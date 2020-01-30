DECLARATION
DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
AU 31 DECEMBRE 2019

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social221 297 797
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques254 341 406
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables254 222 205

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.corporate-elis.com
(Rubrique Relations Investisseurs / Information Réglementée / Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital de la société)

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019

Total number of shares221,297,797
Theoretical number of voting rights254,341,406
Number of exercisable voting rights254,222,205

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.corporate-elis.com

(section Investor Relations / Regulatory Information / Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital)

