Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-degradable Polymers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Bio-degradable Polymers is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.
Bio-degradable polymers are advantageous over non-bio-degradable polymers as they are less toxic, have lesser side effects, help to improve patience compliance, and maintains the stabilization of the drug.
Preference towards Eco Friendly Polymers to Preserve Environment and Non-Toxic Nature of Biodegradable polymers, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.
Higher Price compared to Petroleum Based polymers and Low Awareness in Low Income Countries. This is likely to hinder the market's growth.
Bio-degradable plastics are increasingly finding usage in niche applications, such as in shale gas industry (where they are used during hydro-fracking), hygiene products, and in fishing gears, among other applications, these are projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.
The bio-degradable polymers market is partially fragmented. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Key players in the bio-degradable polymers market include BASF SE, BIOTEC GmbH & Co., Cortec group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., among others.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Preference toward Eco-friendly Polymers to Preserve Environment
4.1.2 Regulation on Non-degradable Polymers in Many Countries
4.1.3 Increasing Consumer Awareness in Developed and Developing Nations
4.1.4 Non-toxic Nature of Biodegradable Polymers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Higher Price Compared to Petroleum-based polymers
4.2.2 Low Awareness in Low Income Countries
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Biodegradable Starch Blends
5.1.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)
5.1.3 Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)
5.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
5.1.5 Bio-polyethylene (Bio-PE)
5.1.6 Biodegradable Polyesters
5.1.7 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Agriculture
5.2.2 Textile
5.2.3 Electronics
5.2.4 Packaging
5.2.5 Healthcare
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 Rest of World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 BIOTEC GmbH & Co.
6.4.3 Corbion Purac
6.4.4 Cortec Group
6.4.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
6.4.6 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
6.4.7 FP International
6.4.8 Innovia Films
6.4.9 Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd.
6.4.10 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.
6.4.11 Merck KGaA
6.4.12 Metabolix Inc.
6.4.13 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4.14 NatureWorks LLC
6.4.15 Novamont S.p.A.
6.4.16 Rodenburg Biopolymers
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Applications of Bio-degradable Plastics
7.2 Increasing Research in Drug Delivery
7.3 Rising Regulations in Emerging Countries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1n26vq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: