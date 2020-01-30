24 th consecutive year of record net revenues of $3.3 billion, an increase of 10.3% compared with 2018.

consecutive year of record net revenues of $3.3 billion, an increase of 10.3% compared with 2018. Quarterly record net revenues of $944.3 million, an increase of 14.9% over our previous record quarter.

Record quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share.

Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share.

Record client assets of $329.5 billion, increased 22.1% compared with the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly GAAP return on tangible common equity of 26.3%.

Quarterly non-GAAP return on tangible common equity of 30.6%.

Increasing quarterly dividend by 13% to $0.17 per common share starting in first quarter of 2020.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $944.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $793.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“2019 was a remarkable year for Stifel as we achieved our 24th consecutive year of record net revenues. We continued to execute on our long-term strategy of combining organic growth with accretive acquisitions. As evidenced by our record non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.10, non-GAAP return on tangible equity of nearly 25%, and the return of more than $300 million to common shareholders through repurchases and dividends, we have been able to grow our business and enhance shareholder value," stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.

Mr. Kruszewski continued, "As I look to 2020, I am optimistic about our success. The market environment remains strong and we enter the year with record client assets, robust recruiting and investment banking pipelines, and incremental revenue from the six acquisitions we closed in 2019. In short, Stifel remains well positioned to capitalize on current market trends as the diversity of our business model enables us to generate strong results in various operating environments."

Fourth Quarter Review

Quarterly Highlights

Record net revenues of $944.3 million, increased 19.0% with the year-ago quarter, and increased 14.9% sequentially.

Record net revenues in Global Wealth Management and Institutional Group segments.

Record net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share.

Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share.

Bank net interest margin of 3.19% increased 5 basis points sequentially.

Repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $54.15 per share.

Completed the acquisitions of MainFirst and the Capital Markets business of GMP Capital Inc.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except per share data) GAAP

12/31/19 GAAP

12/31/18 %

Change GAAP

9/30/19 %

Change Non-

GAAP (1)

12/31/19 Non-

GAAP (1)

12/31/18 %

Change Net revenues $ 944,251 $ 793,449 19.0 $ 821,572 14.9 $ 944,425 $ 793,449 19.0 Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $ 130,690 $ 114,062 14.6 $ 109,414 19.4 $ 151,442 $ 129,134 17.3 Preferred dividends 4,843 2,344 106.6 4,844 n/m 4,843 2,344 106.6 Net income available to common shareholders $ 125,847 $ 111,718 12.6 $ 104,570 20.3 $ 146,599 $ 126,790 15.6 Earnings per diluted common share $ 1.68 $ 1.41 19.1 $ 1.40 20.0 $ 1.95 $ 1.60 21.9 Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 1.62 $ 1.38 17.4 $ 1.34 20.9 $ 1.88 $ 1.57 19.7 Compensation ratio 60.0 % 56.5 % 59.2 % 58.3 % 56.0 % Non-compensation ratio 22.8 % 23.8 % 22.5 % 21.2 % 22.1 % Pre-tax operating margin (2) 17.2 % 19.7 % 18.3 % 20.5 % 21.9 %

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $289.6 million, a 16.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 10.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change 9/30/19 % Change Global Wealth Management $ 174,000 $ 157,331 10.6 $ 160,117 8.7 Institutional brokerage: Equity capital markets 45,989 48,705 (5.6 ) 41,037 12.1 Fixed income capital markets 69,563 42,463 63.8 60,613 14.8 Total institutional brokerage 115,552 91,168 26.7 101,650 13.7 Total brokerage revenues $ 289,552 $ 248,499 16.5 $ 261,767 10.6

Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $174.0 million, a 10.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and an 8.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $46.0 million, a 5.6% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 12.1% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $69.6 million, a 63.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 14.8% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were a record $277.2 million, a 37.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 39.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change 9/30/19 % Change Capital raising: Global Wealth Management $ 9,278 $ 7,915 17.2 $ 9,855 (5.9 ) Equity capital markets 64,384 51,839 24.2 53,006 21.5 Fixed income capital markets 48,181 30,390 58.5 31,082 55.0 Institutional Group 112,565 82,229 36.9 84,088 33.9 Total capital raising 121,843 90,144 35.2 93,943 29.7 Advisory fees 155,331 111,089 39.8 104,847 48.2 Total investment banking $ 277,174 $ 201,233 37.7 $ 198,790 39.4

Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $9.3 million, a 17.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 5.9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $64.4 million, a 24.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 21.5% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $48.2 million, a 58.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 55.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Advisory fee revenues were $155.3 million, a 39.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 48.2% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $224.0 million, a 6.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 2.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the comparative period in 2018 is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts, as a result of market appreciation and new client assets. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $135.7 million, a 7.1% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 0.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.

