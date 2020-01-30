|Series
|RIKV 20 0715
|RIKV 20 1116
|RIKV 21 0115
|Settlement Date
|02/03/2020
|02/03/2020
|02/03/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,500
|11,102
|12,610
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.554
|/
|3.240
|97.406
|/
|3.340
|96.845
|/
|3.380
|Total Number of Bids Received
|17
|12
|14
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,600
|11,102
|21,610
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|12
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|12
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.554
|/
|3.240
|97.406
|/
|3.340
|96.845
|/
|3.380
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.705
|/
|2.898
|97.641
|/
|3.031
|97.190
|/
|3.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.554
|/
|3.240
|97.406
|/
|3.340
|96.845
|/
|3.380
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.580
|/
|3.181
|97.435
|/
|3.302
|96.867
|/
|3.356
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.705
|/
|2.898
|97.641
|/
|3.031
|97.190
|/
|3.000
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.400
|/
|3.591
|97.406
|/
|3.340
|96.827
|/
|3.400
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.576
|/
|3.190
|97.435
|/
|3.302
|96.850
|/
|3.374
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.02
|1.00
|1.71
