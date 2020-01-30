Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020 provides data on the U.S. market for reading instructional materials, including the projected dollar size of that market in 2020.
The report examines what reading curriculum resources schools use for instruction, assessment and remediation. Looking beyond what is being used, the report provides information on what components are important to educators when they consider reading resources.
K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020 is part of a publication series reporting on the instructional materials markets for reading, mathematics, science and social studies. Where appropriate, statistics in the new report are compared to those in the prior publications. Also included are breakdowns of materials used in grades K-2, grades 3-5 and grades 6+.
The report is built on the results of a 21-question survey that was mailed to 20,000 educators in October 2019, and on the publisher's ongoing coverage of the instructional materials market. The survey mailing list included classroom teachers, reading teachers and curriculum/instruction supervisors. Data from the survey is provided in full in a lengthy appendix.
Topics analyzed in this new report include:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: State of Reading 2019-2020
Chapter 3: Using a Core Reading Program
Chapter 4: Reading Beyond the Core
Chapter 5: The Shift to Digital
Chapter 6: Purchasing Decisions
List of Tables
Table 2.1: Reading Purchasing 2020-2021 Versus 2019-2020
Table 2.2: Estimates of Reading Spending by Classroom
Table 3.1: Use of a Core Program by Subject Area
Table 3.2: Use of a Core Program by Grade-Level
Table 3.3: Use of a Core Program by Educators' Years of Experience
Table 3.4: Use of a Core Program by State
Table 3.5: Use of a Core Program by Provider
Table 3.6: Core Reading Programs in Use
Table 3.7: Important Features in Core Programs
Table 3.8: Core Reading Program Access by Grade Level
Table 3.9: How Long Current Core Reading Program Has Been in Use
Table 3.10: Choose the Same Program Again by Subject
Table 3.11: Choose the Same Program Again by Program/Provider
Table 4.1: Primary Reading Instruction Tool If Not a Core Program
Table 4.2: Primary Reading Instruction Tool If Not a Core Program by Grade Level
Table 4.3: Leveling Systems Used in Reading Instruction Over Time
Table 4.4: Leveling Systems Used by Grade Level
Table 4.5: Leveling Systems Used in Selected States
Table 4.6: Reading Assessments Students Take
Table 4.7: Reading Assessments Taken by District Enrollment
Table 4.8: Addressing Reading Intervention/RTI; 2019, Classroom Teachers, Reading Teachers, 2017
Table 4.9: Addressing Reading Intervention/RTI by Grade Level
Table 4.10: Addressing Reading Intervention/RTI in Selected States
Table 5.1: Reading Instruction Time Spent Using Digital Tools or Content Over Time
Table 5.2: Device Most Often Used for Digital Access
Table 5.3: Websites Accessed for Reading by Grade Level
Table 6.1: Who Makes Reading Purchasing Decisions
Table 6.2: Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Resources
Table 6.3: Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Resources by Grade Level
Table 6.4: Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Resources by State
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h49xt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: