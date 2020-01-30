We’re listing the latest Away Travel luggage sales for January 2020, featuring savings on Away luggage sets and carry-on cases



What are the best Away Luggage sales and discounts for January 2020? Sales experts at Consumer Walk track the prices of Away Travel suitcases and have rounded up the best Away carry-on, expandable and aluminium suitcase deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.



Best Away Luggage deals:





Note: all deals are subject to change. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Away Travel is one of the most in-demand luggage brands today, grabbing the limelight as celebrities continue to be spotted carrying one of their stylish suitcases. Though Away is a newcomer to the luggage industry, it quickly rose to fame thanks to its lightweight modern build and attractive price points. They use durable polycarbonate for their hard outer shell cases, which is more than sufficient to keep your belongings protected. As an innovative company with fresh design ideas, it’s not surprising that Away has a modern-looking carry-on. Its minimalist approach and matte finish mesh well with contemporary visual styles.





About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases on Amazon and other websites.



Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

