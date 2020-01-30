Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 30 January 2020

Corporate Announcement 04/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the annual general meeting

held on 30 January 2020.

At the annual general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Thursday 30 January 2020, the following decisions were taken:

• The 2018/2019 Annual Report was approved – cf item 1 of the agenda.

• Appropriation of the year's result was approved - cf item 2 of the agenda.

• Jeppe Buskov, Ketil Petersen, Søren Andersen were re-elected and

Anne Buchardt was elected to the Board of Directors - cf item 3 of the agenda.

• The Remuneration Policy was approved - cf item 4 of the agenda.

• The remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2019/2020 was

approved – cf item 5 of the agenda.

• Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor – cf

item 6 of the agenda.

• Amendment of the Articles of Association was approved - cf item 7 of the

agenda.

After the AGM the board constituted itself with Søren Andersen as new Chairman.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel +46 7 366 072 42

Attachments