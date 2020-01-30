Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022 is now available and focuses on the trends that built up steam in 2019 that are likely to persist into the next several years. The report provides the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2022.
The report aligns with the State of College Course Materials 2018-2019, which became available in September 2019 and focuses on two main areas: the current market landscape and the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs.
College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022 provides both sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials - new print textbooks and digital media (including etextbooks) - as well as the used textbook segment.
Among the trends explored in College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022, the anticipations that will take hold over the next several years are:
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
