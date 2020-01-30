ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $944.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $793.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.
Chairman’s Comments
“2019 was a remarkable year for Stifel as we achieved our 24th consecutive year of record net revenues. We continued to execute on our long-term strategy of combining organic growth with accretive acquisitions. As evidenced by our record non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.10, non-GAAP return on tangible equity of nearly 25%, and the return of more than $300 million to common shareholders through repurchases and dividends, we have been able to grow our business and enhance shareholder value," stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.
Mr. Kruszewski continued, "As I look to 2020, I am optimistic about our success. The market environment remains strong and we enter the year with record client assets, robust recruiting and investment banking pipelines, and incremental revenue from the six acquisitions we closed in 2019. In short, Stifel remains well positioned to capitalize on current market trends as the diversity of our business model enables us to generate strong results in various operating environments."
Fourth Quarter Review
Quarterly Highlights
|Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s, except per share data)
|GAAP
12/31/19
|GAAP
12/31/18
|%
Change
|GAAP
9/30/19
|%
Change
|Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/19
|Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/18
|%
Change
|Net revenues
|$
|944,251
|$
|793,449
|19.0
|$
|821,572
|14.9
|$
|944,425
|$
|793,449
|19.0
|Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
|$
|130,690
|$
|114,062
|14.6
|$
|109,414
|19.4
|$
|151,442
|$
|129,134
|17.3
|Preferred dividends
|4,843
|2,344
|106.6
|4,844
|n/m
|4,843
|2,344
|106.6
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|125,847
|$
|111,718
|12.6
|$
|104,570
|20.3
|$
|146,599
|$
|126,790
|15.6
|Earnings per diluted common share
|$
|1.68
|$
|1.41
|19.1
|$
|1.40
|20.0
|$
|1.95
|$
|1.60
|21.9
|Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.38
|17.4
|$
|1.34
|20.9
|$
|1.88
|$
|1.57
|19.7
|Compensation ratio
|60.0
|%
|56.5
|%
|59.2
|%
|58.3
|%
|56.0
|%
|Non-compensation ratio
|22.8
|%
|23.8
|%
|22.5
|%
|21.2
|%
|22.1
|%
|Pre-tax operating margin (2)
|17.2
|%
|19.7
|%
|18.3
|%
|20.5
|%
|21.9
|%
Brokerage Revenues
Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $289.6 million, a 16.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 10.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.
|Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|% Change
|9/30/19
|% Change
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|174,000
|$
|157,331
|10.6
|$
|160,117
|8.7
|Institutional brokerage:
|Equity capital markets
|45,989
|48,705
|(5.6
|)
|41,037
|12.1
|Fixed income capital markets
|69,563
|42,463
|63.8
|60,613
|14.8
|Total institutional brokerage
|115,552
|91,168
|26.7
|101,650
|13.7
|Total brokerage revenues
|$
|289,552
|$
|248,499
|16.5
|$
|261,767
|10.6
Investment Banking Revenues
Investment banking revenues were a record $277.2 million, a 37.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 39.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.
|Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|% Change
|9/30/19
|% Change
|Capital raising:
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|9,278
|$
|7,915
|17.2
|$
|9,855
|(5.9
|)
|Equity capital markets
|64,384
|51,839
|24.2
|53,006
|21.5
|Fixed income capital markets
|48,181
|30,390
|58.5
|31,082
|55.0
|Institutional Group
|112,565
|82,229
|36.9
|84,088
|33.9
|Total capital raising
|121,843
|90,144
|35.2
|93,943
|29.7
|Advisory fees
|155,331
|111,089
|39.8
|104,847
|48.2
|Total investment banking
|$
|277,174
|$
|201,233
|37.7
|$
|198,790
|39.4
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues
Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $224.0 million, a 6.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 2.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the comparative period in 2018 is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts, as a result of market appreciation and new client assets. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $135.7 million, a 7.1% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 0.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.
