The "LTE Applications and Services in North America by LTE Advanced and Pro by Device Type, Service Provider Type (Carrier and OTT), Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the LTE application and services market in North America including analysis and forecasts by LTE Advanced and LTE Pro segmented by device type (smartphones, wearables, etc.), service provider types (traditional carriers and OTT service providers), and industry verticals across consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government sectors.



The report analyzes major company strategies, products, and services. It also evaluates new business opportunities such as LTE in private wireless networks including fixed access and network as a service. The report also segments LTE forecasts by population centers including urban, suburban, and rural areas.



While the promise of 5G captures most the media attention and mind share today, LTE supports the bulk of WAN-based mobile data usage today in North America for consumer applications. In addition, cellular network LTE and unlicensed is the cornerstone of private networks in enterprise and industrial settings, spawning an emerging sub-segment of the industry hosting as an adjunct to public networks.



LTE will arguably persist much longer as 5G and beyond suffers from coverage issues associated with higher frequencies. Accordingly, North American operators will continue to optimize LTE networks throughout this decade. By way of example, Sprint relies upon massive MIMO and 37,000 small cells for both LTE and emerging 5G equipment.



In addition, LTE will be the workhorse of the Internet of Things (IoT) as the enhanced Machine Type Communications (eMTC) portion of 5G leverages low power wide area network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed by 3GPP to enable a wide range of cellular devices and services. More specifically, LTE-M is the simplified industry term for the LTE-MTC LPWAN, which will be the technology that will enable massively scalable IoT networks.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. LTE Technology and Capabilities Overview

