  • 24th consecutive year of record net revenues of $3.3 billion, an increase of 10.3% compared with 2018.
  • Quarterly record net revenues of $944.3 million, an increase of 14.9% over our previous record quarter.
  • Record quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share.
  • Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share.
  • Record client assets of $329.5 billion, increased 22.1% compared with the year-ago quarter.
  • Quarterly GAAP return on tangible common equity of 26.3%.
  • Quarterly non-GAAP return on tangible common equity of 30.6%.
  • Increasing quarterly dividend by 13% to $0.17 per common share starting in first quarter of 2020.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $944.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $793.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“2019 was a remarkable year for Stifel as we achieved our 24th consecutive year of record net revenues. We continued to execute on our long-term strategy of combining organic growth with accretive acquisitions. As evidenced by our record non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.10, non-GAAP return on tangible equity of nearly 25%, and the return of more than $300 million to common shareholders through repurchases and dividends, we have been able to grow our business and enhance shareholder value," stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.

Mr. Kruszewski continued, "As I look to 2020, I am optimistic about our success. The market environment remains strong and we enter the year with record client assets, robust recruiting and investment banking pipelines, and incremental revenue from the six acquisitions we closed in 2019. In short, Stifel remains well positioned to capitalize on current market trends as the diversity of our business model enables us to generate strong results in various operating environments."

Fourth Quarter Review

Quarterly Highlights

  • Record net revenues of $944.3 million, increased 19.0% with the year-ago quarter, and increased 14.9% sequentially.
  • Record net revenues in Global Wealth Management and Institutional Group segments.
  • Record net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share.
  • Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share.
  • Bank net interest margin of 3.19% increased 5 basis points sequentially.
  • Repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $54.15 per share.
  • Completed the acquisitions of MainFirst and the Capital Markets business of GMP Capital Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except per share data) GAAP
12/31/19		  GAAP
12/31/18		  %
Change		  GAAP
9/30/19		  %
Change		   Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/19		  Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/18		  %
Change		 
Net revenues $944,251  $793,449   19.0  $821,572   14.9   $944,425  $793,449   19.0 
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $130,690  $114,062   14.6  $109,414   19.4   $151,442  $129,134   17.3 
Preferred dividends  4,843   2,344   106.6   4,844  n/m    4,843   2,344   106.6 
Net income available to common shareholders $125,847  $111,718   12.6  $104,570   20.3   $146,599  $126,790   15.6 
Earnings per diluted common share $1.68  $1.41   19.1  $1.40   20.0   $1.95  $1.60   21.9 
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.62  $1.38   17.4  $1.34   20.9   $1.88  $1.57   19.7 
Compensation ratio  60.0%  56.5%      59.2%       58.3%  56.0%    
Non-compensation ratio  22.8%  23.8%      22.5%       21.2%  22.1%    
Pre-tax operating margin (2)  17.2%  19.7%      18.3%       20.5%  21.9%    
                                  

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $289.6 million, a 16.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 10.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  % Change  9/30/19  % Change 
Global Wealth Management $174,000  $157,331   10.6  $160,117   8.7 
Institutional brokerage:                    
Equity capital markets  45,989   48,705   (5.6)  41,037   12.1 
Fixed income capital markets  69,563   42,463   63.8   60,613   14.8 
Total institutional brokerage  115,552   91,168   26.7   101,650   13.7 
Total brokerage revenues $289,552  $248,499   16.5  $261,767   10.6 
                     
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $174.0 million, a 10.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and an 8.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $46.0 million, a 5.6% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 12.1% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $69.6 million, a 63.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 14.8% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were a record $277.2 million, a 37.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 39.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  % Change  9/30/19  % Change 
Capital raising:                    
Global Wealth Management $9,278  $7,915   17.2  $9,855   (5.9)
                     
