30 January 2020
Company Announcement No 7/2020 - 30 January 2020
Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S
The annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S will be held on the 9 March 2020 at 10 am at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø, with the following agenda:
The Board of directors recommends renewal of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as elected auditors in line with the recommendation from the Audit Committee.
The Audit Committee have been free from influence by a third party and no clause which restricts the choice of the General Meeting of shareholders to certain categories or lists of statutory auditors or audit firms has been imposed upon it.
The Executive Board
For further information, please contact Henrik Blavnsfeldt, Senior Vice President, on +45 45 13 20 76.
