Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 30 January 2020
Corporate Announcement 05/2020
Ress Life Investments A/S announces change of investment guidelines
In line with the change of the articles of association of the company approved today, the Board of Directors of Ress Life Investments A/S has resolved to change the company's investment guidelines. The change will enter into force on March 5, 2020.
After the change, the company shall primarily invest its funds in assets that give an exposure to U.S. life insurance policies (so-called "Life Settlements") and securities and other assets linked to longevity risk. Assets of the company that are not held in Life Settlements and other longevity-linked securities and assets may be invested in short term U.S. treasury securities. A maximum of 20% of the company's assets may be invested in financial instruments covered by Annex 5 to the Danish Financial Business Act. The Company may enter into financial instruments that include a financing element.
The shareholders of the company have a right to ask for redemption of their shares until March 5, 2020.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel +46 7 366 072 42