Equity capital markets  64,384   51,839   24.2   53,006   21.5 
Fixed income capital markets  48,181   30,390   58.5   31,082   55.0 
Institutional Group  112,565   82,229   36.9   84,088   33.9 
Total capital raising  121,843   90,144   35.2   93,943   29.7 
Advisory fees  155,331   111,089   39.8   104,847   48.2 
Total investment banking $277,174  $201,233   37.7  $198,790   39.4 
                     
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $9.3 million, a 17.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 5.9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $64.4 million, a 24.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 21.5% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $48.2 million, a 58.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 55.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $155.3 million, a 39.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 48.2% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $224.0 million, a 6.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 2.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the comparative period in 2018 is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts, as a result of market appreciation and new client assets. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $135.7 million, a 7.1% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 0.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.

  • Interest income was $167.1 million, a 9.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 6.5% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Interest expense was $31.4 million, a 45.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 28.8% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Annual Review

Annual Highlights

  • Record net revenues of $3.3 billion, increased 10.3% compared with 2018.
  • Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.
  • Record net revenues in Institutional Group.
  • Record net income available to common shareholders of $431.1 million, or $5.49 per diluted common share.
  • Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $479.6 million, or $6.10 per diluted common share.

For year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $431.1 million, or $5.49 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $3.3 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $384.6 million, or $4.73 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $3.0 billion for the comparable in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $479.6 million, or $6.10 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Year Ended 
($ in 000s, except per share data) GAAP
12/31/19		  GAAP
12/31/18		  %
Change		   Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/19		  Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/18		  %
Change		 
Net revenues $3,337,030  $3,024,881   10.3   $3,337,204  $3,024,906   10.3 
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $448,396  $393,968   13.8   $496,955  $438,817   13.2 
Preferred dividends  17,319   9,375   84.7    17,319   9,375   84.7 
Net income available to common shareholders $431,077  $384,593   12.1   $479,636  $429,442   11.7 
Earnings per diluted common share $5.71  $4.84   18.0   $6.32  $5.40   17.0 
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $5.49  $4.73   16.1   $6.10  $5.28   15.5 
Compensation ratio  59.3%  58.5%       58.3%  58.0%    
Non-compensation ratio  22.7%  23.8%       21.8%  22.4%    
Pre-tax operating margin (3)  18.0%  17.7%       19.9%  19.6%    
                          

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues were $1.1 billion, a 6.3% increase compared with 2018.

  Year Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  % Change 
Global Wealth Management $649,699  $638,173   1.8 
Institutional brokerage:            
Equity capital markets  166,577   185,960   (10.4)
Fixed income capital markets  255,969   184,977   38.4 
Total institutional brokerage  422,546   370,937   13.9 
Total brokerage revenues $1,072,245  $1,009,110   6.3 
             
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $649.7 million, a 1.8% increase compared with 2018.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $166.6 million, a 10.4% decrease compared with 2018.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $256.0 million, a 38.4% increase compared with 2018.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $817.4 million, a 15.5% increase compared with 2018.

  Year Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  % Change 
Capital raising:            
Global Wealth Management  37,915   31,293   21.2 
             
Equity capital markets  204,405   213,633   (4.3)
Fixed income capital markets  127,122   91,262   39.3 
Institutional Group  331,527   304,895   8.7 
Total capital raising  369,442   336,188   9.9 
Advisory fees (4)  447,979   371,482   20.6 
Total investment banking $817,421  $707,670   15.5 
             
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $37.9 million, a 21.2% increase compared with 2018.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $204.4 million, a 4.3% decrease compared with 2018.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $127.1 million, a 39.3% increase compared with 2018.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $448.0 million, a 20.6% increase compared with 2018.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $848.0 million, a 5.2% increase compared with 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts, as a result of market appreciation and new client assets.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $547.0 million, a 14.8% increase compared with 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as higher interest rates.

  • Interest income was $724.9 million, a 12.1% increase compared with 2018.
  • Interest expense was $177.9 million, a 4.6% increase compared with 2018.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compensation and benefits expenses were $567.0 million, which included $16.3 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $448.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $486.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 (non-GAAP measure).

