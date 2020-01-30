Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 30 January 2020

Corporate Announcement 05/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S announces change of investment guidelines

In line with the change of the articles of association of the company approved today, the Board of Directors of Ress Life Investments A/S has resolved to change the company's investment guidelines. The change will enter into force on March 5, 2020.

After the change, the company shall primarily invest its funds in assets that give an exposure to U.S. life insurance policies (so-called "Life Settlements") and securities and other assets linked to longevity risk. Assets of the company that are not held in Life Settlements and other longevity-linked securities and assets may be invested in short term U.S. treasury securities. A maximum of 20% of the company's assets may be invested in financial instruments covered by Annex 5 to the Danish Financial Business Act. The Company may enter into financial instruments that include a financing element.

The shareholders of the company have a right to ask for redemption of their shares until March 5, 2020.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel +46 7 366 072 42

Attachments