Interest income was $167.1 million, a 9.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 6.5% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Interest expense was $31.4 million, a 45.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 28.8% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Annual Review

Annual Highlights

Record net revenues of $3.3 billion, increased 10.3% compared with 2018.

Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.

Record net revenues in Institutional Group.

Record net income available to common shareholders of $431.1 million, or $5.49 per diluted common share.

Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $479.6 million, or $6.10 per diluted common share.

For year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $431.1 million, or $5.49 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $3.3 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $384.6 million, or $4.73 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $3.0 billion for the comparable in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $479.6 million, or $6.10 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Year Ended ($ in 000s, except per share data) GAAP

12/31/19 GAAP

12/31/18 %

Change Non-

GAAP (1)

12/31/19 Non-

GAAP (1)

12/31/18 %

Change Net revenues $ 3,337,030 $ 3,024,881 10.3 $ 3,337,204 $ 3,024,906 10.3 Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $ 448,396 $ 393,968 13.8 $ 496,955 $ 438,817 13.2 Preferred dividends 17,319 9,375 84.7 17,319 9,375 84.7 Net income available to common shareholders $ 431,077 $ 384,593 12.1 $ 479,636 $ 429,442 11.7 Earnings per diluted common share $ 5.71 $ 4.84 18.0 $ 6.32 $ 5.40 17.0 Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 5.49 $ 4.73 16.1 $ 6.10 $ 5.28 15.5 Compensation ratio 59.3 % 58.5 % 58.3 % 58.0 % Non-compensation ratio 22.7 % 23.8 % 21.8 % 22.4 % Pre-tax operating margin (3) 18.0 % 17.7 % 19.9 % 19.6 %

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues were $1.1 billion, a 6.3% increase compared with 2018.

Year Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Global Wealth Management $ 649,699 $ 638,173 1.8 Institutional brokerage: Equity capital markets 166,577 185,960 (10.4 ) Fixed income capital markets 255,969 184,977 38.4 Total institutional brokerage 422,546 370,937 13.9 Total brokerage revenues $ 1,072,245 $ 1,009,110 6.3

Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $649.7 million, a 1.8% increase compared with 2018.

Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $166.6 million, a 10.4% decrease compared with 2018.

Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $256.0 million, a 38.4% increase compared with 2018.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $817.4 million, a 15.5% increase compared with 2018.

Year Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Capital raising: Global Wealth Management 37,915 31,293 21.2 Equity capital markets 204,405 213,633 (4.3 ) Fixed income capital markets 127,122 91,262 39.3 Institutional Group 331,527 304,895 8.7 Total capital raising 369,442 336,188 9.9 Advisory fees (4) 447,979 371,482 20.6 Total investment banking $ 817,421 $ 707,670 15.5

Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $37.9 million, a 21.2% increase compared with 2018.

Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $204.4 million, a 4.3% decrease compared with 2018.

Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $127.1 million, a 39.3% increase compared with 2018.

Advisory fee revenues were $448.0 million, a 20.6% increase compared with 2018.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $848.0 million, a 5.2% increase compared with 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts, as a result of market appreciation and new client assets.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $547.0 million, a 14.8% increase compared with 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as higher interest rates.

Interest income was $724.9 million, a 12.1% increase compared with 2018.

Interest expense was $177.9 million, a 4.6% increase compared with 2018.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compensation and benefits expenses were $567.0 million, which included $16.3 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $448.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $486.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 (non-GAAP measure).

For the year ended December 31, 2019, compensation and benefits expenses were $2.0 billion, which included $32.4 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments), compared to $1.8 billion in 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.3% in the year ended December 31, 2019 (non-GAAP measure).

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 GAAP compensation and benefits $ 566,981 $ 448,375 $ 1,978,116 $ 1,770,762 As a percentage of net revenues 60.0 % 56.5 % 59.3 % 58.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (5) Merger-related and severance (16,304 ) (4,044 ) (32,367 ) (17,333 ) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 550,677 $ 444,331 $ 1,945,749 $ 1,753,429 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 58.3 % 56.0 % 58.3 % 58.0 %

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, non-compensation operating expenses were $214.7 million, which included $15.0 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $189.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $184.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 21.2% (non-GAAP measure).

