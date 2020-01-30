Series RIKV 20 0715RIKV 20 1116RIKV 21 0115
Settlement Date  02/03/2020  02/03/2020  02/03/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  4,500  11,102  12,610 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  98.554  /  3.240  97.406  /  3.340  96.845  /  3.380 
Total Number of Bids Received  17  12  14 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  4,600  11,102  21,610 
Total Number of Successful Bids  16  12  11 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  16  12  11 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  98.554  /  3.240  97.406  /  3.340  96.845  /  3.380 
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  98.705  /  2.898  97.641  /  3.031  97.190  /  3.000 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  98.554  /  3.240  97.406  /  3.340  96.845  /  3.380 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  98.580  /  3.181  97.435  /  3.302  96.867  /  3.356 
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  98.705  /  2.898  97.641  /  3.031  97.190  /  3.000 
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  98.400  /  3.591  97.406  /  3.340  96.827  /  3.400 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  98.576  /  3.190  97.435  /  3.302  96.850  /  3.374 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 %  100.00 %  100.00 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.02  1.00  1.71 