Annual Review
Annual Highlights
For year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $431.1 million, or $5.49 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $3.3 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $384.6 million, or $4.73 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $3.0 billion for the comparable in 2018.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $479.6 million, or $6.10 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.
|Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s, except per share data)
|GAAP
12/31/19
|GAAP
12/31/18
|%
Change
|Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/19
|Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/18
|%
Change
|Net revenues
|$
|3,337,030
|$
|3,024,881
|10.3
|$
|3,337,204
|$
|3,024,906
|10.3
|Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
|$
|448,396
|$
|393,968
|13.8
|$
|496,955
|$
|438,817
|13.2
|Preferred dividends
|17,319
|9,375
|84.7
|17,319
|9,375
|84.7
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|431,077
|$
|384,593
|12.1
|$
|479,636
|$
|429,442
|11.7
|Earnings per diluted common share
|$
|5.71
|$
|4.84
|18.0
|$
|6.32
|$
|5.40
|17.0
|Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
|$
|5.49
|$
|4.73
|16.1
|$
|6.10
|$
|5.28
|15.5
|Compensation ratio
|59.3
|%
|58.5
|%
|58.3
|%
|58.0
|%
|Non-compensation ratio
|22.7
|%
|23.8
|%
|21.8
|%
|22.4
|%
|Pre-tax operating margin (3)
|18.0
|%
|17.7
|%
|19.9
|%
|19.6
|%
Brokerage Revenues
Brokerage revenues were $1.1 billion, a 6.3% increase compared with 2018.
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|% Change
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|649,699
|$
|638,173
|1.8
|Institutional brokerage:
|Equity capital markets
|166,577
|185,960
|(10.4
|)
|Fixed income capital markets
|255,969
|184,977
|38.4
|Total institutional brokerage
|422,546
|370,937
|13.9
|Total brokerage revenues
|$
|1,072,245
|$
|1,009,110
|6.3
Investment Banking Revenues
Investment banking revenues were $817.4 million, a 15.5% increase compared with 2018.
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|% Change
|Capital raising:
|Global Wealth Management
|37,915
|31,293
|21.2
|Equity capital markets
|204,405
|213,633
|(4.3
|)
|Fixed income capital markets
|127,122
|91,262
|39.3
|Institutional Group
|331,527
|304,895
|8.7
|Total capital raising
|369,442
|336,188
|9.9
|Advisory fees (4)
|447,979
|371,482
|20.6
|Total investment banking
|$
|817,421
|$
|707,670
|15.5
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues
Asset management and service fee revenues were $848.0 million, a 5.2% increase compared with 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts, as a result of market appreciation and new client assets.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $547.0 million, a 14.8% increase compared with 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as higher interest rates.
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019
Compensation and Benefits Expenses
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compensation and benefits expenses were $567.0 million, which included $16.3 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $448.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $486.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 (non-GAAP measure).
For the year ended December 31, 2019, compensation and benefits expenses were $2.0 billion, which included $32.4 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments), compared to $1.8 billion in 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.3% in the year ended December 31, 2019 (non-GAAP measure).
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|GAAP compensation and benefits
|$
|566,981
|$
|448,375
|$
|1,978,116
|$
|1,770,762
|As a percentage of net revenues
|60.0
|%
|56.5
|%
|59.3
|%
|58.5
|%
|Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)
|Merger-related and severance
|(16,304
|)
|(4,044
|)
|(32,367
|)
|(17,333
|)
|Non-GAAP compensation and benefits
|$
|550,677
|$
|444,331
|$
|1,945,749
|$
|1,753,429
|As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues
|58.3
|%
|56.0
|%
|58.3
|%
|58.0
|%
Non-Compensation Operating Expenses
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, non-compensation operating expenses were $214.7 million, which included $15.0 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $189.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $184.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 21.2% (non-GAAP measure).
For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-compensation operating expenses were $759.8 million, which included $32.2 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments), compared with $719.8 million in 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 21.8% (non-GAAP measure).
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|GAAP non-compensation expenses
|$
|214,677
|$
|189,143
|$
|759,776
|$
|719,757
|As a percentage of net revenues
|22.8
|%
|23.8
|%
|22.7
|%
|23.8
|%
|Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)
|Merger-related
|(14,964
|)
|(13,670
|)
|(28,663
|)
|(33,862
|)
|Litigation-related
|—
|(18
|)
|(3,507
|)
|(6,792
|)
|(14,964
|)
|(13,688
|)
|(32,170
|)
|(40,654
|)
|Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses
|$
|199,713
|$
|175,455
|$
|727,606
|$
|679,103
|As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues
|21.2
|%
|22.1
|%
|21.8
|%
|22.4
|%
Provision for Income Taxes
The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 19.6%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 26.9% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 27.1% for the third quarter of 2019. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 22.0%.
The GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 25.0%, compared with 26.3% in 2018. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 25.0%.
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|GAAP provision for income taxes
|$
|31,925
|$
|41,869
|$
|149,152
|$
|140,394
|GAAP effective tax rate
|19.6
|%
|26.9
|%
|25.0
|%
|26.3
|%
|Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)
|Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance
|7,203
|4,262
|16,152
|15,242
|Other
|3,487
|(1,602
|)
|—
|(2,079
|)
|10,690
|2,660
|16,152
|13,163
|Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
|$
|42,615
|$
|44,529
|$
|165,304
|$
|153,557
|Non-GAAP effective tax rate
|22.0
|%
|25.6
|%
|25.0
|%
|25.9
|%
|Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s, except per share amounts)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|%
Change
|9/30/19
|%
Change
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|%
Change
|Revenues:
|Commissions
|$
|183,144
|$
|167,039
|9.6
|$
|163,920
|11.7
|$
|667,494
|$
|657,732
|1.5
|Principal transactions
|106,408
|81,460
|30.6
|97,847
|8.7
|404,751
|351,378
|15.2
|Brokerage revenues
|289,552
|248,499
|16.5
|261,767
|10.6
|1,072,245
|1,009,110
|6.3
|Advisory fees
|155,331
|111,089
|39.8
|104,847
|48.2
|447,979
|371,482
|20.6
|Capital raising
|121,843
|90,144
|35.2
|93,943
|29.7
|369,442
|336,188
|9.9
|Investment banking
|277,174
|201,233
|37.7
|198,790
|39.4
|817,421
|707,670
|15.5
|Asset management and service fees
|223,969
|210,063
|6.6
|217,628
|2.9
|848,035
|806,175
|5.2
|Other income
|17,917
|6,996
|156.1
|8,747
|104.8
|52,378
|25,553
|105.0
|Operating revenues
|808,612
|666,791
|21.3
|686,932
|17.7
|2,790,079
|2,548,508
|9.5
|Interest revenue
|167,087
|184,534
|(9.5
|)
|178,784
|(6.5
|)
|724,882
|646,449
|12.1
|Total revenues
|975,699
|851,325
|14.6
|865,716
|12.7
|3,514,961
|3,194,957
|10.0
|Interest expense
|31,448
|57,876
|(45.7
|)
|44,144
|(28.8
|)
|177,931
|170,076
|4.6
|Net revenues
|944,251
|793,449
|19.0
|821,572
|14.9
|3,337,030
|3,024,881
|10.3
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|566,981
|448,375
|26.5
|486,160
|16.6
|1,978,116
|1,770,762
|11.7
|Occupancy and equipment rental
|64,327
|57,158
|12.5
|58,649
|9.7
|242,893
|222,384
|9.2
|Communication and office supplies
|39,845
|36,786
|8.3
|36,817
|8.2
|147,428
|140,254
|5.1
|Commissions and floor brokerage
|11,505
|11,169
|3.0
|10,542
|9.1
|44,011
|41,967
|4.9
|Provision for loan losses
|4,412
|5,122
|(13.9
|)
|929
|374.9
|9,977
|18,366
|(45.7
|)
|Other operating expenses
|94,588
|78,908
|19.9
|77,721
|21.7
|315,467
|296,786
|6.3
|Total non-interest expenses
|781,658
|637,518
|22.6
|670,818
|16.5
|2,737,892
|2,490,519
|9.9
|Income before income taxes
|162,593
|155,931
|4.3
|150,754
|7.9
|599,138
|534,362
|12.1
|Provision for income taxes
|31,925
|41,869
|(23.8
|)
|40,632
|(21.4
|)
|149,152
|140,394
|6.2
|Net income
|130,668
|114,062
|14.6
|110,122
|18.7
|449,986
|393,968
|14.2
|Net income/(loss) applicable to non-controlling interests
|(22
|)
|—
|n/m
|708
|(103.1
|)
|1,590
|—
|n/m
|Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
|130,690
|114,062
|14.6
|109,414
|19.4
|448,396
|393,968
|13.8
|Preferred dividends
|4,843
|2,344
|106.6
|4,844
|n/m
|17,319
|9,375
|84.7
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|125,847
|$
|111,718
|12.6
|$
|104,570
|20.3
|$
|431,077
|$
|384,593
|12.1
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.79
|$
|1.56
|14.7
|$
|1.47
|21.8
|$
|5.99
|$
|5.36
|11.8
|Diluted
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.38
|17.4
|$
|1.34
|20.9
|$
|5.49
|$
|4.73
|16.1
