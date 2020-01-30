Valmet Oyj's trade press release on January 30, 2020 at 1.00 p.m. EET



Valmet introduces a full range of new, data-driven Industrial Internet solutions to pulp, board, paper, tissue and energy producers. The Valmet Industrial Internet (VII) solutions combine advanced monitoring and prediction applications, Advanced Process Controls (APC), dynamic process simulators and remote services from Valmet Performance Centers into comprehensive solutions that provide tangible benefits to customers.

VII solutions are tailored for each customer industry

The new VII solutions have been created for the specific needs of pulp, board, paper, tissue and energy producers. The purpose is to efficiently utilize data and Valmet’s expertise to reduce energy consumption, improve chemical and environmental efficiency, optimize pulp and paper quality, increase process reliability, maximize production and enable efficient management of the customer’s equipment fleet.

Performance Centers and Valmet Customer Portal are key elements of the VII solutions

Remote services from Valmet’s eight Performance Centers are a key part of the VII solutions. The Performance Centers make Valmet’s expertise easily available for customers through remote connections and tools.

Customers can collaborate with Performance Center experts, access the Industrial Internet applications, follow-up their Key Performance Indicators and see performance reports via Valmet Customer Portal.

“Our customers’ needs have been the starting point of developing these data driven Industrial Internet solutions. We have integrated our process, automation and services know-how and extensive Industrial Internet application portfolio into a value-added solution offering. Ultimately, the aim is to empower our customers to move toward autonomous plants or mills, which will result in significantly more efficient production processes and operations. We want to engage our customers in a dialogue with data to move their performance forward,” says Jari Almi, Vice President, Industrial Internet, Automation business line, Valmet.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jari Almi, Vice President, Industrial Internet, Automation business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 764 7512

The comprehensive catalogue of the new VII solutions can be found in www.valmet.com/about-us/industrial-internet/

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data