For the year ended December 31, 2019, compensation and benefits expenses were $2.0 billion, which included $32.4 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments), compared to $1.8 billion in 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.3% in the year ended December 31, 2019 (non-GAAP measure).

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  12/31/19  12/31/18 
GAAP compensation and benefits $566,981  $448,375  $1,978,116  $1,770,762 
As a percentage of net revenues  60.0%  56.5%  59.3%  58.5%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)                
Merger-related and severance  (16,304)  (4,044)  (32,367)  (17,333)
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $550,677  $444,331  $1,945,749  $1,753,429 
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues  58.3%  56.0%  58.3%  58.0%
                 

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, non-compensation operating expenses were $214.7 million, which included $15.0 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $189.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $184.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 21.2% (non-GAAP measure).

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-compensation operating expenses were $759.8 million, which included $32.2 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments), compared with $719.8 million in 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 21.8% (non-GAAP measure).

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  12/31/19  12/31/18 
GAAP non-compensation expenses $214,677  $189,143  $759,776  $719,757 
As a percentage of net revenues  22.8%  23.8%  22.7%  23.8%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)                
Merger-related  (14,964)  (13,670)  (28,663)  (33,862)
Litigation-related     (18)  (3,507)  (6,792)
   (14,964)  (13,688)  (32,170)  (40,654)
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $199,713  $175,455  $727,606  $679,103 
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues  21.2%  22.1%  21.8%  22.4%
                 

Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 19.6%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 26.9% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 27.1% for the third quarter of 2019. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 22.0%.

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 25.0%, compared with 26.3% in 2018. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 25.0%.

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  12/31/19  12/31/18 
GAAP provision for income taxes $31,925  $41,869  $149,152  $140,394 
GAAP effective tax rate  19.6%  26.9%  25.0%  26.3%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)                
Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance  7,203   4,262   16,152   15,242 
Other  3,487   (1,602)     (2,079)
   10,690   2,660   16,152   13,163 
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $42,615  $44,529  $165,304  $153,557 
Non-GAAP effective tax rate  22.0%  25.6%  25.0%  25.9%
                 

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
($ in 000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/19  12/31/18  %
Change		  9/30/19  %
Change		  12/31/19  12/31/18  %
Change		 
Revenues:                                
Commissions $183,144  $167,039   9.6  $163,920   11.7  $667,494  $657,732   1.5 
Principal transactions  106,408   81,460   30.6   97,847   8.7   404,751   351,378   15.2 
Brokerage revenues  289,552   248,499   16.5   261,767   10.6   1,072,245   1,009,110   6.3 
                                 
Advisory fees  155,331   111,089   39.8   104,847   48.2   447,979   371,482   20.6 
Capital raising  121,843   90,144   35.2   93,943   29.7   369,442   336,188   9.9 
Investment banking  277,174   201,233   37.7   198,790   39.4   817,421   707,670   15.5 
Asset management and service fees  223,969   210,063   6.6   217,628   2.9   848,035   806,175   5.2 
Other income  17,917   6,996   156.1   8,747   104.8   52,378   25,553   105.0 
Operating revenues  808,612   666,791   21.3   686,932   17.7   2,790,079   2,548,508   9.5 
Interest revenue  167,087   184,534   (9.5)  178,784   (6.5)  724,882   646,449   12.1 
Total revenues  975,699   851,325   14.6   865,716   12.7   3,514,961   3,194,957   10.0 
Interest expense  31,448   57,876   (45.7)  44,144   (28.8)  177,931   170,076   4.6 
Net revenues  944,251   793,449   19.0   821,572   14.9   3,337,030   3,024,881   10.3 
                                 