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.12
|25.0
|$
|0.15
|—
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.48
|25.0
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|70,470
|71,666
|(1.7
|)
|71,197
|(1.0
|)
|71,998
|71,786
|0.3
|Diluted
|77,813
|80,706
|(3.6
|)
|78,144
|(0.4
|)
|78,585
|81,321
|(3.4
|)
|Summary Business Segment Results (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|%
Change
|9/30/19
|%
Change
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|%
Change
|Net revenues:
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|552,945
|$
|509,256
|8.6
|$
|534,571
|3.4
|$
|2,130,559
|$
|1,990,319
|7.0
|Institutional Group
|391,907
|286,640
|36.7
|290,222
|35.0
|1,214,017
|1,055,495
|15.0
|Other
|(601
|)
|(2,447
|)
|75.4
|(3,221
|)
|81.3
|(7,546
|)
|(20,933
|)
|64.0
|Total net revenues
|$
|944,251
|$
|793,449
|19.0
|$
|821,572
|14.9
|$
|3,337,030
|$
|3,024,881
|10.3
|Operating expenses:
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|356,650
|$
|320,296
|11.4
|$
|331,748
|7.5
|$
|1,344,599
|$
|1,253,316
|7.3
|Institutional Group
|336,366
|244,488
|37.6
|241,599
|39.2
|1,038,347
|898,444
|15.6
|Other
|88,642
|72,734
|21.9
|97,471
|(9.1
|)
|354,946
|338,759
|4.8
|Total operating expenses
|$
|781,658
|$
|637,518
|22.6
|$
|670,818
|16.5
|$
|2,737,892
|$
|2,490,519
|9.9
|Operating contribution:
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|196,295
|$
|188,960
|3.9
|$
|202,823
|(3.2
|)
|$
|785,960
|$
|737,003
|6.6
|Institutional Group
|55,541
|42,152
|31.8
|48,623
|14.2
|175,670
|157,051
|11.9
|Other
|(89,243
|)
|(75,181
|)
|18.7
|(100,692
|)
|(11.4
|)
|(362,492
|)
|(359,692
|)
|0.8
|Income before income taxes
|$
|162,593
|$
|155,931
|4.3
|$
|150,754
|7.9
|$
|599,138
|$
|534,362
|12.1
|As a percentage of net revenues:
|Compensation and benefits
|Global Wealth Management
|49.7
|48.5
|49.0
|49.1
|48.6
|Institutional Group
|63.7
|62.0
|59.1
|60.6
|60.0
|Non-compensation operating expenses
|Global Wealth Management
|14.8
|14.4
|13.1
|14.0
|14.4
|Institutional Group
|22.1
|23.3
|24.1
|24.9
|25.1
|Income before income taxes
|Global Wealth Management
|35.5
|37.1
|37.9
|36.9
|37.0
|Institutional Group
|14.2
|14.7
|16.8
|14.5
|14.9
|Consolidated pre-tax margin
|17.2
|19.7
|18.3
|18.0
|17.7
|Financial metrics (unaudited):
|As of and For the Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|9/30/19
|Total assets
|$
|24,610,225
|$
|24,519,598
|$
|24,160,777
|Total Stifel Financial shareholders' equity
|3,614,791
|3,167,593
|3,501,715
|Book value per common share (6)
|$
|48.37
|$
|42.62
|$
|46.34
|Return on common equity (7)
|15.6
|%
|14.9
|%
|13.2
|%
|Non-GAAP return on common equity (1) (7)
|18.2
|%
|16.9
|%
|14.8
|%
|Return on tangible common equity (8)
|26.3
|%
|24.1
|%
|21.6
|%
|Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (8)
|30.6
|%
|27.3
|%
|24.2
|%
|Tier 1 common capital ratio (9)
|15.2
|%
|16.8
|%
|15.6
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (9)
|17.6
|%
|18.2
|%
|18.1
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (9)
|10.0
|%
|9.3
|%
|10.0
|%
|Pre-tax margin on net revenues
|17.2
|%
|19.7
|%
|18.3
|%
|Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (1) (2)
|20.5
|%
|21.9
|%
|20.2
|%
|Effective tax rate
|19.6
|%
|26.9
|%
|27.1
|%
|Non-GAAP effective tax rate (1)
|22.0
|%
|25.6
|%
|26.0
|%
|Statistical Information (unaudited):
|As of and For the Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|% Change
|9/30/19
|% Change
|Financial advisors (10)
|2,127
|2,051
|3.7
|2,097
|1.4
|Independent contractors
|95
|101
|(5.9
|)
|96
|(1.0
|)
|Total financial advisors
|2,222
|2,152
|3.3
|2,193
|1.3
|Locations
|446
|404
|10.4
|426
|4.7