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-compensation operating expenses were $759.8 million, which included $32.2 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments), compared with $719.8 million in 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 21.8% (non-GAAP measure).

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 214,677 $ 189,143 $ 759,776 $ 719,757 As a percentage of net revenues 22.8 % 23.8 % 22.7 % 23.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (5) Merger-related (14,964 ) (13,670 ) (28,663 ) (33,862 ) Litigation-related — (18 ) (3,507 ) (6,792 ) (14,964 ) (13,688 ) (32,170 ) (40,654 ) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 199,713 $ 175,455 $ 727,606 $ 679,103 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 21.2 % 22.1 % 21.8 % 22.4 %

Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 19.6%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 26.9% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 27.1% for the third quarter of 2019. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 22.0%.

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 25.0%, compared with 26.3% in 2018. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 25.0%.

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 31,925 $ 41,869 $ 149,152 $ 140,394 GAAP effective tax rate 19.6 % 26.9 % 25.0 % 26.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (5) Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance 7,203 4,262 16,152 15,242 Other 3,487 (1,602 ) — (2,079 ) 10,690 2,660 16,152 13,163 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 42,615 $ 44,529 $ 165,304 $ 153,557 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 22.0 % 25.6 % 25.0 % 25.9 %

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its fourth quarter 2019 financial results conference call on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (888) 676-3684 and referencing conference ID #8290063. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company's web site, www.stifel.com . For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc., in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, and in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s web site at www.stifel.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies’ operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. Stifel Financial Corp. disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change 9/30/19 %

Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change Revenues: Commissions $ 183,144 $ 167,039 9.6 $ 163,920 11.7 $ 667,494 $ 657,732 1.5 Principal transactions 106,408 81,460 30.6 97,847 8.7 404,751 351,378 15.2 Brokerage revenues 289,552 248,499 16.5 261,767 10.6 1,072,245 1,009,110 6.3 Advisory fees 155,331 111,089 39.8 104,847 48.2 447,979 371,482 20.6 Capital raising 121,843 90,144 35.2 93,943 29.7 369,442 336,188 9.9 Investment banking 277,174 201,233 37.7 198,790 39.4 817,421 707,670 15.5 Asset management and service fees 223,969 210,063 6.6 217,628 2.9 848,035 806,175 5.2 Other income 17,917 6,996 156.1 8,747 104.8 52,378 25,553 105.0 Operating revenues 808,612 666,791 21.3 686,932 17.7 2,790,079 2,548,508 9.5 Interest revenue 167,087 184,534 (9.5 ) 178,784 (6.5 ) 724,882 646,449 12.1 Total revenues 975,699 851,325 14.6 865,716 12.7 3,514,961 3,194,957 10.0 Interest expense 31,448 57,876 (45.7 ) 44,144 (28.8 ) 177,931 170,076 4.6 Net revenues 944,251 793,449 19.0 821,572 14.9 3,337,030 3,024,881 10.3 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 566,981 448,375 26.5 486,160 16.6 1,978,116 1,770,762 11.7 Occupancy and equipment rental 64,327 57,158 12.5 58,649 9.7 242,893 222,384 9.2 Communication and office supplies 39,845 36,786 8.3 36,817 8.2 147,428 140,254 5.1 Commissions and floor brokerage 11,505 11,169 3.0 10,542 9.1 44,011 41,967 4.9 Provision for loan losses 4,412 5,122 (13.9 ) 929 374.9 9,977 18,366 (45.7 ) Other operating expenses 94,588 78,908 19.9 77,721 21.7 315,467 296,786 6.3 Total non-interest expenses 781,658 637,518 22.6 670,818 16.5 2,737,892 2,490,519 9.9 Income before income taxes 162,593 155,931 4.3 150,754 7.9 599,138 534,362 12.1 Provision for income taxes 31,925 41,869 (23.8 ) 40,632 (21.4 ) 149,152 140,394 6.2 Net income 130,668 114,062 14.6 110,122 18.7 449,986 393,968 14.2 Net income/(loss) applicable to non-controlling interests (22 ) — n/m 708 (103.1 ) 1,590 — n/m Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. 130,690 114,062 14.6 109,414 19.4 448,396 393,968 13.8 Preferred dividends 4,843 2,344 106.6 4,844 n/m 17,319 9,375 84.7 Net income available to common shareholders $ 125,847 $ 111,718 12.6 $ 104,570 20.3 $ 431,077 $ 384,593 12.1 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.79 $ 1.56 14.7 $ 1.47 21.8 $ 5.99 $ 5.36 11.8 Diluted $ 1.62 $ 1.38 17.4 $ 1.34 20.9 $ 5.49 $ 4.73 16.1 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.12 25.0 $ 0.15 — $ 0.60 $ 0.48 25.0 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 70,470 71,666 (1.7 ) 71,197 (1.0 ) 71,998 71,786 0.3 Diluted 77,813 80,706 (3.6 ) 78,144 (0.4 ) 78,585 81,321 (3.4 )