Non-interest expenses:                                
Compensation and benefits  566,981   448,375   26.5   486,160   16.6   1,978,116   1,770,762   11.7 
Occupancy and equipment rental  64,327   57,158   12.5   58,649   9.7   242,893   222,384   9.2 
Communication and office supplies  39,845   36,786   8.3   36,817   8.2   147,428   140,254   5.1 
Commissions and floor brokerage  11,505   11,169   3.0   10,542   9.1   44,011   41,967   4.9 
Provision for loan losses  4,412   5,122   (13.9)  929   374.9   9,977   18,366   (45.7)
Other operating expenses  94,588   78,908   19.9   77,721   21.7   315,467   296,786   6.3 
Total non-interest expenses  781,658   637,518   22.6   670,818   16.5   2,737,892   2,490,519   9.9 
Income before income taxes  162,593   155,931   4.3   150,754   7.9   599,138   534,362   12.1 
Provision for income taxes  31,925   41,869   (23.8)  40,632   (21.4)  149,152   140,394   6.2 
Net income  130,668   114,062   14.6   110,122   18.7   449,986   393,968   14.2 
Net income/(loss) applicable to non-controlling interests  (22)    n/m   708   (103.1)  1,590     n/m 
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.  130,690   114,062   14.6   109,414   19.4   448,396   393,968   13.8 
Preferred dividends  4,843   2,344   106.6   4,844  n/m   17,319   9,375   84.7 
Net income available to common shareholders $125,847  $111,718   12.6  $104,570   20.3  $431,077  $384,593   12.1 
Earnings per common share:                                
Basic $1.79  $1.56   14.7  $1.47   21.8  $5.99  $5.36   11.8 
Diluted $1.62  $1.38   17.4  $1.34   20.9  $5.49  $4.73   16.1 
                                 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.15  $0.12   25.0  $0.15     $0.60  $0.48   25.0 
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                
Basic  70,470   71,666   (1.7)  71,197   (1.0)  71,998   71,786   0.3 
Diluted  77,813   80,706   (3.6)  78,144   (0.4)  78,585   81,321   (3.4)
                                 


  
Summary Business Segment Results (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  %
Change		  9/30/19  %
Change		  12/31/19  12/31/18  %
Change		 
Net revenues:                                
Global Wealth Management $552,945  $509,256   8.6  $534,571   3.4  $2,130,559  $1,990,319   7.0 
Institutional Group  391,907   286,640   36.7   290,222   35.0   1,214,017   1,055,495   15.0 
Other  (601)  (2,447)  75.4   (3,221)  81.3   (7,546)  (20,933)  64.0 
Total net revenues $944,251  $793,449   19.0  $821,572   14.9  $3,337,030  $3,024,881   10.3 
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Global Wealth Management $356,650  $320,296   11.4  $331,748   7.5  $1,344,599  $1,253,316   7.3 
Institutional Group  336,366   244,488   37.6   241,599   39.2   1,038,347   898,444   15.6 
Other  88,642   72,734   21.9   97,471   (9.1)  354,946   338,759   4.8 
Total operating expenses $781,658  $637,518   22.6  $670,818   16.5  $2,737,892  $2,490,519   9.9 
                                 
Operating contribution:                                
Global Wealth Management $196,295  $188,960   3.9  $202,823   (3.2) $785,960  $737,003   6.6 
Institutional Group  55,541   42,152   31.8   48,623   14.2   175,670   157,051   11.9 
Other  (89,243)  (75,181)  18.7   (100,692)  (11.4)  (362,492)  (359,692)  0.8 
Income before income taxes $162,593  $155,931   4.3  $150,754   7.9  $599,138  $534,362   12.1 
                                 
As a percentage of net revenues:                               
Compensation and benefits                                
Global Wealth Management  49.7   48.5       49.0       49.1   48.6     
Institutional Group  63.7   62.0       59.1       60.6   60.0     
Non-compensation operating expenses                                
Global Wealth Management  14.8   14.4       13.1       14.0   14.4     
Institutional Group  22.1   23.3       24.1       24.9   25.1     
Income before income taxes                                
Global Wealth Management  35.5   37.1       37.9       36.9   37.0     
Institutional Group  14.2   14.7       16.8       14.5   14.9     
Consolidated pre-tax margin  17.2   19.7       18.3       18.0   17.7     
                                 


   
Financial metrics (unaudited):As of and For the Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts)12/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/19 
Total assets$24,610,225 $24,519,598 $24,160,777 
Total Stifel Financial shareholders' equity 3,614,791  3,167,593  3,501,715 
Book value per common share (6)$48.37 $42.62 $46.34 
Return on common equity (7) 15.6% 14.9% 13.2%
Non-GAAP return on common equity (1) (7) 18.2% 16.9% 14.8%
Return on tangible common equity (8) 26.3% 24.1% 21.6%
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (8) 30.6% 27.3% 24.2%
Tier 1 common capital ratio (9) 15.2% 16.8% 15.6%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (9) 17.6% 18.2% 18.1%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (9) 10.0% 9.3% 10.0%
Pre-tax margin on net revenues 17.2% 19.7% 18.3%
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (1) (2) 20.5% 21.9% 20.2%
Effective tax rate 19.6% 26.9% 27.1%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (1) 22.0% 25.6% 26.0%
          


    
Statistical Information (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations) 12/31/19  12/31/18  % Change  9/30/19  % Change 
Financial advisors (10)  2,127   2,051   3.7   2,097   1.4 
Independent contractors  95   101   (5.9)  96   (1.0)
Total financial advisors  2,222   2,152   3.3   2,193   1.3 
Locations  446   404   10.4   426   4.7 
Total client assets $329,495,000  $269,862,000   22.1  $311,819,000   5.7 
Fee-based client assets $117,189,000  $90,174,000   30.0  $108,138,000   8.4 
Client money market and insured product $14,841,000  $16,109,000   (7.9) $14,246,000   4.2 
Secured client lending (11) $3,363,450  $2,893,074   16.3  $3,299,359   1.9 
                     


    
  Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited) 
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues: Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  % Change  9/30/19  % Change 
Private Client Group (12) $177,987  $159,775   11.4  $172,124   3.4 
Asset Management  31,653   28,670   10.4   30,650   3.3 
Third-party Bank Sweep Program  3,821   11,062   (65.5)  4,907   (22.1)
Other (13)  10,508   10,556   (0.5)  9,947   5.6 
Total asset management and service fee revenues $223,969  $210,063   6.6  $217,628   2.9 
                     
Fee-based Assets: Three Months Ended 
($ in millions) 12/31/19  12/31/18  % Change  9/30/19  % Change 
Private Client Group (12) $92,110  $66,097   39.4  $85,163   8.2 
Asset Management  36,525   30,269   20.7   33,698   8.4 
Elimination (14)  (11,446)  (6,192)  84.9   (10,723)  6.7 
Total fee-based assets $117,189  $90,174   30.0  $108,138   8.4 
                     
Individual Program Banks $1,185  $2,569   (53.9) $1,225   (3.3)
                     
ROA (bps) (15)                    
Private Client Group (12)  83.6   89.4       85.0     
Asset Management  34.7   37.9       36.4     
Individual Program Banks  123.7   159.3       145.3     
                     


  
Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): 
                                     
  Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2019  December 31, 2018  September 30, 2019 
($ in millions, except percentages) Average
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Interest
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Interest
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Interest
Rate		 
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Cash and federal funds sold $805.7  $3.6   1.80% $689.1  $4.3   2.52% $1,056.3  $5.7   2.15%
Financial instruments owned  1,074.2   5.1   1.91   1,275.9   5.8   1.81   1,157.8   5.7   1.96 
Margin balances  1,291.7   11.6   3.58   1,245.0   13.2   4.24   1,308.3   13.3   4.08 
Investments:                                    
Asset-backed securities  4,511.8   38.8   3.44   4,909.1   49.2   4.01   4,367.8   42.4   3.88 
Mortgage-backed securities  987.9   5.1   2.06   1,599.4   9.0   2.18   1,253.4   6.6   2.10 
Corporate fixed income securities  663.7   4.8   2.89   1,143.9   8.4   2.98   743.7   5.7   3.06 
State and municipal securities  27.7   0.2   2.22   72.8   0.3   2.02   34.3   0.2   2.27 
Other  4.5      2.02            4.5      5.98 
Total Investments  6,195.6   48.9   3.16   7,725.2   66.9   3.47   6,403.7   54.9   3.43 
Loans:                                    
Commercial and industrial  3,380.0   36.9   4.37   3,245.7   38.9   4.79   3,330.2   39.7   4.77 
Residential real estate  3,144.9   24.0   3.06   2,844.8   21.1   2.96   3,003.8   23.2   3.08 
Securities-based loans  2,064.7   18.5   3.59   1,844.9   19.3   4.18   1,959.3   19.9   4.06 
Commercial real estate  386.2   5.8   6.03   322.1   4.8   5.94   377.2   5.2   5.52 
Loans held for sale  335.3   4.0   4.80   236.5   2.3   3.97   209.7   1.7   3.21 
Other  503.4   6.1   4.75   280.2   3.7   5.43   444.9   5.7   5.23 
Total Loans  9,814.5   95.3   3.88   8,774.2   90.1   4.11   9,325.1   95.4   4.09 
Other interest-bearing assets  642.4   2.6   1.59   836.5   4.2   2.00   678.7   3.8   2.19 
Total interest-earning assets/interest income  19,824.1   167.1   3.37   20,545.9   184.5   3.59   19,929.9   178.8   3.59 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Short-term borrowings  31.5   0.1   1.66   58.7   0.5   3.09   21.0   0.1   2.63 
Senior notes  1,016.8   11.1   4.38   1,016.0   11.0   4.38   1,016.6   11.1   4.38 
Deposits  14,672.8   13.6   0.37   14,631.2   33.0   0.90   14,926.2   24.8   0.67 
FHLB  513.0   2.1   1.67   994.2   4.6   1.85   270.1   1.1   1.70 
Other interest-bearing liabilities  1,595.6   4.5   1.12   1,532.0   8.8   2.27   1,673.0   7.0   1.66 
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $17,829.7  $31.4   0.71% $18,232.1  $57.9   1.27% $17,906.9  $44.1   0.99%
Net interest income/margin     $135.7   2.74%     $126.6   2.47%     $134.7   2.70%
                                     


  
Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): 
                                     
  Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2019  December 31, 2018  September 30, 2019 
($ in millions, except percentages) Average
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Interest
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Interest
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Interest
Rate		 
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Cash and federal funds sold $255.7  $1.2   1.83% $311.3  $1.8   2.32% $540.8  $3.2   2.36%
Investments  6,195.6   48.9   3.16   7,725.2   66.9   3.47   6,403.7   54.9   3.43 
Loans  9,814.5   95.3   3.88   8,774.2   90.1   4.11   9,325.1   95.4   4.09 
Other interest-bearing assets  57.4   0.5   3.77   72.9   0.8   4.16   46.7   0.4   3.04 
Total interest-earning assets/interest income $16,323.2  $145.9   3.58  $16,883.6  $159.6   3.78  $16,316.3  $153.9   3.77 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Deposits  14,672.8   13.6   0.37   14,631.2   33.0   0.90   14,926.2   24.8   0.67 
FHLB  513.0   2.1   1.67   994.2   4.6   1.85   270.1   1.1   1.70 
Other interest-bearing liabilities  1.6      7.85   21.0   0.2   3.99   1.7   0.1   6.49 
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $15,187.4   15.7   0.41% $15,646.4   37.8   0.97% $15,198.0   26.0   0.68%
Net interest income/margin     $130.2   3.19%     $121.8   2.89%     $127.9   3.14%
                                     