|Total client assets
|$
|329,495,000
|$
|269,862,000
|22.1
|$
|311,819,000
|5.7
|Fee-based client assets
|$
|117,189,000
|$
|90,174,000
|30.0
|$
|108,138,000
|8.4
|Client money market and insured product
|$
|14,841,000
|$
|16,109,000
|(7.9
|)
|$
|14,246,000
|4.2
|Secured client lending (11)
|$
|3,363,450
|$
|2,893,074
|16.3
|$
|3,299,359
|1.9
|Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited)
|Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues:
|Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|% Change
|9/30/19
|% Change
|Private Client Group (12)
|$
|177,987
|$
|159,775
|11.4
|$
|172,124
|3.4
|Asset Management
|31,653
|28,670
|10.4
|30,650
|3.3
|Third-party Bank Sweep Program
|3,821
|11,062
|(65.5
|)
|4,907
|(22.1
|)
|Other (13)
|10,508
|10,556
|(0.5
|)
|9,947
|5.6
|Total asset management and service fee revenues
|$
|223,969
|$
|210,063
|6.6
|$
|217,628
|2.9
|Fee-based Assets:
|Three Months Ended
|($ in millions)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|% Change
|9/30/19
|% Change
|Private Client Group (12)
|$
|92,110
|$
|66,097
|39.4
|$
|85,163
|8.2
|Asset Management
|36,525
|30,269
|20.7
|33,698
|8.4
|Elimination (14)
|(11,446
|)
|(6,192
|)
|84.9
|(10,723
|)
|6.7
|Total fee-based assets
|$
|117,189
|$
|90,174
|30.0
|$
|108,138
|8.4
|Individual Program Banks
|$
|1,185
|$
|2,569
|(53.9
|)
|$
|1,225
|(3.3
|)
|ROA (bps) (15)
|Private Client Group (12)
|83.6
|89.4
|85.0
|Asset Management
|34.7
|37.9
|36.4
|Individual Program Banks
|123.7
|159.3
|145.3
|Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|($ in millions, except percentages)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Interest
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Interest
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Interest
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Cash and federal funds sold
|$
|805.7
|$
|3.6
|1.80
|%
|$
|689.1
|$
|4.3
|2.52
|%
|$
|1,056.3
|$
|5.7
|2.15
|%
|Financial instruments owned
|1,074.2
|5.1
|1.91
|1,275.9
|5.8
|1.81
|1,157.8
|5.7
|1.96
|Margin balances
|1,291.7
|11.6
|3.58
|1,245.0
|13.2
|4.24
|1,308.3
|13.3
|4.08
|Investments:
|Asset-backed securities
|4,511.8
|38.8
|3.44
|4,909.1
|49.2
|4.01
|4,367.8
|42.4
|3.88
|Mortgage-backed securities
|987.9
|5.1
|2.06
|1,599.4
|9.0
|2.18
|1,253.4
|6.6
|2.10
|Corporate fixed income securities
|663.7
|4.8
|2.89
|1,143.9
|8.4
|2.98
|743.7
|5.7
|3.06
|State and municipal securities
|27.7
|0.2
|2.22
|72.8
|0.3
|2.02
|34.3
|0.2
|2.27
|Other
|4.5
|—
|2.02
|—
|—
|—
|4.5
|—
|5.98
|Total Investments
|6,195.6
|48.9
|3.16
|7,725.2
|66.9
|3.47
|6,403.7
|54.9
|3.43
|Loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|3,380.0
|36.9
|4.37
|3,245.7
|38.9
|4.79
|3,330.2
|39.7
|4.77
|Residential real estate
|3,144.9
|24.0
|3.06
|2,844.8
|21.1
|2.96
|3,003.8
|23.2
|3.08
|Securities-based loans
|2,064.7
|18.5
|3.59
|1,844.9
|19.3
|4.18
|1,959.3
|19.9
|4.06
|Commercial real estate
|386.2
|5.8
|6.03
|322.1
|4.8
|5.94
|377.2
|5.2
|5.52
|Loans held for sale
|335.3
|4.0
|4.80
|236.5
|2.3
|3.97
|209.7
|1.7
|3.21
|Other
|503.4
|6.1
|4.75
|280.2
|3.7
|5.43
|444.9
|5.7
|5.23
|Total Loans
|9,814.5
|95.3
|3.88
|8,774.2
|90.1
|4.11
|9,325.1
|95.4
|4.09
|Other interest-bearing assets
|642.4
|2.6
|1.59
|836.5
|4.2
|2.00
|678.7
|3.8
|2.19
|Total interest-earning assets/interest income
|19,824.1
|167.1
|3.37
|20,545.9
|184.5
|3.59
|19,929.9
|178.8
|3.59
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|31.5
|0.1
|1.66
|58.7
|0.5
|3.09
|21.0
|0.1
|2.63
|Senior notes
|1,016.8
|11.1
|4.38
|1,016.0
|11.0
|4.38
|1,016.6
|11.1
|4.38
|Deposits
|14,672.8
|13.6
|0.37
|14,631.2
|33.0
|0.90
|14,926.2
|24.8
|0.67