Summary Business Segment Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change 9/30/19 %

Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change Net revenues: Global Wealth Management $ 552,945 $ 509,256 8.6 $ 534,571 3.4 $ 2,130,559 $ 1,990,319 7.0 Institutional Group 391,907 286,640 36.7 290,222 35.0 1,214,017 1,055,495 15.0 Other (601 ) (2,447 ) 75.4 (3,221 ) 81.3 (7,546 ) (20,933 ) 64.0 Total net revenues $ 944,251 $ 793,449 19.0 $ 821,572 14.9 $ 3,337,030 $ 3,024,881 10.3 Operating expenses: Global Wealth Management $ 356,650 $ 320,296 11.4 $ 331,748 7.5 $ 1,344,599 $ 1,253,316 7.3 Institutional Group 336,366 244,488 37.6 241,599 39.2 1,038,347 898,444 15.6 Other 88,642 72,734 21.9 97,471 (9.1 ) 354,946 338,759 4.8 Total operating expenses $ 781,658 $ 637,518 22.6 $ 670,818 16.5 $ 2,737,892 $ 2,490,519 9.9 Operating contribution: Global Wealth Management $ 196,295 $ 188,960 3.9 $ 202,823 (3.2 ) $ 785,960 $ 737,003 6.6 Institutional Group 55,541 42,152 31.8 48,623 14.2 175,670 157,051 11.9 Other (89,243 ) (75,181 ) 18.7 (100,692 ) (11.4 ) (362,492 ) (359,692 ) 0.8 Income before income taxes $ 162,593 $ 155,931 4.3 $ 150,754 7.9 $ 599,138 $ 534,362 12.1 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits Global Wealth Management 49.7 48.5 49.0 49.1 48.6 Institutional Group 63.7 62.0 59.1 60.6 60.0 Non-compensation operating expenses Global Wealth Management 14.8 14.4 13.1 14.0 14.4 Institutional Group 22.1 23.3 24.1 24.9 25.1 Income before income taxes Global Wealth Management 35.5 37.1 37.9 36.9 37.0 Institutional Group 14.2 14.7 16.8 14.5 14.9 Consolidated pre-tax margin 17.2 19.7 18.3 18.0 17.7





Financial metrics (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 12/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/19 Total assets $ 24,610,225 $ 24,519,598 $ 24,160,777 Total Stifel Financial shareholders' equity 3,614,791 3,167,593 3,501,715 Book value per common share (6) $ 48.37 $ 42.62 $ 46.34 Return on common equity (7) 15.6 % 14.9 % 13.2 % Non-GAAP return on common equity (1) (7) 18.2 % 16.9 % 14.8 % Return on tangible common equity (8) 26.3 % 24.1 % 21.6 % Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (8) 30.6 % 27.3 % 24.2 % Tier 1 common capital ratio (9) 15.2 % 16.8 % 15.6 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (9) 17.6 % 18.2 % 18.1 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (9) 10.0 % 9.3 % 10.0 % Pre-tax margin on net revenues 17.2 % 19.7 % 18.3 % Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (1) (2) 20.5 % 21.9 % 20.2 % Effective tax rate 19.6 % 26.9 % 27.1 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (1) 22.0 % 25.6 % 26.0 %





Statistical Information (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations) 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change 9/30/19 % Change Financial advisors (10) 2,127 2,051 3.7 2,097 1.4 Independent contractors 95 101 (5.9 ) 96 (1.0 ) Total financial advisors 2,222 2,152 3.3 2,193 1.3 Locations 446 404 10.4 426 4.7 Total client assets $ 329,495,000 $ 269,862,000 22.1 $ 311,819,000 5.7 Fee-based client assets $ 117,189,000 $ 90,174,000 30.0 $ 108,138,000 8.4 Client money market and insured product $ 14,841,000 $ 16,109,000 (7.9 ) $ 14,246,000 4.2 Secured client lending (11) $ 3,363,450 $ 2,893,074 16.3 $ 3,299,359 1.9





Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited) Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues: Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change 9/30/19 % Change Private Client Group (12) $ 177,987 $ 159,775 11.4 $ 172,124 3.4 Asset Management 31,653 28,670 10.4 30,650 3.3 Third-party Bank Sweep Program 3,821 11,062 (65.5 ) 4,907 (22.1 ) Other (13) 10,508 10,556 (0.5 ) 9,947 5.6 Total asset management and service fee revenues $ 223,969 $ 210,063 6.6 $ 217,628 2.9 Fee-based Assets: Three Months Ended ($ in millions) 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change 9/30/19 % Change Private Client Group (12) $ 92,110 $ 66,097 39.4 $ 85,163 8.2 Asset Management 36,525 30,269 20.7 33,698 8.4 Elimination (14) (11,446 ) (6,192 ) 84.9 (10,723 ) 6.7 Total fee-based assets $ 117,189 $ 90,174 30.0 $ 108,138 8.4 Individual Program Banks $ 1,185 $ 2,569 (53.9 ) $ 1,225 (3.3 ) ROA (bps) (15) Private Client Group (12) 83.6 89.4 85.0 Asset Management 34.7 37.9 36.4 Individual Program Banks 123.7 159.3 145.3





Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 ($ in millions, except percentages) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Interest-earning assets: Cash and federal funds sold $ 805.7 $ 3.6 1.80 % $ 689.1 $ 4.3 2.52 % $ 1,056.3 $ 5.7 2.15 % Financial instruments owned 1,074.2 5.1 1.91 1,275.9 5.8 1.81 1,157.8 5.7 1.96 Margin balances 1,291.7 11.6 3.58 1,245.0 13.2 4.24 1,308.3 13.3 4.08 Investments: Asset-backed securities 4,511.8 38.8 3.44 4,909.1 49.2 4.01 4,367.8 42.4 3.88 Mortgage-backed securities 987.9 5.1 2.06 1,599.4 9.0 2.18 1,253.4 6.6 2.10 Corporate fixed income securities 663.7 4.8 2.89 1,143.9 8.4 2.98 743.7 5.7 3.06 State and municipal securities 27.7 0.2 2.22 72.8 0.3 2.02 34.3 0.2 2.27 Other 4.5 — 2.02 — — — 4.5 — 5.98 Total Investments 6,195.6 48.9 3.16 7,725.2 66.9 3.47 6,403.7 54.9 3.43 Loans: Commercial and industrial 3,380.0 36.9 4.37 3,245.7 38.9 4.79 3,330.2 39.7 4.77 Residential real estate 3,144.9 24.0 3.06 2,844.8 21.1 2.96 3,003.8 23.2 3.08 Securities-based loans 2,064.7 18.5 3.59 1,844.9 19.3 4.18 1,959.3 19.9 4.06 Commercial real estate 386.2 5.8 6.03 322.1 4.8 5.94 377.2 5.2 5.52 Loans held for sale 335.3 4.0 4.80 236.5 2.3 3.97 209.7 1.7 3.21 Other 503.4 6.1 4.75 280.2 3.7 5.43 444.9 5.7 5.23 Total Loans 9,814.5 95.3 3.88 8,774.2 90.1 4.11 9,325.1 95.4 4.09 Other interest-bearing assets 642.4 2.6 1.59 836.5 4.2 2.00 678.7 3.8 2.19 Total interest-earning assets/interest income 19,824.1 167.1 3.37 20,545.9 184.5 3.59 19,929.9 178.8 3.59 Interest-bearing liabilities: Short-term borrowings 31.5 0.1 1.66 58.7 0.5 3.09 21.0 0.1 2.63 Senior notes 1,016.8 11.1 4.38 1,016.0 11.0 4.38 1,016.6 11.1 4.38 Deposits 14,672.8 13.6 0.37 14,631.2 33.0 0.90 14,926.2 24.8 0.67 FHLB 513.0 2.1 1.67 994.2 4.6 1.85 270.1 1.1 1.70 Other interest-bearing liabilities 1,595.6 4.5 1.12 1,532.0 8.8 2.27 1,673.0 7.0 1.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $ 17,829.7 $ 31.4 0.71 % $ 18,232.1 $ 57.9 1.27 % $ 17,906.9 $ 44.1 0.99 % Net interest income/margin $ 135.7 2.74 % $ 126.6 2.47 % $ 134.7 2.70 %





Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 ($ in millions, except percentages) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Interest-earning assets: Cash and federal funds sold $ 255.7 $ 1.2 1.83 % $ 311.3 $ 1.8 2.32 % $ 540.8 $ 3.2 2.36 % Investments 6,195.6 48.9 3.16 7,725.2 66.9 3.47 6,403.7 54.9 3.43 Loans 9,814.5 95.3 3.88 8,774.2 90.1 4.11 9,325.1 95.4 4.09 Other interest-bearing assets 57.4 0.5 3.77 72.9 0.8 4.16 46.7 0.4 3.04 Total interest-earning assets/interest income $ 16,323.2 $ 145.9 3.58 $ 16,883.6 $ 159.6 3.78 $ 16,316.3 $ 153.9 3.77 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits 14,672.8 13.6 0.37 14,631.2 33.0 0.90 14,926.2 24.8 0.67 FHLB 513.0 2.1 1.67 994.2 4.6 1.85 270.1 1.1 1.70 Other interest-bearing liabilities 1.6 — 7.85 21.0 0.2 3.99 1.7 0.1 6.49 Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $ 15,187.4 15.7 0.41 % $ 15,646.4 37.8 0.97 % $ 15,198.0 26.0 0.68 % Net interest income/margin $ 130.2 3.19 % $ 121.8 2.89 % $ 127.9 3.14 %





Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) - a component of Global Wealth Management Selected operating data (unaudited): Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s, except percentages) 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change 9/30/19 %

Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change Net Interest Income $ 130,157 $ 121,790 6.9 $ 127,942 1.7 $ 520,377 $ 459,549 13.2 Bank loan loss provision 4,412 5,122 (13.9 ) 929 374.9 9,977 18,366 (45.7 ) Charge-offs 220 — n/m 56 292.9 386 14 n/m Net Interest Margin 3.19 % 2.89 % 30 bps 3.14 % 5 bps 3.15 % 2.90 % 25 bps





Financial Metrics (unaudited): As of ($ in 000s, except percentages) 12/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/19 Total assets $ 16,941,877 $ 17,835,917 $ 16,442,707 Total shareholders' equity 1,207,469 1,218,814 1,234,932 Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale) 10,013,735 8,723,172 9,367,233 Total deposits 15,332,581 15,863,613 14,836,646 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,253,588 3,069,055 3,448,207 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 2,853,360 4,215,533 2,878,516 Commercial and industrial 3,438,953 3,304,234 3,315,706 Residential real estate 3,309,548 2,875,014 3,043,271 Securities-based loans 2,098,211 1,786,966 1,986,339 Commercial real estate 428,549 318,961 387,868 Loans held for sale 389,693 205,557 265,330 Stifel Bank & Trust: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9) 12.1 % 14.4 % 13.1 % Tier 1 capital ratio (9) 12.1 % 14.6 % 13.1 % Total capital ratio (9) 13.3 % 15.6 % 14.3 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (9) 7.1 % 7.1 % 7.3 % Stifel Bank: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9) 17.0 % 12.3 % 17.9 % Tier 1 capital ratio (9) 17.0 % 12.3 % 17.9 % Total capital ratio (9) 18.0 % 13.5 % 19.1 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (9) 7.1 % 9.9 % 7.0 % Credit Metrics: Allowance for loan losses $ 95,579 $ 85,833 $ 91,360 Allowance as a percentage of retained loans 0.98 % 1.00 % 0.99 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Total nonperforming assets 14,748 24,455 18,031 Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.11 %





Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change 9/30/19 %

Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change Revenues: Commissions $ 129,129 $ 117,006 10.4 $ 118,061 9.4 $ 477,401 $ 472,135 1.1 Principal transactions 44,871 40,325 11.3 42,056 6.7 172,298 166,038 3.8 Brokerage revenues 174,000 157,331 10.6 160,117 8.7 649,699 638,173 1.8 Asset management and service fees 223,952 210,051 6.6 217,616 2.9 847,977 806,132 5.2 Net interest 138,060 132,402 4.3 137,937 0.1 558,891 503,185 11.1 Investment banking 9,278 7,915 17.2 9,855 (5.9 ) 37,915 31,374 20.8 Other income 7,655 1,557 391.7 9,046 (15.4 ) 36,077 11,455 214.9 Net revenues 552,945 509,256 8.6 534,571 3.4 2,130,559 1,990,319 7.0 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 274,954 246,750 11.4 261,681 5.1 1,046,429 968,102 8.1 Non-compensation operating expenses 81,696 73,546 11.1 70,067 16.6 298,170 285,214 4.5 Total non-interest expenses 356,650 320,296 11.4 331,748 7.5 1,344,599 1,253,316 7.3 Income before income taxes $ 196,295 $ 188,960 3.9 $ 202,823 (3.2 ) $ 785,960 $ 737,003 6.6 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 49.7 48.5 49.0 49.1 48.6 Non-compensation operating expenses 14.8 14.4 13.1 14.0 14.4 Income before income taxes 35.5 37.1 37.9 36.9 37.0





Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change 9/30/19 %

Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change Revenues: Commissions $ 54,015 $ 50,034 8.0 $ 45,859 17.8 $ 190,093 $ 185,597 2.4 Principal transactions 61,537 41,134 49.6 55,791 10.3 232,453 185,340 25.4 Brokerage revenues 115,552 91,168 26.7 101,650 13.7 422,546 370,937 13.9 Advisory fees 155,331 111,089 39.8 104,847 48.2 447,979 371,401 20.6 Capital raising 112,565 82,229 36.9 84,088 33.9 331,527 304,895 8.7 Investment banking 267,896 193,318 38.6 188,935 41.8 779,506 676,296 15.3 Other (17) 8,459 2,154 292.7 (363 ) n/m 11,965 8,262 44.8 Net revenues 391,907 286,640 36.7 290,222 35.0 1,214,017 1,055,495 15.0 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 249,574 177,782 40.4 171,534 45.5 736,298 633,297 16.3 Non-compensation operating expenses 86,792 66,706 30.1 70,065 23.9 302,049 265,147 13.9 Total non-interest expenses 336,366 244,488 37.6 241,599 39.2 1,038,347 898,444 15.6 Income before income taxes $ 55,541 $ 42,152 31.8 $ 48,623 14.2 $ 175,670 $ 157,051 11.9 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 63.7 62.0 59.1 60.6 60.0 Non-compensation operating expenses 22.1 23.3 24.1 24.9 25.1 Income before income taxes 14.2 14.7 16.8 14.5 14.9

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019 and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019, and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/19 12/31/19 12/31/18 GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $ 130,690 $ 114,062 $ 109,414 $ 448,396 $ 393,968 Preferred dividends 4,843 2,344 4,844 17,319 9,375 Net income available to common shareholders 125,847 111,718 104,570 431,077 384,593 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related and severance (18) 31,442 17,714 14,850 61,204 51,220 Litigation-related (19) — 18 — 3,507 6,792 Provision for income taxes (20) (10,690 ) (2,660 ) (2,274 ) (16,152 ) (13,163 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 20,752 15,072 12,576 48,559 44,849 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 146,599 $ 126,790 $ 117,146 $ 479,636 $ 429,442 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 77,813 80,706 78,144 78,585 81,321 GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 1.68 $ 1.41 $ 1.40 $ 5.71 $ 4.84 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.27 0.19 0.16 0.61 0.56 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 1.95 $ 1.60 $ 1.56 $ 6.32 $ 5.40 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 1.62 $ 1.38 $ 1.34 $ 5.49 $ 4.73 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.26 0.19 0.16 0.61 0.55 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 1.88 $ 1.57 $ 1.50 $ 6.10 $ 5.28

Footnotes

(1) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(2) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of 20.5% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $31.4 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $162.6 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $944.4 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 of 19.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $64.7 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $599.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues of $3.3 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(4) Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.

(5) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(6) Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.

(7) Computed by dividing annualized net income by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.

(8) Computed by dividing annualized net income by average tangible shareholders' equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on tangible common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

(9) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.

(10) Reflects change in the definition of producing brokers as of January 1, 2019. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with current period presentation.

(11) Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries.

(12) Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.

(13) Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.

(14) Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.

(15) Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.

(16) Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, and Stifel Trust Company, N.A.

(17) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.

(18) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.

(19) Primarily related to costs associated with Company’s legal matters.

(20) See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”