  
Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) - a component of Global Wealth Management 
  
Selected operating data (unaudited):Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
($ in 000s, except percentages)12/31/19  12/31/18  %
Change		  9/30/19  %
Change		  12/31/19  12/31/18  %
Change		 
Net Interest Income$130,157  $121,790   6.9  $127,942   1.7  $520,377  $459,549   13.2 
Bank loan loss provision 4,412   5,122   (13.9)  929   374.9   9,977   18,366   (45.7)
Charge-offs 220     n/m   56   292.9   386   14  n/m 
Net Interest Margin 3.19%  2.89% 30 bps   3.14% 5 bps   3.15%  2.90% 25 bps 
                             


    
Financial Metrics (unaudited): As of 
($ in 000s, except percentages) 12/31/19  12/31/18  9/30/19 
Total assets $16,941,877  $17,835,917  $16,442,707 
Total shareholders' equity  1,207,469   1,218,814   1,234,932 
Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)  10,013,735   8,723,172   9,367,233 
Total deposits  15,332,581   15,863,613   14,836,646 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  3,253,588   3,069,055   3,448,207 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  2,853,360   4,215,533   2,878,516 
Commercial and industrial  3,438,953   3,304,234   3,315,706 
Residential real estate  3,309,548   2,875,014   3,043,271 
Securities-based loans  2,098,211   1,786,966   1,986,339 
Commercial real estate  428,549   318,961   387,868 
Loans held for sale  389,693   205,557   265,330 
Stifel Bank & Trust:            
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)  12.1%  14.4%  13.1%
Tier 1 capital ratio (9)  12.1%  14.6%  13.1%
Total capital ratio (9)  13.3%  15.6%  14.3%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)  7.1%  7.1%  7.3%
Stifel Bank:            
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)  17.0%  12.3%  17.9%
Tier 1 capital ratio (9)  17.0%  12.3%  17.9%
Total capital ratio (9)  18.0%  13.5%  19.1%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)  7.1%  9.9%  7.0%
             
Credit Metrics:            
Allowance for loan losses $95,579  $85,833  $91,360 
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans  0.98%  1.00%  0.99%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Total nonperforming assets  14,748   24,455   18,031 
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets  0.09%  0.14%  0.11%
             


  
Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  %
Change		  9/30/19  %
Change		  12/31/19  12/31/18  %
Change		 
Revenues:                                
Commissions $129,129  $117,006   10.4  $118,061   9.4  $477,401  $472,135   1.1 
Principal transactions  44,871   40,325   11.3   42,056   6.7   172,298   166,038   3.8 
Brokerage revenues  174,000   157,331   10.6   160,117   8.7   649,699   638,173   1.8 
                                 
Asset management and service fees  223,952   210,051   6.6   217,616   2.9   847,977   806,132   5.2 
Net interest  138,060   132,402   4.3   137,937   0.1   558,891   503,185   11.1 
Investment banking  9,278   7,915   17.2   9,855   (5.9)  37,915   31,374   20.8 
Other income  7,655   1,557   391.7   9,046   (15.4)  36,077   11,455   214.9 
Net revenues  552,945   509,256   8.6   534,571   3.4   2,130,559   1,990,319   7.0 
Non-interest expenses:                                
Compensation and benefits  274,954   246,750   11.4   261,681   5.1   1,046,429   968,102   8.1 
Non-compensation operating expenses  81,696   73,546   11.1   70,067   16.6   298,170   285,214   4.5 
Total non-interest expenses  356,650   320,296   11.4   331,748   7.5   1,344,599   1,253,316   7.3 
Income before income taxes $196,295  $188,960   3.9  $202,823   (3.2) $785,960  $737,003   6.6 
                                 