|FHLB
|513.0
|2.1
|1.67
|994.2
|4.6
|1.85
|270.1
|1.1
|1.70
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|1,595.6
|4.5
|1.12
|1,532.0
|8.8
|2.27
|1,673.0
|7.0
|1.66
|Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense
|$
|17,829.7
|$
|31.4
|0.71
|%
|$
|18,232.1
|$
|57.9
|1.27
|%
|$
|17,906.9
|$
|44.1
|0.99
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|135.7
|2.74
|%
|$
|126.6
|2.47
|%
|$
|134.7
|2.70
|%
|Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|($ in millions, except percentages)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Interest
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Interest
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Interest
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Cash and federal funds sold
|$
|255.7
|$
|1.2
|1.83
|%
|$
|311.3
|$
|1.8
|2.32
|%
|$
|540.8
|$
|3.2
|2.36
|%
|Investments
|6,195.6
|48.9
|3.16
|7,725.2
|66.9
|3.47
|6,403.7
|54.9
|3.43
|Loans
|9,814.5
|95.3
|3.88
|8,774.2
|90.1
|4.11
|9,325.1
|95.4
|4.09
|Other interest-bearing assets
|57.4
|0.5
|3.77
|72.9
|0.8
|4.16
|46.7
|0.4
|3.04
|Total interest-earning assets/interest income
|$
|16,323.2
|$
|145.9
|3.58
|$
|16,883.6
|$
|159.6
|3.78
|$
|16,316.3
|$
|153.9
|3.77
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits
|14,672.8
|13.6
|0.37
|14,631.2
|33.0
|0.90
|14,926.2
|24.8
|0.67
|FHLB
|513.0
|2.1
|1.67
|994.2
|4.6
|1.85
|270.1
|1.1
|1.70
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|1.6
|—
|7.85
|21.0
|0.2
|3.99
|1.7
|0.1
|6.49
|Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense
|$
|15,187.4
|15.7
|0.41
|%
|$
|15,646.4
|37.8
|0.97
|%
|$
|15,198.0
|26.0
|0.68
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|130.2
|3.19
|%
|$
|121.8
|2.89
|%
|$
|127.9
|3.14
|%
|Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) - a component of Global Wealth Management
|Selected operating data (unaudited):
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s, except percentages)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|%
Change
|9/30/19
|%
Change
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|%
Change
|Net Interest Income
|$
|130,157
|$
|121,790
|6.9
|$
|127,942
|1.7
|$
|520,377
|$
|459,549
|13.2
|Bank loan loss provision
|4,412
|5,122
|(13.9
|)
|929
|374.9
|9,977
|18,366
|(45.7
|)
|Charge-offs
|220
|—
|n/m
|56
|292.9
|386
|14
|n/m
|Net Interest Margin
|3.19
|%
|2.89
|%
|30 bps
|3.14
|%
|5 bps
|3.15
|%
|2.90
|%
|25 bps
|Financial Metrics (unaudited):
|As of
|($ in 000s, except percentages)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|9/30/19
|Total assets
|$
|16,941,877
|$
|17,835,917
|$
|16,442,707
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,207,469
|1,218,814
|1,234,932
|Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)
|10,013,735
|8,723,172
|9,367,233
|Total deposits
|15,332,581
|15,863,613
|14,836,646
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|3,253,588
|3,069,055
|3,448,207
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|2,853,360
|4,215,533
|2,878,516
|Commercial and industrial
|3,438,953
|3,304,234
|3,315,706
|Residential real estate
|3,309,548
|2,875,014
|3,043,271
|Securities-based loans
|2,098,211
|1,786,966
|1,986,339
|Commercial real estate
|428,549
|318,961
|387,868
|Loans held for sale
|389,693
|205,557
|265,330
|Stifel Bank & Trust:
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)
|12.1
|%
|14.4
|%
|13.1
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (9)
|12.1
|%
|14.6
|%
|13.1
|%
|Total capital ratio (9)
|13.3
|%
|15.6
|%
|14.3
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)
|7.1
|%
|7.1
|%
|7.3
|%
|Stifel Bank:
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)
|17.0
|%
|12.3
|%
|17.9
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (9)
|17.0
|%
|12.3
|%
|17.9
|%
|Total capital ratio (9)
|18.0
|%
|13.5
|%
|19.1
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)
|7.1
|%
|9.9
|%
|7.0
|%
|Credit Metrics:
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|95,579
|$
|85,833
|$
|91,360
|Allowance as a percentage of retained loans
|0.98
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.99
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Total nonperforming assets
|14,748
|24,455
|18,031
|Nonperforming assets as % of total assets
|0.09
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.11
|%
|Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|%
Change
|9/30/19
|%
Change
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|%
Change
|Revenues:
|Commissions
|$
|129,129
|$
|117,006
|10.4
|$
|118,061
|9.4
|$
|477,401
|$
|472,135
|1.1
|Principal transactions
|44,871
|40,325
|11.3
|42,056
|6.7
|172,298
|166,038
|3.8
|Brokerage revenues
|174,000
|157,331
|10.6
|160,117
|8.7
|649,699
|638,173
|1.8
|Asset management and service fees
|223,952
|210,051
|6.6
|217,616
|2.9
|847,977
|806,132
|5.2
|Net interest
|138,060
|132,402
|4.3
|137,937
|0.1
|558,891
|503,185
|11.1
|Investment banking
|9,278
|7,915
|17.2
|9,855
|(5.9
|)
|37,915
|31,374
|20.8
|Other income
|7,655
|1,557
|391.7
|9,046
|(15.4
|)
|36,077
|11,455
|214.9
|Net revenues
|552,945
|509,256
|8.6
|534,571
|3.4
|2,130,559
|1,990,319
|7.0
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|274,954
|246,750
|11.4
|261,681
|5.1
|1,046,429
|968,102
|8.1
|Non-compensation operating expenses
|81,696
|73,546
|11.1
|70,067
|16.6
|298,170
|285,214
|4.5
|Total non-interest expenses
|356,650
|320,296
|11.4
|331,748
|7.5
|1,344,599
|1,253,316
|7.3
|Income before income taxes
|$
|196,295
|$
|188,960
|3.9
|$
|202,823
|(3.2
|)
|$
|785,960
|$
|737,003
|6.6
|As a percentage of net revenues:
|Compensation and benefits
|49.7
|48.5
|49.0
|49.1
|48.6
|Non-compensation operating expenses
|14.8
|14.4
|13.1
|14.0
|14.4
|Income before income taxes
|35.5
|37.1
|37.9
|36.9
|37.0
|Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|%
Change
|9/30/19
|%
Change
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|%
Change
|Revenues:
|Commissions
|$
|54,015
|$
|50,034
|8.0
|$
|45,859
|17.8
|$
|190,093
|$
|185,597
|2.4
|Principal transactions
|61,537
|41,134
|49.6
|55,791
|10.3
|232,453
|185,340
|25.4
|Brokerage revenues
|115,552
|91,168
|26.7
|101,650
|13.7
|422,546
|370,937
|13.9
|Advisory fees
|155,331
|111,089
|39.8
|104,847
|48.2
|447,979
|371,401
|20.6
|Capital raising
|112,565
|82,229
|36.9
|84,088
|33.9
|331,527
|304,895
|8.7
|Investment banking
|267,896
|193,318
|38.6
|188,935
|41.8
|779,506
|676,296
|15.3
|Other (17)
|8,459
|2,154
|292.7
|(363
|)
|n/m
|11,965
|8,262
|44.8
|Net revenues
|391,907
|286,640
|36.7
|290,222
|35.0
|1,214,017
|1,055,495
|15.0
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|249,574
|177,782
|40.4
|171,534
|45.5
|736,298
|633,297
|16.3
|Non-compensation operating expenses
|86,792
|66,706
|30.1
|70,065
|23.9
|302,049
|265,147
|13.9
|Total non-interest expenses
|336,366
|244,488
|37.6
|241,599
|39.2
|1,038,347
|898,444
|15.6
|Income before income taxes
|$
|55,541
|$
|42,152
|31.8
|$
|48,623
|14.2
|$
|175,670
|$
|157,051
|11.9
|As a percentage of net revenues:
|Compensation and benefits
|63.7
|62.0
|59.1
|60.6
|60.0
|Non-compensation operating expenses
|22.1
|23.3
|24.1
|24.9
|25.1
|Income before income taxes
|14.2
|14.7
|16.8
|14.5
|14.9
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019 and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.
