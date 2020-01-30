Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 30 January 2020

Corporate Announcement 04/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the annual general meeting

held on 30 January 2020. 

 

At the annual general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Thursday 30 January 2020, the following decisions were taken:

•           The 2018/2019 Annual Report was approved – cf item 1 of the agenda.

•           Appropriation of the year's result was approved - cf item 2 of the agenda.

•           Jeppe Buskov, Ketil Petersen, Søren Andersen were re-elected and
           Anne Buchardt was elected to the Board of Directors - cf item 3 of the agenda.

•           The Remuneration Policy was approved - cf item 4 of the agenda.

•           The remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2019/2020 was
            approved – cf item 5 of the agenda.

•           Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor – cf
           item 6 of the agenda.

•           Amendment of the Articles of Association was approved - cf item 7 of the
           agenda.

After the AGM the board constituted itself with Søren Andersen as new Chairman.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel +46 7 366 072 42