As a percentage of net revenues:                                
Compensation and benefits  49.7   48.5       49.0       49.1   48.6     
Non-compensation operating expenses  14.8   14.4       13.1       14.0   14.4     
Income before income taxes  35.5   37.1       37.9       36.9   37.0     
                                 


  
Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  %
Change		  9/30/19  %
Change		  12/31/19  12/31/18  %
Change		 
Revenues:                                
Commissions $54,015  $50,034   8.0  $45,859   17.8  $190,093  $185,597   2.4 
Principal transactions  61,537   41,134   49.6   55,791   10.3   232,453   185,340   25.4 
Brokerage revenues  115,552   91,168   26.7   101,650   13.7   422,546   370,937   13.9 
Advisory fees  155,331   111,089   39.8   104,847   48.2   447,979   371,401   20.6 
Capital raising  112,565   82,229   36.9   84,088   33.9   331,527   304,895   8.7 
Investment banking  267,896   193,318   38.6   188,935   41.8   779,506   676,296   15.3 
Other (17)  8,459   2,154   292.7   (363) n/m   11,965   8,262   44.8 
Net revenues  391,907   286,640   36.7   290,222   35.0   1,214,017   1,055,495   15.0 
Non-interest expenses:                                
Compensation and benefits  249,574   177,782   40.4   171,534   45.5   736,298   633,297   16.3 
Non-compensation operating expenses  86,792   66,706   30.1   70,065   23.9   302,049   265,147   13.9 
Total non-interest expenses  336,366   244,488   37.6   241,599   39.2   1,038,347   898,444   15.6 
Income before income taxes $55,541  $42,152   31.8  $48,623   14.2  $175,670  $157,051   11.9 
                                 
As a percentage of net revenues:                                
Compensation and benefits  63.7   62.0       59.1       60.6   60.0     
Non-compensation operating expenses  22.1   23.3       24.1       24.9   25.1     
Income before income taxes  14.2   14.7       16.8       14.5   14.9     
                                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019 and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019, and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
($ in 000s) 12/31/19  12/31/18  9/30/19  12/31/19  12/31/18 
GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $130,690  $114,062  $109,414  $448,396  $393,968 
Preferred dividends  4,843   2,344   4,844   17,319   9,375 
Net income available to common shareholders  125,847   111,718   104,570   431,077   384,593 
                     
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Merger-related and severance  (18)  31,442   17,714   14,850   61,204   51,220 
Litigation-related (19)     18      3,507   6,792 
Provision for income taxes (20)  (10,690)  (2,660)  (2,274)  (16,152)  (13,163)
Total non-GAAP adjustments  20,752   15,072   12,576   48,559   44,849 
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $146,599  $126,790  $117,146  $479,636  $429,442 
                     
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  77,813   80,706   78,144   78,585   81,321 
                     
GAAP earnings per diluted common share $1.68  $1.41  $1.40  $5.71  $4.84 
Non-GAAP adjustments  0.27   0.19   0.16   0.61   0.56 
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $1.95  $1.60  $1.56  $6.32  $5.40 
                     
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.62  $1.38  $1.34  $5.49  $4.73 
Non-GAAP adjustments  0.26   0.19   0.16   0.61   0.55 
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.88  $1.57  $1.50  $6.10  $5.28 
                     

Footnotes

(1)  Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(2)  Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of 20.5% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $31.4 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $162.6 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $944.4 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3)  Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 of 19.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $64.7 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $599.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues of $3.3 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4)  Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(5)  See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(6)  Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
(7)  Computed by dividing annualized net income by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.
(8)  Computed by dividing annualized net income by average tangible shareholders' equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on tangible common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.
(9)  Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(10)  Reflects change in the definition of producing brokers as of January 1, 2019. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with current period presentation.
(11)  Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries.
(12)  Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(13)  Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(14)  Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(15)  Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(16)  Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, and Stifel Trust Company, N.A.
(17)  Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(18)  Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(19)  Primarily related to costs associated with Company’s legal matters.
(20)  See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”