A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.
The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019, and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|9/30/19
|12/31/19
|12/31/18
|GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
|$
|130,690
|$
|114,062
|$
|109,414
|$
|448,396
|$
|393,968
|Preferred dividends
|4,843
|2,344
|4,844
|17,319
|9,375
|Net income available to common shareholders
|125,847
|111,718
|104,570
|431,077
|384,593
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Merger-related and severance (18)
|31,442
|17,714
|14,850
|61,204
|51,220
|Litigation-related (19)
|—
|18
|—
|3,507
|6,792
|Provision for income taxes (20)
|(10,690
|)
|(2,660
|)
|(2,274
|)
|(16,152
|)
|(13,163
|)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|20,752
|15,072
|12,576
|48,559
|44,849
|Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders
|$
|146,599
|$
|126,790
|$
|117,146
|$
|479,636
|$
|429,442
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|77,813
|80,706
|78,144
|78,585
|81,321
|GAAP earnings per diluted common share
|$
|1.68
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.40
|$
|5.71
|$
|4.84
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|0.27
|0.19
|0.16
|0.61
|0.56
|Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share
|$
|1.95
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.56
|$
|6.32
|$
|5.40
|GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.34
|$
|5.49
|$
|4.73
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|0.26
|0.19
|0.16
|0.61
|0.55
|Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
|$
|1.88
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.50
|$
|6.10
|$
|5.28
Footnotes
(1) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(2) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of 20.5% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $31.4 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $162.6 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $944.4 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 of 19.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $64.7 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $599.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues of $3.3 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4) Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(5) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(6) Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
(7) Computed by dividing annualized net income by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.
(8) Computed by dividing annualized net income by average tangible shareholders' equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on tangible common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.
(9) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(10) Reflects change in the definition of producing brokers as of January 1, 2019. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with current period presentation.
(11) Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries.
(12) Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(13) Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(14) Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(15) Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(16) Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, and Stifel Trust Company, N.A.
(17) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(18) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(19) Primarily related to costs associated with Company’s legal matters.
(20) See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”
