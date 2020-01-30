Summary:

Gabriel Holding A/S delivers 24% growth in revenue to DKK 204.4 million as expected, and profit before tax of DKK 15.6 million, a decrease of 7%

Expectations for the full financial year are maintained.

Revenue increased by 24% to DKK 204.4 million (DKK 165.4 million)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 2% to DKK 17.1 million (DKK 16.9 million)

Profit before tax decreased by 7% to DKK 15.6 million (DKK 16.8 million)

Return on invested capital was 20.2% (35.7%)

Operating margin was 8.4% (10.2%)

The operating company Gabriel A/S acquired the share capital in the German textile solutions manufacturer, Visiotex GmbH, in the first quarter.

Expectations for the 2019/20 financial year:

Except for negative exchange rate adjustments, realised revenue and earnings are in line with management’s expectations for the quarter, and the expectations for the full financial year remain revenue growth of the order of 15-20% and an increase in profit before tax of the order of 10-15%.