3.1 Evolution of LTE to 5G Networks

3.1.1 LTE Advanced

3.1.2 Peer-to-Peer Communications: LTE Direct

3.1.3 LTE Advanced Pro

3.1.4 Fifth Generation Networks

3.2 LTE Market Constraints

3.2.1 Costly Network Service Deployment

3.2.2 Vertical Focused Business Models

3.2.3 Global Spectrum Challenges

3.2.4 Technical Ambiguity in Air Interface Waveform Technologies



4. LTE Technology and Business Dynamics

4.1 LTE Devices

4.1.1 Smartphones

4.1.2 Wearables

4.1.3 Modems

4.1.4 IoT/M2M Modules

4.1.5 LTE and 5G User Equipment

4.2 LTE Service Value Chain

4.2.1 UE and Hardware Manufacturers

4.2.2 Connectivity Solution Providers

4.2.3 IoT Application and OTT Solution Provider

4.2.4 Mobility and Analytics Solution Providers

4.2.5 Enterprise, Government, and Industrial Plant

4.3 Private Wireless Network: Licensed Spectrum vs. Unlicensed Spectrum

4.4 Machine Learning to Improve Analytics and Decision Making

4.5 AI-Based Data Analytics to Facilitate Data as a Service

4.6 Network Security and Data Protection



5. Company Analysis

5.1 AT&T

5.2 Airtel

5.3 BT Group (EE)

5.4 China Mobile

5.5 China Telecom

5.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

5.7 DU (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company -EITC)

5.8 KT Corporation

5.9 NTT DoCoMo

5.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company

5.11 SK Telecom

5.12 Sprint Corporation

5.13 Telstra

5.14 Verizon

5.15 Vodafone Group

5.16 Telenor

5.17 T-Mobile USA

5.18 Rogers Communications

5.19 America Movil

5.20 Entel

5.21 Movistar

5.22 China Unicom

5.23 Ooredoo

5.24 Zain

5.25 Swisscom

5.26 Spark NZ

5.27 Telecom Italia

5.28 Orange SA

5.29 KDDI Corporation

5.30 LG Uplus

5.31 Softbank Group

5.32 SingTel

5.33 Telefonica

5.34 Apple

5.35 Facebook (Whatsapp)

5.36 Google

5.37 Microsoft

5.38 Rakuten (Viber)

5.39 Snap Inc.

5.40 Spotify AB

5.41 Tencent

5.42 Amazon Prime Video

5.43 WeChat

5.44 Skype

5.45 Telegram

5.46 Ribbon Communications

5.47 REVE Systems

5.48 Hulu

5.49 Netflix

5.50 Dish (Sling TV)

5.51 Sky Go

5.52 Roku

5.53 Sony (PlayStation Vue)

5.54 Fubo TV

5.55 Philo TV

5.56 ClipBucket

5.57 Muvi

5.58 Contus Vplay

5.59 Quickplay

5.60 Vplayed

5.61 Ooyala

5.62 Vidmind

5.63 Mobiotics

5.64 Nokia Network (Alcatel lucent)

5.65 Samsung Electronics

5.66 Cisco Systems

5.67 LG Electronics

5.68 Huawei Technologies

5.69 Ericsson

5.70 Qualcomm

5.71 Intel Corporation

5.72 NEC Corporation

5.73 ZTE Corporation

5.74 Ciena Corporation

5.75 Cavium Inc.

5.76 Qorvo Inc.

5.77 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.78 Broadcom Corporation

5.79 HPE

5.80 VMware Inc.

5.81 MediaTek Inc.

5.82 Juniper Network Inc.

5.83 Analog Devices Inc.

5.84 MACOM Technology

5.85 Motorola

5.86 Ascom

5.87 Harris

5.88 Hytera

5.89 Cobham Wireless

5.90 Leonardo

5.91 Mentura Group

5.92 Inmarsat

5.93 Zenitel

5.94 HTC

5.95 Airspan

5.96 Alvarion

5.97 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

5.98 Coolpad Dyno

5.99 Mobvoi

5.100 Fitbit

5.101 Misfit

5.102 Asus

5.103 Netgear

5.104 Zyxel

5.105 Alibaba

5.106 D-Link

5.107 UbiFi

5.108 Altair Semiconductor

5.109 SimNet Wireless

5.110 Siretta

5.111 Cradlepoint

5.112 Telit Communications

5.113 Gemalto

5.114 Netcracker

5.115 Texim Europe

5.116 M2M Connectivity

5.117 Eurotech

5.118 RedLinX

5.119 MYCOM OSI

5.120 Colt



6. LTE Application Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global LTE, LTE Advanced, and LTE Advanced Pro Market 2020-2025

6.1.1 LTE, LTE Advanced, and LTE Advanced Pro Applications 2020-2025

6.1.2 LTE Applications by Device Type 2020-2025

6.1.3 LTE Applications by User Equipment 2020-2025

6.2 Global LTE Applications and Service 2020-2025

6.2.1 LTE Applications by Service Provider: Carriers and OTT 2020-2025

6.2.1.1 Carrier Provided LTE Applications by Consumer, Business, and Government Segments 2020-2025

6.2.1.1.1 Carrier Provided LTE Applications in Consumer Market 2020-2025

6.2.1.1.2 Carrier Provided LTE Applications in Business Market 2020-2025

6.2.1.1.3 Carrier Provided LTE Applications in Government Market 2020-2025

6.2.1.2 OTT Provided LTE Applications and Service 2020-2025

6.2.2 LTE Applications City/Exurban/Rural Areas 2020-2025

6.3 Global LTE Advanced Applications and Service Market 2020-2025

6.3.1 LTE Advanced Applications by Service Provider 2020-2025

6.3.1.1 LTE Advanced Carrier/MNO Provided Apps and Service 2020-2025

6.3.1.1.1 LTE Advanced Applications in Consumer Market 2020-2025

6.3.1.1.2 LTE Advanced Applications in Business Market 2020-2025

6.3.1.1.3 LTE Advanced Applications in Government Market 2020-2025

6.3.1.2 OTT Provided LTE Advanced Based Apps and Services 2020-2025

6.3.2 LTE Advanced Applications City/Exurban/Rural Areas 2020-2025

6.4 LTE Advanced Pro Apps and Service Market 2020-2025

6.4.1 LTE Advanced Pro Service Provider Applications 2020-2025

6.4.1.1 Carrier/MNO Provided LTE Advanced Pro Applications 2020-2025

6.4.1.1.1 LTE Advanced Pro-Consumer Market Applications 2020-2025

6.4.1.1.2 LTE Advanced Pro Business Market Applications 2020-2025

6.4.1.1.3 LTE Advanced Pro-Government Market Applications 2020-2025

6.4.1.2 OTT Provided LTE Advanced Pro Applications 2020-2025

6.4.2 LTE Advanced Pro Applications City/Exurban/Rural Areas 2020-2025

6.4.3 Fixed Wireless Access Market in LTE Advanced Pro 2020-2025

6.4.3.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access 2020-2025



